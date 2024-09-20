Man City XI vs Arsenal: De Bruyne injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup for Premier League

Pep Guardiola admits Kevin De Bruyne could feature for Manchester City against Arsenal.

The playmaker came off at half-time during Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League after appearing to have picked up a knock before the break.

Guardiola was coy about De Bruyne’s fitness but confirmed Man City’s medical staff had told him the midfielder could not feature in the second-half.

On Friday, however, Guardiola hinted the 33-year-old could be involved.

“He feels a little better today... Tomorrow we train and we will see. He could be [involved].”

City, however, were handed a boost after Rodri made his first start of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in the Euro 2024 final, while Phil Foden came off the bench against Inter following a bout of illness.

Nathan Ake is not expected back until after the international break, while Oscar Bobb is a long-term absentee.

Scare: Kevin De Bruyne came off for Man City against Inter Milan (AFP via Getty Images)

Man City predicted XI vs Arsenal: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic, Silva; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Doubts: De Bruyne

Injured: Ake, Bobb

Time and date: 4.30pm BST on Sunday 22 September, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports