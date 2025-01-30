Man City XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Erling Haaland will almost certainly lead the line for Man City against Arsenal (ES Composite)

Manchester City could bring Savinho back into the starting lineup for Sunday’s massive Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Brazilian helped turn things around as Man City came from behind to beat Club Brugge 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Savinho after he came off the bench on Wednesday night, scoring the third as City booked their spot in the Champions League play-offs.

The City boss will also have new signings Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov available after the trio sat out of the Brugge game as they were not registered for the first stage of European competition.

Rodri is certain to miss out, while all of Ruben Dias, Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake are doubts.

Savinho impressed as Man City beat Club Brugge (Getty Images)

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Savinho

Doubts: Ake, Bobb, Dias

Injured: Rodri

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 2 February 2025

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports