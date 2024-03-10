Man City XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Manchester City have doubts about Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes for today’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Jack Grealish, meanwhile, is believed to have been ruled out.

The title holders travel to Anfield on Sunday just a point behind the Reds, who top the table heading into the weekend.

Despite a comfortable 3-1 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League last-16 to build up to the trip, City were dealt fresh blows with both Matheus Nunes and Doku now doubts to face Liverpool.

A painful-looking finger injury led to Nunes being substituted on Wednesday night, the extent of which is yet to be confirmed.

Doku was absent from the City squad for the win and Guardiola revealed post-match that “muscular problems” led to him not being risked.

The treble-winners made a few changes to their line-up against the Danes to rest Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Bernardo Silva.

They could all return on Sunday with the potential absence of both Doku and Jack Grealish, who is ruled out until after the international break, opening up a question on the left wing. Silva or Foden could be shuffled over to allow Mateo Kovacic or Julian Alvarez a start in the middle, while Oscar Bobb would be a wildcard pick for a game of such magnitude.

Josko Gvardiol’s recent return from injury also raises the question of whether the Croatian, Ake or Manuel Akanji will start at left-back, likely up against Mohamed Salah.

Guardiola will update fans on City’s team news latest in his press conference on Friday.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Doubts: Nunes, Doku

Injuries: Grealish

Time and date: 3.45pm GMT, Sunday March 10, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel: Sky Sports