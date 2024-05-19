Man City vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester City vs West Ham LIVE!

The reigning champions are on the brink of history this afternoon as City look to become the first team in Premier League history to win a fourth consecutive title. Beat the Hammers, and it’s a done deal. Anything less than three points will give Arsenal, who are hosting Everton, hope of a dramatic final-day twist.

Pep Guardiola will be without Ederson and potentially Kevin De Bruyne for the title-decider, with the pair having picked up injuries in the win at Tottenham in midweek. West Ham, meanwhile, cannot move from ninth position in the table, but are bidding farewell to manager David Moyes, who takes charge of his final game today. They have two doubts of their own ahead of the team news being released.

Can Moyes and the Hammers do the London rivals a favour or will City make history with a four-peat title? Follow Man City vs West Ham LIVE below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nick Purewal at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs West Ham updates

Kick-off: 4pm BST | Etihad Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man City team news: De Bruyne a doubt, Ederson out

West Ham team news: Two worries in defence

Score prediction

13:40 , Marc Mayo

City are on a relentless run of form and it’s difficult to see Moyes leaving with anything on his final game.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Our prediction for the Hammers XI

13:34 , Marc Mayo

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Doubts: Aguerd, Mavropanos

Injured/ineligible: Phillips

Early West Ham team news

13:25 , Marc Mayo

The Hammers will make decisions on Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos after recent knocks, though no update was given on Friday.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips would not have been eligible to play against his parent side anyway but has seen his season ended prematurely by injury.

How we expect Man City to line up

13:18 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Injuries: Ederson

Doubts: De Bruyne

Early Man City team news

13:10 , Marc Mayo

City will be without goalkeeper Ederson after he was replaced during the Spurs game following a collision with Cristian Romero. The Brazil international will also miss the FA Cup final.

Kevin De Bruyne came off because he “couldn’t run properly” and while the midfielder then eased any injury concerns, Pep Guardiola was coy on his chances of playing ahead of the weekend.

John Stones and Nathan Ake will hope to come into the defence while Mateo Kovacic looks set to partner Rodri in midfield, unless City put out an ultra-offensive setup.

Where to watch Man City vs West Ham

13:01 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 3pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Man City vs West Ham LIVE!

12:51 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Manchester City vs West Ham!

This is it. The final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season and the chance for Man City to win their fourth consecutive title under Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal are the only team capable of stopping the defending champions, who have taken their usual route towards the crown of becoming absolutely unstoppable through the second half of the campaign.

For West Ham, they are destined to finish ninth but today bid farewell to David Moyes as he calls time on a highly successful second stint in the Hammers dugout.

Kick-off comes at 4pm BST from the Etihad Stadium.

You can follow all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here. We’ll also have our reporter Nick Purewal at the ground to provide his expert analysis.