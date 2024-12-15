Man City XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Manchester City’s availability crisis means Pep Guardiola will need to get creative for the Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Rico Lewis is suspended and City are without the injured John Stones, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji, meaning Guardiola has only three senior defenders available.

Guardiola has said he may need to use midfielders as makeshift full-backs or wing-backs.

“I don't know what I have to do,” said the City boss.

“Maybe some winger has to play as a full-back or Matheus [Nunes] as a full-back, or maybe can play five at the back with wing-backs as wingers.”

Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic returned to the City squad for Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Juventus but it seems unlikely either will come back into the starting XI.

Pep Guardiola is overseeing a nightmare run of form as Man City boss. (REUTERS)

Kevin De Bruyne has seemingly answered any questions over his fitness with three successive starts.

Depending on the set up, Ilkay Gundogan and Matheus Nunes could play in front of De Bruyne and Jack Grealish in midfield.

Bernardo Silva has filled in at left-back in the past, but with mixed results.

Erling Haaland will lead the line looking to get back in the goals after missing a good chance against Juventus in midweek.

Rodri is a long-term injury absentee.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Gundogan, Nunes, De Bruyne, Grealish, Silva, , Doku, Haaland

Injured: Rodri, Bobb, Ake, Stones, Akanji

Suspended: Lewis

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 15 December 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports