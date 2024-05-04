Man City vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man City vs Wolves LIVE!

Manchester City will look to move one step closer to a fourth consecutive Premier League triumph on another huge day in the title race. Pep Guardiola’s second-place side went into the weekend sitting one point adrift at the summit with a game in hand after five straight top-flight wins, but that deficit has now stretched to four after leaders Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 at home in the lunchtime kick-off.

City remain in pole position as they seek a sixth title in the last seven years, but must beat Wolves this evening to maintain their advantage heading into the final stretch. Guardiola is hugely boosted for this game by the returns of key trio Ederson, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias, who have shaken off injury and illness respectively.

Wolves’ selection crisis is now finally easing as they compete for a top-half finish in the final weeks of the campaign, though manager Gary O’Neil will be absent from the touchline today as he serves a one-match FA suspension. Follow Man City vs Wolves live with Standard Sport below!

Man City vs Wolves latest news

Kick-off time: 5.30pm BST, Etihad Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man City team news: Ederson, Dias and Foden fit

Wolves team news: Neto could be in contention

Score prediction

Guardiola says City need flawless finish

15:51 , Adam Pogrund

Pep Guardiola admitted yesterday that City can’t drop a single point if they want to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

“We know we have to win and do all 12 points, otherwise it will be difficult because Arsenal are so strong, and so consistent. It’s difficult to drop points,” he said

“I would love to say what we have done in the past is going to happen this season but nobody knows.”

The Spaniard also spoke about the welcome midweek break, with City having a full week off as a result of being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in April.

"It was good. We had days off and then three really good training sessions. We have fresh legs and minds and are ready for the game tomorrow."

Story continues

(Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Wolves score prediction

15:36 , Adam Pogrund

City have won their last five Premier League matches in a row and cannot afford to drop points after Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth. Wolves should not pose too difficult a test for the reigning champions.

Manchester City to win, 4-1.

Wolves team news

15:29 , Adam Pogrund

Wolves have struggled with injuries this season but will welcome the news that Pedro Neto looks set to return to Gary O’Neil’s lineup.

The Portuguese winger injured his hamstring against Fulham in March and has been kept out of Premier League action since.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is a doubt for the visitors after suffering a knock against Luton.

Craig Dawson and Leon Chiwome are out.

Tommy Doyle will not feature as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

(AP)

Manchester City team news

15:20 , Adam Pogrund

Manchester City have a clean bill of health ahead of tonight’s clash.

Phil Foden and Ruben Dias have both recovered from illnesses which ruled the pair out of last week’s win against Nottingham Forest.

Ederson was forced off against Forest last weekend with a shoulder problem, but should return tonight. “[It] looked worse [than it was],” Guardiola said. “He trained yesterday, he looks good.”

Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland is also fit. The striker came off the bench against Forest to score his 21st league goal of the season, having missed the previous encounter with Brighton.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves

15:09 , Adam Pogrund

TV channel: Manchester City vs Wolves will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 5pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the SkyGo app.

Manchester City vs Wolves live

15:03 , Adam Pogrund

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Manchester City vs Wolves in the Premier League.

Manchester City host Wolves in a crucial end of season encounter this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side must win if they are to keep speed in the final stages of the title race. Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth earlier today means City are now four points off the Gunners, albeit with two crucial games in hand.

Wolves sit comfortably in mid-table and are looking for their second consecutive league win after beating Luton last weekend.

Kick-off today is at 5:30pm BST. Stay here for live updates and all the latest team news.