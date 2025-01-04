Man City vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester City vs West Ham – LIVE!

Man City host West Ham in the Premier League later today, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to build on their 2-0 win over Leicester last time out. While little about the champions convinced during that game, it at least stopped the rot and the hope will be that winning ugly restores at least some confidence.

Indeed, City will no doubt fancy their chances against the Hammers, too. Julen Lopetegui saw his unbeaten streak ended in rather brutal fashion last weekend, with Liverpool running out 5-0 winners over the Irons in East London. Jarrod Bowen has since suffered a foot injury, ruling him out of the City game.

While City certainly look capable of getting at, quite whether or not West Ham have the tools to do so is up for debate. Little about them has convinced this season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man City vs West Ham latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT; Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Prediction: Man City to win

Confirmed Man City lineup

Confirmed West Ham lineup

Man City vs West Ham

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith is in position to preview the game!

Confirmed West Ham lineup

13:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka; Alvarez, Soucek; Summerville, Paqueta, Kudus, Fulkrug

Subs: Foderingham, Cresswell, Soler, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving, Scarles

Confirmed Man City lineup

13:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Savinho, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Walker, Grealish, Doku, Gundogan, Nunes, Simpson-Pusey, O'Reilly, McAtee

Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City wins: 65

Draws: 19

West Ham wins: 38

Man City vs West Ham: Premier League score prediction today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s difficult to know if City have really turned a corner of late but little about what West Ham were doing against Liverpool would suggest they are ready to go to the Etihad and win.

Man City to win, 3-1.

(AP)

West Ham team news vs Man City today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham, meanwhile, saw Jarrod Bowen come off against Liverpool and is now facing a spell on the sidelines after it was confirmed he suffered a fractured foot.

“Unfortunately for us it is not going to be a few days,” said the Hammers boss on Thursday.

“He was able to play 30 minutes with his injury but now he has to rest and recover. Let’s see, but it is not good news for us.”

Lukasz Fabianski was forced off with a head injury against Southampton and duly missed the loss to the Reds.

Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez could return from suspension. Michai Antonio is recovering after surgery on a lower limb fracture suffered in a road traffic accident last month.

(James Manning/PA Wire)

Man City team news vs West Ham today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

City will remain without Oscar Bobb, Rodri and Ruben Dias.

Ederson is back in training but remains a doubt, although is not expected to feature here. John Stones and Matheus Nunes are doubts.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place behind the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Free highlights: Match of the Day, however, will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.20pm GMT on BBC One on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

12:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

Kick-off from the Etihad Stadium is at 3pm GMT.