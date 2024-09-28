Man City XI vs Newcastle: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

Pep Guardiola will be without Kevin De Bruyne for today’s trip to Newcastle, further adding to Manchester City’s midfield problems.

De Bruyne has been out since he was forced off at half-time against Inter Milan in the Champions League, missing the matches since against Arsenal and Watford.

The Belgian remains on the sidelines and has been ruled out of the clash with Newcastle, as Guardiola admitted he is unsure when De Bruyne will be available again.

He said: "I don't know. Before maybe the international break, or after the international break. We will see.”

Guardiola also confirmed that Rodri has undergone surgery on an ACL injury picked up in last Sunday’s fiery 2-2 draw with Arsenal, and will miss the rest of the season in a huge blow to City.

Mateo Kovacic came on for Rodri at the Etihad Stadium, and is today partnered with Ilkay Gundogan as City attempt to find solutions in Rodri’s absence.

Asked how City will fill that gap, Guardiola said: "Mateo Kovacic and I have a few more. Ilkay Gundogan can play in that position, John Stones have too. We have alternatives."

John Stones, who scored City’s last-gasp equaliser against the Gunners, is back on the bench, having played 90 minutes in the midweek 2-1 Carabao Cup victory against Watford. Rico Lewis gets the nod in midfield.

Jack Grealish, another substitute last weekend, starts ahead of Jeremy Doku, while Phil Foden continues his return from the bench.

Confirmed team news

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; J.Murphy, Gordon, Barnes

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, A.Murphy

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Stones, Doku, Savinho, Nunes, Foden, McAtee

Injured: Rodri, De Bruyne, Ake, Bobb

Date and time: 12:30pm BST on Saturday, September 28, 2024

Venue: St. James’ Park

TV channel: TNT Sports