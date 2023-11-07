Man City vs Young Boys LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester City vs Young Boys LIVE!

Man City are back in Champions League action tonight as they look to seal their place in the last 16 with two games to spare. It's been totally smooth sailing for the defending champions in Group G so far, with three victories from as many matches seeing them comfortably top the table with maximum points.

Erling Haaland ended his goal drought in this competition with a second-half double in Switzerland a fortnight ago as City fought to beat Young Boys 3-1, though his status for the return fixture was in doubt after he went off with an ankle issue at half-time of the 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday. However, Haaland is deemed fit enough to start this evening as Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis, Matheus Nunes, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish all come in following six changes from Pep Guardiola.

Young Boys are winless in Group G as things stand, collecting just one point in their campaign so far and they could be ruled out of knockout-stage contention if results don't go their way here and in Belgrade. They are faring much better domestically however, topping the Swiss Super League after 12 games as they seek to defend their 2022/23 title. Follow Manchester City vs Young Boys in the Champions League live below!

Manchester City vs Young Boys latest news

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT, Etihad Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Man City team news: Haaland starts; six changes

Young Boys team news: Four changes from weekend

Evening Standard prediction

Guardiola calls for dominant Man City to 'finish the job'

19:42 , George Flood

Manchester City are out to underline their dominance tonight by reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League for a remarkable 11th season in a row.

“(The record is) incredible. We have to try tomorrow to finish,” Pep Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“Of course We have two more opportunities but when you have the chance to finish and qualify for the next stage in February it means a lot for the club and the staff from Roberto Mancini’s side and Manuel Pellegrini.

“For many years being qualified is such a success for the club and being there is such a success for the club. It’s really, really good.

“We will try to be calm and prepare for the game. Tomorrow we will try to be there, as I reviewed the game in Switzerland, and we struggled a lot at 1-1. They created problems behind

“We have to adjust some things because they did well in the first game.

“Hopefully, we can finish the job.”

Young Boys change four for tough Etihad assignment

19:23 , George Flood

Young Boys, meanwhile, show four changes from their 4-1 win at Winterthur in the Swiss Super League on Saturday as they opt for a more defensive set-up in an attempt to keep City at bay.

In come former Manchester United right-back Saidy Janko, Aurele Amenda, Cheikh Niasse and ex-Rangers striker Cedric Itten.

They replace Lewin Blum, Darian Males, Joel Monteiro and Jean-Pierre Nsame.

Young Boys lineup

19:14 , George Flood

Starting XI: Racioppi, Janko, Amenda, Camara, Benito, Garcia, Niasse, Lauper, Ugrinic, Elia, Itten

Subs: Colley, Chaiwa, Nsame, Persson, Rrudhani, von Ballmoos, Blum, Lustenberger, Ganvoula, Males, Marzino, Monteiro

Haaland starts as Man City show six changes

19:01 , George Flood

So Erling Haaland is indeed deemed fit enough to start for Manchester City as usual tonight.

Pep Guardiola makes six changes in total from Saturday's 6-1 rout of Bournemouth in the Premier League, with Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis, Matheus Nunes, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish all drafted in.

Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez all drop to the bench.

Man City lineup

18:50 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Lewis, Nunes, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Ake, Doku, Rodrigo, Alvarez, Bernardo, Bobb

Wicky plots second Etihad shock after Basel surprise

18:31 , George Flood

City fans may best remember Young Boys head coach Raphael Wicky from his time in charge at Swiss rivals FC Basel, who stunned Guardiola's side 2-1 in the Champions League at the Etihad back in March 2018.

Ultimately that result wasn't damaging as City had won the first leg of the last-16 tie 4-0, but it was still significant as it represented their first home loss in two years.

Does Wicky believe he can mastermind another shock result at fortress Etihad tonight?

"I think the most important thing is to believe that in football everything is possible, that you can, in one game, beat the best teams," he said.

"Lots of teams have shown that and I was able to live it five years ago. I think we have to transmit that to the team."

Wicky under no illusions over City test - with or without Haaland

18:15 , George Flood

Having said that, Raphael Wicky insisted in his pre-match press conference in Manchester yesterday that he expects City to provide another formidable test for his Young Boys side with or without Haaland.

"First of all, I never wish a player to have an injury," he said.

"I am a former player, so I hope he really is not too much injured.

"On the other hand, I cannot control who the opponents' coach puts on the field.

"If Erling Haaland is not playing, there will be a very, very good player on the field. I'm not losing too much energy on that.

"It's more focusing on us, having the right mindset and going with the right mindset into this game.

"We're playing against what I think is the best team in the world at the moment and City will be playing extremely well."

Haaland and Foden 'in line for Man City starts'

18:04 , George Flood

Some early whispers are circulating on social media that both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden will start for Manchester City tonight.

Not the news that Young Boys boss Raphael Wicky will have wanted to hear!

Official team news on the way from the Etihad in less than an hour now...

Man City vs Young Boys prediction

17:50 , George Flood

City are full of goals even without Haaland and it’s hard to see a way in which the Swiss side spring what would be a huge surprise.

Man City to win, 3-0.

Young Boys team news

17:50 , George Flood

DR Congo forward Meschak Elia gave City a fright with a superb chip to initially level the scores early in the second half in Switzerland two weeks ago, but is nursing a knock ahead of tonight.

Young Boys boss Raphael Wicky remains without midfield duo Kastriot Imeri and Lukasz Lakomy, meanwhile.

Man City team news

17:41 , George Flood

Erling Haaland may not feature for Manchester City tonight.

The Norwegian goal machine suffered a twisted ankle in the 6-1 Premier League thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday and was taken off at half-time with discomfort.

Pep Guardiola has said that he is unsure if Haaaland will return against Young Boys or Chelsea on Sunday, though said he was already feeling much better.

Haaland did take part in City's training session on Monday afternoon, though he still may not be risked with that high-profile fixture looming at the weekend.

"We will speak with the doctor - I don't know," Guardiola said on Monday when asked if Haaland would play tonight.

"I will listen to the doctors. If [the doctor] says he is ready and does not have pain I will consider him to play.

"Yesterday he told me he felt much better than the day of the game."

Where to watch Man City vs Young Boys

17:37 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers to TNT Sports will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app.

Welcome to Manchester City vs Young Boys LIVE coverage

17:32 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to The Standard's live coverage of Manchester City vs Young Boys in the Champions League.

The dominant defending champions have made a perfect start to their first title defence with three wins from three in a gentle Group G and can reach the last 16 with two games to spare with another victory at the Etihad Stadium this evening, while Young Boys will be out of contention if they lose and RB Leipzig beat Red Star Belgrade.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm GMT, so stick with us for match build-up, live updates and all the latest team news - including on Erling Haaland, whose second-half brace in Switzerland a fortnight ago ended his goal drought in this competition to secure a 3-1 City win but who could miss the return clash here through injury.