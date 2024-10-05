Man City XI vs Fulham: Haaland injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news for Premier League today

Kevin De Bruyne will miss Manchester City’s clash against Fulham this afternoon, but Erling Haaland is fit to start.

De Bruyne suffered up a thigh injury against Inter Milan last month and has not featured since, missing four matches already as City dropped points against Arsenal and Newcastle.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MAN CITY VS FULHAM LIVE!

De Bruyne will not play for his country in the upcoming international break, after which City hope he will be fit, and Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco has revealed the 33-year-old has also asked to be left out of the squad in November.

"I had a long phone conversation with Kevin," said Tedesco.

"He has asked to skip this camp and also November, to be able to take care of his body.”

In more positive news, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Haaland is fit to face Fulham, having started and scored against Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday night despite taking a knock to his ankle against Newcastle last weekend.

Rodri, Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb remain long-term absentees.

It leaves Guardiola with decisions to make in midfield, with Rodri out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury.

Ilkay Gundogan played in a deeper role in the midweek Champions League win and could be given that role again, with Mateo Kovacic alongside him and Phil Foden potentially being handed his first start in the Premier League this season.

Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji appear to be the preferred centre-back pairing, meaning John Stones could miss out once more, while Rico Lewis will hope to keep his place at right-back over Kyle Walker.

There were starts for Jeremy Doku and Savinho on Tuesday night, but Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva are likely to return to the lineup against Fulham.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Injured: De Bruyne, Rodri, Ake, Bobb

Time and date: 3pm BST, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium