Man City XI vs Bournemouth: Kevin De Bruyne injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup today

Manchester City will welcome Kevin De Bruyne back to their squad for the trip to Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Belgian playmaker has managed to start four games and appear as a substitute a further four times since returning from surgery on a hamstring injury, which hit at the end of last season and then again in the first game of this Premier League campaign.

Tuesday’s win over Brentford saw De Bruyne left on the bench as Guardiola confirmed the 32-year-old “didn’t feel comfortable” due to “niggles” with his hamstring.

City are keen to ensure he does not aggravate the issue once more, particularly ahead of an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Luton, the Manchester derby, Champions League last-16 return leg against FC Copenhagen and trip to Liverpool on the immediate horizon.

Guardiola admitted on Friday that he was “pretty sure” that De Bruyne would travel to Bournemouth - and was spotted with the squad on the south coast on Friday night - but insisted the final decision on him playing would not be made until after that evening’s training session.

“[De Bruyne is] good, he’s not injured,” he told reporters.

“I don’t know if [he’s] 100 per cent, I think we took a good decision to not take the risk. I know people will ask why he didn’t play but we took a decision because he didn’t feel comfortable.”

City are set to be without Jack Grealish and Josko Gvardiol due to respective muscle and ankle injuries, although both are “closer” to a return, according to Guardiola.

Oscar Bobb was elevated to the starting lineup against Brentford in the absence of Grealish and De Bruyne, but Jeremy Doku is in line to return to the XI on the south coast.

The Treble winners have never lost to Bournemouth and face a Cherries side winless in six matches.

Guardiola is unlikely to make swathes of changes, however, with Matheus Nunes, Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake among the contenders to return to the lineup.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Silva; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Doubt: De Bruyne

Injuries: Grealish, Gvardiol

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT, Saturday February 24, 2024

Venue: Vitality Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports