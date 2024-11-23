Man City vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds, today

Manchester City and Tottenham face off tonight in a heavyweight Premier League showdown.

The 2-1 defeat at Brighton before the international break condemned Pep Guardiola to a fourth consecutive defeat for the first time in his storied managerial career. While it would of course be foolish to write City off, they can ill afford this slump to continue for much longer given the searing pace leaders Liverpool are setting in the title race thus far.

Still, the fact Guardiola has extended his contract with the club should help settle matters down.

Spurs, who knocked City out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win at home last month, are also looking to get back on track.

Inconsistency remains a huge problem for Ange Postecoglou’s side, who lost 2-1 to newly-promoted Ipswich before the international break. So frustrating is their form, Postecoglou shouldered the blame after the disappointing defeat to the Tractor Boys.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 5:30pm GMT kick-off time today, Saturday November 23, 2024.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the match.

Where to watch Man City vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Man City vs Tottenham team news

Man City vs Tottenham team news

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Lewis; Gundogan, Bernardo; Savinho, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Ake, Grealish, De Bruyne, Nunes, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, O'Reilly, McAtee

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Subs: Fraser, Spence, Hardy, Gray, Bergvall, Johnson, Werner, Lankshear

Man City vs Tottenham prediction

It’s difficult to know where either team will be after the break and, naturally, a lot depends on injuries.

Still, as poor as City have been of late, it’s almost impossible to imagine them losing for a fifth consecutive game.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 68

Draws: 37

Tottenham wins: 67

Man City vs Tottenham odds

Man City to win: 40/85

Draw: 4/1

Tottenham to win: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).