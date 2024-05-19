Man City vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

History awaits Manchester City today as they target a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title against West Ham.

The champions are two points ahead of Arsenal following their 2-0 victory over Tottenham on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MANCHESTER CITY VS WEST HAM LIVE!

One more win will do the trick with Man City’s worse goal difference making them vulnerable to dropping any points this afternoon.

For West Ham, it is the final game of the David Moyes era.

The Scot, who will go down in Hammers history, won his last home game in charge last week as former Wolves, Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui waits to replace him.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs West Ham is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday 19 May, 2024.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man City vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 3pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Our reporter Nick Purewal will be at the ground providing expert analysis.

Man City vs West Ham team news

Man City XI: Ortega, Walker, Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Grealish, Alvarez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

West Ham XI: Areola, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Emerson Palmieri, Kudus, Antonio, Lucas Paqueta

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cornet, Ings, Alvarez, Ogbonna, Earthy, Casey, Mubama

Kevin De Bruyne was forced off against Tottenham (REUTERS)

Man City vs West Ham prediction

City are on a relentless run of form and it’s difficult to see Moyes leaving with anything on his final game.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Pep Guardiola has won 11 of his 15 games against Moyes throughout their careers - including every home game he’s faced against the Scot.

Man City wins: 63

Draws: 19

West Ham wins: 38

Man City vs West Ham latest odds

Man City to win: 1/12

Draw: 12/1

West Ham to win: 20/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.