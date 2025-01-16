Man City XI vs Ipswich: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Pep Guardiola is looking for three points at Portman Road (ES Composite)

Manchester City have been handed a significant boost ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Ipswich.

Pep Guardiola’s side had got back to winning ways up until Tuesday night, when the champions threw away a two-goal lead at Brentford to leave only with a 2-2 draw.

It remains to be seen if the champions really have turned a corner or if there is a deeper issue in play in regards to their poor form this season.

Still, their task to improve has certainly got slightly easier this week.

Both Ruben Dias and Oscar Bobb have been spotted in training ahead of Sunday’s clash at Portmand Road, although expecting either to start given the nature of their injuries this season would perhaps be too much.

Rodri remains injured, while John Stones is a doubt.

Boost: Ruben Dias has returned to Man City training of late (Getty Images)

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho, Haaland

Doubts: Bobb, Dias, Stones

Injured: Rodri

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 19 January 2025

Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports