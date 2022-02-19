Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Dejan Kulusevski stuns champions

(Getty Images)

Man City host Tottenham in the late kick-off on a busy Saturday in the Premier League.

There were boos last time out for Spurs after defeat to Wolves, and Antonio Conte has been furious at the coverage and reaction to his interview with the Italian media, where he bemoaned the transfer situation after January, despite spending big to sign Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, both from Juventus.

Spurs meet a City side in fine form after their demolition of Sporting in the Champions League this week, to all but secure their place in the quarter-finals following the one-sided first leg. Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling all enter this game in fine form and pose a huge threat to Spurs as they bid to keep alive hopes of a top-four finish.

The task at hand has been simplified by City’s dominance in possession though, which could aid Conte’s ability to drill his side this week on the training ground in hope of at least a performance to promote confidence down the straight as Harry Kane considers his future this summer with just two years remaining on his contract.

Follow the build-up, live score and goal updates, analysis and reaction from the Etihad Stadium below:

Man City vs Tottenham

Man City XI: Ederson, João Cancelo, Laporte, Rúben Dias, Walker, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündogan(c), Foden, Bernardo Silva, Sterling

Spurs XI: Lloris(c), Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Højbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

GOAL! Kulusevski gives Spurs a shock early lead after great work from Kane and Son, 0-1

GOAL! Lloris error gifts Gundogan equaliser, 1-1

Manchester City FC 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Man City 1 - 1 Spurs

18:10 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Tottenham look to have pushed slightly higher since the Man City goal and are trying to play it through midfield. They don’t manage it though and Ben Davies is called into action to boot the ball clear as City quickly move it into the Tottenham box.

Man City 1 - 1 Spurs

18:07 , Michael Jones

36 mins: It’s a deserved goal. Tottenham haven’t been able to handle City’s left side and they’ve paid the price. The goalkeeper could do better. It’s a mistake from him but City have been knocking on the door since they went behind early on.

Joao Cancelo takes a shot from range but sends it wide of the near post after it deflects behind off Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

GOAL! Man City 1 - 1 Spurs (Gundogan, 33’)⚽️

18:03 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Equaliser! City attack down the left side with Cancelo trying to weave his way into the box. He lays it off to Sterling who slots a cross into the six-yard area. Kevin De Bruyne tries to get on the end of it but Hugo Lloris comes out to claim the ball. He spills it and the ball rolls out to Ilkay Gundogan who nestles it into the back of the net.

Man City 0 - 1 Spurs

18:01 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Bernardo Silva makes a run down the right side before cutting the ball back to Rodri. He flicks a cross into the middle of the box where Ilkay Gundogan raise his foot high to win it and ends up knocking it behind for a goal kick.

Man City 0 - 1 Spurs

17:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Tottenham’s biggest threat by far is the counterattack. Hojbjerg knocks the ball down the left wing and sends Son and Walker sprinting after it. Son wins the race but has to keep the play from crossing the touchline. The ball rolls away from him just as Walker arrives to recover it and the attack dies down for Spurs.

Man City 0 - 1 Spurs

17:54 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Tottenham have had a couple of warning signs from Man City now. They need to tighten up on their right side defensively or else it won’t be too long before City score.

Tottenham win the ball in midfield and give it to Harry Kane. He turns and sees Son Heung-min’s run in between Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker so feeds the ball into that gap. Son’s first touch isn’t great though and it allows Walker the chance to sprint back and recover possession.

Tottenham were almost in again there.

Man City 0 - 1 Spurs

17:51 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Off the post! Man City are having the most joy down the left side. Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling have switched places and Cancelo slides the ball to Sterling. He carries it into the box and lays the ball inside to Ilkay Gundogan. He evades a tackle from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and then curls an effort into the outside of the far post!

Man City 0 - 1 Spurs

17:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Chance! Aymeric Laporte flicks the ball over to Joao Cancelo on the left wing. He brings it inside and shifts around Dejan Kulusevski before shimmying into the box past Emerson Royal. He rolls the ball onto his right-foot and curls one towards the far top corner but sends the effort just wide of the goal.

Man City 0 - 1 Spurs

17:47 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Harry Kane is having to do a lot of work for Tottenham. Whenever they win the ball deep in their own half, Spurs play it up to Kane who’s making runs through the lines and trying to get in behind the City centre-backs. If the ball doesn’t reach him, he’s quickly out to press and trying to force City back.

Man City 0 - 1 Spurs

17:44 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Harry Kane laces a left-foot pass over to the right side of the pitch and picks out Emerson Royal pressing forward. He’s got bags of space in front of him so takes his time with a cross into the box. Spurs throw men forward as the ball drops to Ryan Sessegnon at the back post and he attempts to keep it alive with a volley but knocks the ball out of play.

Man City 0 - 1 Spurs

17:42 , Michael Jones

Man City 0 - 1 Spurs

17:40 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Joao Cancelo switches the play with a cross field pass over to Raheem Sterling on the right side. Sterling attempts to take on Ryan Sessegnon but is dispossessed by the defender. Sessegnon attempts to drive forward on the counterattack but Sterling shows his strength to shoulder in front of him and recover the ball.

Man City 0 - 1 Spurs

17:38 , Michael Jones

7 mins: What a start for Tottenham. Antonio Conte will be delighted with that. Spurs are setting up with a back five when Man City have the ball so they’re expecting to do a lot of defending. Now they have something to defend.

Kevin De Bruyne flicks the ball into the box and Phil Foden heads it on into the six-yard box. Ilkay Gundogan is hovering around but Hugo Lloris beats him to the ball and scoops it up.

GOAL! Man City 0 - 1 Spurs (Kulusevski, 4’)⚽️

17:34 , Michael Jones

4 mins: Great goal from Tottenham! Harry Kane drops deep to receive the ball and then flicks a first time pass in behind Ruben Dias. He pushes up to play the offside trap on Son Heung-min but the Spurs forward times his run brilliantly and sprints away from the centre-back. He chases down the ball brings it into the box before squaring a pass over to Dejan Kulusevski who guides it home!

Man City 0 - 0 Spurs

17:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Spurs try to play their way out from the back but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is caught by Ilkay Gundogan who puts the ball out of play with his tackle.

It doesn’t take long for City to recover the ball. Aymeric Laporte passes it out to Joao Cancelo on the left and he whips a cross into the box that doesn’t quite drop for Raheem Sterling.

Man City 0 - 0 Spurs

17:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Tottenham get the ball rolling at the Etihad Stadium. They work the ball down the right wing but lose possession to City. Ruben Dias flicks the ball down the left side for Raheem Sterling but the pass it overhit and Sterling can’t bring it under control.

Man City vs Spurs

17:28 , Michael Jones

This should hopefully be a good game. Spurs have lost their last three Premier League fixtures and now have to take on the league leaders away from home.

Manchester City are in incredible form. They haven’t lost since October and are heading towards another Premier League title. Can Tottenham halt their progress this evening?

Here come the teams.

Man City vs Spurs: Pep Guardiola says Man City’s failure to sign Harry Kane left him unsure how team would perform

17:26 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has stressed he did not know how Manchester City’s season would pan out after their failure to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer.

The City boss says a deal for Kane was “far away” with Spurs “clear this is not going to happen”, adding: “When that happens two or three or four times, it’s over.”

With no high-profile striker arriving as Sergio Aguero departed for Barcelona, City started 2021-22 with back-to-back defeats, being beaten 1-0 at Tottenham – then managed by Nuno Espirito Santo – in their Premier League opener a week after losing to Leicester by the same score in the Community Shield.

Pep Guardiola: City’s failure to sign Harry Kane left him unsure how team would play

Man City vs Spurs

17:24 , Michael Jones

Tottenham are looking to avoid losing four successive Premier League games for the first time since a run of six defeats between October and November 2004.

They have conceded seven goals in their last three top-flight matches, one more than they did in their first nine under Antonio Conte.

Spurs are also trying to secure their first league double over the reigning top-flight champions since 1986-87, when they beat Liverpool 1-0 home and away.

Man City vs Spurs

17:22 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have earned 43 points from 45 available in the Premier League since losing to Crystal Palace in October. The aggregate score in those matches is 41-8.

They have won all 19 league games this season in which they scored the opening goal and City have scored 98 goals in 37 competitive fixtures in 2021-22. It took them until their 45th game of last season to reach a century of goals.

Man City vs Spurs

17:20 , Michael Jones

Just over 10 minutes to go before kick off at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City need to win to restore their nine point lead over Liverpool. Three points for Tottenham would move them back into seventh place, four points off the top four with two games in hand.

Man City vs Spurs: Antonio Conte arrives at Man City juncture amid more Tottenham noise

17:16 , Michael Jones

When Tottenham Hotspur officials saw the actual transcription of what Antonio Conte said in interviews this week, they were less aggravated, but still perturbed. There is an anxiety about just how much noise the Italian is causing.

Those close to him would say he’s always like this, and was the same in his first season at an ailing Inter Milan. He then made them champions.

That was a different situation at a different club, though. At Spurs, he’s only making more problems.

Antonio Conte arrives at Man City juncture amid more Tottenham noise

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Head-to-head

17:13 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s only loss in their last 12 home games against Tottenham in all competitions was a 2-1 league defeat in February 2016.

However, Spurs have won three of the last four league meetings, which is as many as they had in their previous 13 attempts. All of those victories have been at home though.

Manchester City vs Tottenham

17:10 , Michael Jones

There’s one more Premier League game to go today as Manchester City take on Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium. Here’s a reminder of the two teams:

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, Bernardo Silva, Sterling

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Premier League standings

17:07 , Michael Jones

There isn’t much change at the top of the table as Liverpool and Chelsea remain second and third. Liverpool are now only six points behind Manchester City although the champions kick off against Tottenham in just under half an hours time. Arsenal have drawn level with West Ham on points but they remain sixth on goal difference.

At the bottom victories for Burnley and Watford have move both team ahead of Norwich although they still remain in the bottom three. Everton’s defeat to Southampto means they are only four points off the drop zone.

Brentford are 14th, Crystal Palace 13th, Aston Villa 12th, Southampton 10th and Brighton 9th.

Reguilon confirms Tottenham absence at Man City due to Covid

17:03 , Jack Rathborn

I can not play today due to covid. Time to support my teammates from home. I will be back soon. #COYS — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) February 19, 2022

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Full-time scores

17:02 , Michael Jones

Here are the full results from the six 3pm Premier League games:

Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

Aston Villa 0-1 Watford

Brighton 0-3 Burnley

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

Liverpool 3-1 Norwich

Southampton 2-0 Everton

Full-time: Aston Villa 0-1 Watford

17:01 , Michael Jones

Watford hang on through a long period of added time to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park. Emmanuel Dennis’ strike the difference between the teams there.

Full-time: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

16:58 , Michael Jones

There was no time for Brentford to complete a comeback as the full-time whistle goes shortly after the game was restarted. Arsenal pick up another victory at the Emirates stadium.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Norgaard, 90+3’)⚽️

16:57 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Christian Norgaard is awarded a consolation goal for Brentford after a lenghty VAR check. His effort was originally ruled out for offside before the replays show that wasn’t the case.

Full-time: Brighton 0-3 Burnley

16:56 , Michael Jones

Burnley pick up a hige three points at the Amex Stadium. They are off the bottom of the table!

Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

16:55 , Michael Jones

Chelsea return to the Premier League with a win over Crystal Palace. It was a closely fought affair but Hakim Ziyech’s late goal was enough to gvie the Blues all three points.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea - Blues celebrate Ziyech goal

16:55 , Jack Rathborn

Full-time: Southampton 2-0 Everton

16:54 , Michael Jones

All over at St. Mary’s too. An impressive display from Southampton sees them ease past Frank Lampard’s Everton. The Toffees haven’t won in 10 Premier League away games now.

Full-time: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich

16:51 , Michael Jones

Liverpool came back from a goal down to comfortably beat Norwich at Anfield. They close the gap on Manchester City to six points but the league leaders still have to play today. They kick off against Tottenham at 5.30pm.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea (Ziyech, 89’) ⚽️

16:49 , Michael Jones

89 mins: Chelsea look like they’ve stolen it at the death! Marcos Alonso swings a great ball into the far side of the box from the left wing. The ball drops over Tyrick Mitchell who lets it go. He doesn’t see Hakim Ziyech arriving and the Chelsea man volleys a cool effort straight into the back of the net!

Liverpool 3-1 Norwich

16:47 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Liverpool are cruising to victory at Anfield. Watford are winning against Aston Villa, Burnley are also beating Brighton which means Norwich are heading to the bottom of the table as it stands.

GOAL! Southampton 2-0 Everton (Long, 84)⚽️

16:45 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Shane Long has secured the points for Southampton. It’s a deserved goal for the home side. Stuart Armstrong slots the ball out to Tino Livramento on the right side and he whips a cross to the back post. Shane Long leaps higher than everyone else and nods the ball back across goal to send it into the far bottom corner.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Brentford (Saka, 79’)⚽️

16:41 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Arsenal double their lead through Bukayo Saka! That should be that at the Emirates stadium. Brentford lose the ball and Alexandre Lacazette sends it up to Saka on the left hand side. He drives at goal with only the goalkeeper to beat and then slots it coolly past Davd Raya.

GOAL! Aston Villa 0-1 Watford (Dennis, 78’)⚽️

16:40 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Huge goal at Villa Park. Ashley Young has just come for Villa. Ismaila Sarr floats a cross to the back post and Young doesn’t spot Emmanuel Dennis’ run into the box. Dennis gets in front of the defender and nods it home to put Watford in front. Huge goal for the visitors.

GOAL! Liverpool 3-1 Norwich (Diaz, 81’)⚽️

16:38 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Game over at Anfield! Luis Diaz secures the points for Liverpool!

NO GOAL! Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

16:37 , Michael Jones

76 mins: Reprieve for Crystal Palace as Hakim Ziyech’s goal is chalked off by VAR for offside!

GOAL! Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea (Ziyech, 75’)⚽️

16:36 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Chelsea may have broken the deadlock a Selhurst Park. Mateo Kovacic has just come on for the Blues and slots a great ass up the pitch to Romelu Lukaku who brings the ball down and shoots. Vicente Guaita makes a goods ave but parries the ball out ot Hakim Ziyech who turns it into the back of the net.

VAR are checking it though for a possible offside...

Liverpool 2-1 Norwich

16:34 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Line-ups

16:33 , Michael Jones

Man City XI:

Your City XI to take on Tottenham! ⬇️



XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Sterling, De Bruyne, Foden



SUBS | Carson, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Delap, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/1PXbaD7bJv — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 19, 2022

Tottenham XI:

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

16:32 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Still nothing to separate the teams at Selhurst Park. Chelsea just haven’t got into gear in their first league match in almost a month. Michael Olise is booked for a late tackle on Kai Havertz but the Blues fail to capitalise on the set piece.

GOAL! Brighton 0-3 Burnley (Lennon, 69’)⚽️

16:28 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Game over at the Amex Stadium! Burnley are going to win this one. Burnley win the ball back and fire it straight up the pitch where Wout Weghorst and Jay Rodriguez to hold up the ball. It comes out to Aaron Lennon who drives at Marc Cucurella before blasting a shot into the underside of the bar and over the line.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Norwich (Salah, 67’)⚽️

16:25 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Turnaround at Anfield! Mo Salah puts the home side in front after collecting a long ball with his left-foot and his back to goal. Salah shoots on the spin and guides his effort into the bottom corner!

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Norwich (Mane, 64’)⚽️

16:22 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Sadio Mane has the equaliser for Liverpool! Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara are on replacing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita for Liverpool.

The ball comes into the box for Mane who hits a beautiful scissor kick and knocks the ball into the back of the net.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

16:20 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Kai Havertz is brought down on the edge of the box and Chelsea win a free kick in a decent area. Hakim Ziyech takes the set piece and whips his shot into the wall before getting to the rebound and having that shot blocked as well.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

16:19 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Crystal Palace get in of goal with Jordan Ayew bringing the ball past Malang Sarr before passing it inside to Jeffrey Schlupp who leans back on a shot and punts it over the crossbar!

Liverpool 0-1 Norwich

16:17 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Liverpool are dominating at Anfield but can’t score. They’ve had 16 chances already with four on target but Norwich have the lead. Luis Diaz blasts another shot at goal and forces Angus Gunn into a decent save to push the ball wide of the post.

GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Everton (Armstrong, 52’)⚽️

16:12 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Southampton are in front against Everton! Andre Gomes is catch in possession by Oriol Romeu. He drives down the left and slots the ball over to Che Adams. Adams knocks it down to Stuart Armstrong who curls a shot around Jordan Pickford to put the Saints in front.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Brentford (Smith Rowe, 48’)⚽️

16:10 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Arsenal finally take the lead against Brentford and it’s Emile Smith Rowe who’s scored! Brentford have pushed up the pitch as Arsenal come down the right side. Alexandre Lacazette sends the ball across to Smith Rowe who cuts inside to take on Kristoffer Ajer before lacing a shot into the back of the net!

Southampton 0-0 Everton

16:08 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a goal disallowed after heading home from a couple of yards out. He’s been ruled offside and the game at St. Mary’s remains goalless.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Norwich (Rashica, 48)⚽️

16:05 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Norwich lead at Anfield! Milot Rashica is given the ball on the left hand side y Josh Sargent. He brings the ball inside and shoots, hitting Joel Matip and deflecting the ball past Alisson to put the visitors in front!

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Second half

16:04 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Burnley were the only Premier League to score in the first half of today’s three o’clock kick offs. As the second halves get started lets hope there are a few more goals.

West Ham vs Newcastle: Joe Willock earns Newcastle precious point as West Ham stutter in race for Champions League

15:57 , Michael Jones

You could just about feel the lingering impact of Storm Eunice at the London Stadium, but the only disruption here was the damage Newcastle have done to West Ham’s top four bid. This was a match that David Moyes side needed, and were expected, to win to keep those Champions League hopes alive. But with the competition around them tightening and another game down, momentum is no longer with them. The boos at the full-time would tell you that.

