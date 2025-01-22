Man City XI vs PSG: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League today

Erling Haaland will almost certainly lead the line for Man City against PSG (ES Composite)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will hope his team can carry their renewed form into Europe with a statement Champions League win away at Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

A thumping 6-0 victory at Ipswich was a performance not seen from City in months, if not at all this season, as Phil Foden, Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and youngster James McAtee all got in on the act.

But a far tougher test awaits tonight as City simply must win in Paris to keep their European hopes alive. After eight games - which include two wins, two draws and two defeats - City lie in 24th place in the Champions League table and are in danger of complete elimination. PSG face the same threat and will be gunning for a huge victory.

City’s injury woes are easing, with Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb close to returning to leave Rodri as the major first-team absentee, but new signings Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, along with incoming third signing Omar Marmoush, are ineligible for the League Phase. Jeremy Doku sits out due to injury.

John Stones has returned from injury, in a major boost for City.

Big boost: John Stones is fit again for Man City (Getty Images)

That means the defence is likely to be the same as at Portman Road, perhaps with the addition of Rico Lewis, while Ilkay Gundogan may make way in midfield for Bernardo Silva, who was rested at the weekend.

Savinho should come into the attack, after also remaining on the bench, while Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland cannot be dropped.

Kyle Walker will not feature amid his links with a move to AC Milan.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Bernardo, Kovacic, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Savinho

Injured: Ake, Bobb and Rodri, Doku

Ineligible: Reis and Khusanov

Time and date: 8pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Venue: Parc des Princes

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports and Discovery+