Man City XI vs Juventus: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League game today

Manchester City are expected to have both Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic in the squad as they take on Juventus tonight.

Foden missed the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as well as the draw at Crystal Palace with bronchitis, but was back in training on Tuesday and has been named in the squad that has travelled to Turin.

Also on the trip is Kovacic who is back sooner than expected, having picked up an injury while on injury duty November and has missed five matches since. The midfielder was initially ruled out until later in December, so his inclusion is a massive boost for City.

Pep Guardiola will still be fielding a patched-up back four with Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and John Stones ruled out. Rico Lewis was sent off against Palace but his ban only applies to domestic games so will be able to face Juventus. Josko Gvardiol will move to centre-back, with Lewis at full-back.

Ederson appears to have lost his starting spot so expect Stefan Ortega to start again, while Kevin De Bruyne should also be again named in the starting line-up as he continues to build up some rhythm.

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis; Gundogan, Savinho, De Bruyne; Silva, Grealish, Haaland

Injured: Stones, Ake, Akanji, Bobb, Rodri

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

TV channel: TNT Sports