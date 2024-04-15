Man City XI vs Real Madrid: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

Manchester City have been handed some key boosts ahead of their Champions League quarter-final return leg with Real Madrid this week.

Pep Guardiola’s side are favourites to move into the semi-final once more, boasting home advantage in the second leg after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Spanish capital.

City moved top of the Premier League with a 5-1 victory over Luton on Saturday and were able to rest key midfielder Rodri for that game.

Kevin De Bruyne also returned for the win over the Hatters, having spent the first leg against Madrid on the bench due to illness.

Guardiola welcomed back Ederson on Saturday, while Kyle Walker returned to the bench along with Nathan Ake.

Bernardo Silva was also afforded a rest this weekend and is expected to come back into the starting lineup.

Phil Foden limped off towards the closing stages of the draw in Madrid but was on the bench against Luton, raising hope he will be fit to feature.

John Stones was not in the squad for the Luton game but Guardiola confirmed that his omission was merely a precautionary measure.

“Have some niggles, is fine. Not injured, but didn't want to take some risk,” he said.

“Nathan and Kyle want to be on the bench so were on the bench.”

Man City predicted XI vs Real Madrid: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland

Injured: None

Doubts: None

Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday 17 April, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports