Man City Willing to Pay €40 Million for Arsenal, PSG-Linked Brazilian Wonderkid

Palmeiras’ promising defender Vitor Reis looks set to join a Premier League club, bringing an end to the race for his signature.

Recently, ESPN Brazil reported that Manchester United, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest in the 19-year-old. With Reis contracted until December 2028 and a €100 million release clause, a transfer in the near future seems unlikely.

Brighton & Hove Albion attempted to take the transfer lead on this file as journalist Charlie Parker-Turner reported that the English club had submitted a £23.5 million bid for Reis. The Premier League club has already seen two previous offers rejected.

Where is Vitor Reis headed?

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the UOL Esporte report that Manchester City have opened talks with Palmeiras to sign Reis.

Romano mentions that the mission in Brazil is ongoing, with a direct meeting scheduled to present an initial proposal valued at around €40 million. Negotiations are also underway, similar to the discussions with RC Lens for Abdukodir Khusanov.

🚨🔵 Manchester City have opened talks to sign Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis, confirmed as per UOL. Mission ongoing in Brazil for direct meeting with initial proposal worth around €40m package. 🇧🇷 Negotiations underway, same as with RC Lens for Abdukodir Khusanov. pic.twitter.com/cQnnOc5WrW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2025

Chelsea and Arsenal had joined the race to sign the Brazilian talent, per Bild. Palmeiras seemed determined to hold onto him and unwilling to let him go without a fight, but this latest report suggests their stance may have shifted.

Reis is under contract until 2028, with a release clause set at €100 million, a figure no club is currently willing to meet.