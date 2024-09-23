Man City XI vs Watford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup

Manchester City will surely make changes for their Carabao Cup clash with Watford on Tuesday evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw at home against Arsenal on Sunday after a titanic tussle.

The fact that such a draining game followed hot on the heels of a draining 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League too surely means Guardiola will tinker against the Hornets.

City will likely be without Rodri anyway as they await an update on the knee problem that forced him off against the Gunners.

Kevin De Bruyne missed Sunday’s draw too and though his injury is not thought to be serious, is unlikely to be risked here.

Nathan Ake is not expected back until after the October international break, while Osca Bobb is facing slightly longer out of action.

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji; Wilson-Esbrand; Nunes, Wright, O’Reilly; McAtee, Foden, Grealish

Doubts: Rodri, De Bruyne

Injured: Ake, Bobb

Time and date: 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 24 September 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports