Man City XI vs Chelsea: Marmoush debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injuries for Premier League

New signing: Omar Marmoush has joined Man City (DPA via PA Wire/PA Wire)

Manchester City have been dealt a fresh injury concern ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown against Chelsea but Omar Marmoush could be handed a debut.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed defender Ruben Dias asked to come off for Man City during Wednesday night’s chaotic 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Dias had only just returned from a muscle injury but will miss out of City’s clash against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium alongside Jeremy Doku.

Marmoush completed a move to City on Thursday and could be in the squad for Saturday evening’s game.

Fellow new signings Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis are available but it remains to be seen if Guardiola opts to throw the two defenders in given the scale of the game and the quality of opposition.

“They can play, but I don’t know yet. We don’t have players,” said Guardiola of his new players on Friday.

John Stones is fit again too, although none of Nathan Ake, Oscar Bobb or Rodri are expected back at this stage.

Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt (Manchester City)

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Nunes, Akanji, Stones, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Silva; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland

Injured: Ake, Rodri, Bobb, Dou, Dias

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 25 January 2025

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports