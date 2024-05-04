Man City vs Wolves: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Manchester City host Wolves today as they look to move one step closer to yet another Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side are four wins away from lifting the trophy for the fourth season on the bounce, but they continue to be pushed by Arsenal heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

City could be four points behind the leaders by the time they take on Wolves, with Arsenal facing Bournemouth earlier in the day, but the defending champions remain in pole position in the title race.

Victory on Saturday, and then against Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham, will see City retain their domestic crown, regardless of what the Gunners can produce.

Wolves, who beat City at Molineux earlier this season, ended their seven-match winless run last time out with a narrow victory over Luton, and they are still firmly in the hunt for a top-half finish.

Man City were beaten at Molineux in September (PA)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Wolves is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time today on Saturday May 4, 2024.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the match.

Where to watch Man City vs Wolves

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Man City vs Wolves team news

City will have Phil Foden and Ruben Dias back in the squad, after both missed the trip to Nottingham Forest with illness.

Ederson is also set to feature, having recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered against Forest, while Erling Haaland made his return off the bench in that match and Guardiola has confirmed he is now ready to start once more.

As for Wolves, Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha started together for the first time since December in the win over Luton, and their return to fitness is a major boost for the visitors.

Pedro Neto, Santiago Bueno, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Noha Lemina are all now back in training, but it remains to be seen if they will play any part at the Etihad.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is fit again, but Craig Dawson and Leon Chiwone remain on the sidelines.

Phil Foden is available again for Man City after illness (Action Images via Reuters)

Man City vs Wolves prediction

Wolves did beat City in the reverse fixture earlier this season, but it is now almost five months since Guardiola’s side last tasted defeat in the Premier League.

They are on yet another relentless end-of-season run, even if they have not been at their best in recent weeks, and they are expected to ease to another efficient and likely uneventful victory.

Man City to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 54

Draws: 25

Wolves wins: 50

Man City vs Wolves match odds

Man City to win: 1/2

Draw: 12/1

Wolves to win: 16/1

Odds via Bet365 (subject to change).