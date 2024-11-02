Man City XI vs Bournemouth: Gvardiol injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news for Premier League

Manchester City are juggling an injury crisis ahead of today’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and may have lost two more players for the trip to the south coast.

Savinho was stretchered off after Manuel Akankji pulled up in the warm-up, leading Guardiola to declare he had just “13 [outfield] players” and that his side were “in trouble”.

Kevin De Bruyne will not play before the international break in November, while none of Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Kyle Walker are not expected back on Saturday.

Issuing an update on Friday, Guardiola confirmed Savinho is in contention to face the Cherries - "it was a knock, a strong one, but there was no fracture - but was less positive on other players.

Guardiola said: "Tomorrow you will know, you will see. I have many doubts, most of them half-half. Tomorrow you will know."

That means options are limited for City, who could again rely heavily on their younger players to provide options from the bench, though Erling Haaland was given the night off against Spurs so will be ready to go.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Ake; Kovacic, Gundogan, Silva; Foden, Haaland, Nunes

Doubts: Savinho, Gvardiol, Akanji

Injured: De Bruyne, Rodri, Grealish, Doku, Walker, Bobb

Time and date: 3pm GMT today, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Venue: Vitality Stadium (Dean Court)

TV channel and live stream: Not available in UK