Newcastle will hope that they are soon in West Ham’s position, fifth in the Premier League and fighting for the Champions League places. But this was a day, and line-up, for a scrap and Eddie Howe’s side come away having earned a point to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six matches and move a step closer to survival.

Joe Willock earns Newcastle precious point as West Ham stutter

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Injuries and absentees

15:53 , Michael Jones

Coming up later, Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Eithad Stadium. Kick off for that one is at 5.30pm with the team news expected shortly. Here’s what we know so far:

Jack Grealish will miss out due to the shin issue that has seen him sit out their last two matches with Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer remaining on the sidelines.

Eric Dier missed the last three Tottenham games with a thigh injury but he is fit again but Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga are out and an unnamed player is missing due to Covid-19.

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Half-time scores

15:50 , Michael Jones

Who had Burnley as the only Premier League team to score before half-time? The Clarets lead by two goals to nil at the Amex Stadium against Brighton.

Everywhere else it’s goalless.

Arsenal 0-0 Brentford

Aston Villa 0-0 Watford

Brighton 0-2 Burnley

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

Southampton 0-0 Everton

Arsenal 0-0 Brentford

15:46 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen hobbles off with an injury and Vitaly Janelt takes his place just before half-time.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

15:44 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Michael Olise whips a cross into the box and and finds Marc Guehi who turns the ball towards goal befor Malang Sarr intercepts and boots the ball clear for Chelsea.

GOAL! Brighton 0 - 2 Burnley (Brownhill, 40’)⚽️

15:41 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Burnley double their lead! Wout Weghorst is involved again as he holds the ball up before slotting it inside to Josh Brownhill. He shoots and the ball deflects off one of the Brighton defenders, Marc Cucurella or Joel Veltman, before sneaking under Robert Sanchez and nestling in the back of the net. It’s Brownhill’s first Premier League goal!

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

15:40 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Liverpool are piling the pressure on Norwich and have got the ball into the back of the net. Naby Keita has a shot deflected into the box and hits it straight at Jordan Henderson. The ball strikes the Liverpool captain and bounces free to Virgil van Dijk who turns it into the goal only to see it chalked out for offside.

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

15:37 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Norwich have been impressive at Anfield. The home side have having more of the ball but the Canaries have been very effective on the counterattack and have had a few decent chances.

The end-to-end flow of the game has just settled down a bit with Norwich defending solidly.

Aston Villa 0-0 Watford

15:35 , Michael Jones

30 mins: The Aston Villa fans are getting a bit frustrated with their team. Watford are dominating possession with Emmanuel Dennis causing real trouble for Matty Cash.

Emiliano Buendia slots Danny Ings in for a shot that he curls around Ben Foster. The effort hits the outside of the post and bounces wide. Ings looked slightly offside so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.

Southampton 0-0 Everton

15:31 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Southampton are in the ascendancy against Everton. Mohammed Elyounoussi sees a shot saved by Jordan Pickford before the home side appeal for penalty after an effort from Kyle Walker-Peters is blocked in the box. Saints think it’s a handball but the referee thinks otherwise. Nothing comes from it.

Arsenal 0-0 Brentford

15:28 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa have both had shots blocked for Brentford. Arsenal attack through Thomas Partey who hits one from range but pulls his effort well wide of the goal.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

15:26 , Michael Jones

22 mins: Chance for Chelsea! Malang Sarr slots a top class ball into the box for N’Golo Kante and bypasses two or three Palace defenders. Kante has a great sight of goal but knocks his effort straight at Vicente Guaita.

GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Burnley (Weghorst, 21’)⚽️

15:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Burnley lead at Brighton! Connor Roberts brings the ball down the right wing and cuts into the box. He pulls a pass back to the middle of the area and gives the ball to Wout Weghorst. Tariq Lamptey does his best to block the effort but Weghorst smashes a shot at goal and puts it underneath the goalkeeper to give the Clarets the lead.

Southampton 0-0 Everton

15:19 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Save! Southampton win a free kick in prime range for a James Ward-Prowse free kick. Ward-Prowse takes the set piece and whips a good shot at goal. Jordan Pickford sees it early and palms the effort wide of the post!

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

15:17 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Chance! Brandon Williams brings the ball down the left side and slides a pass into the box for Teemu Pukki. Alisson comes flying off his line to close down the forward but Pukki gets off a shot and fires the ball wide of the far post!

Arsenal 0-0 Brentford

15:15 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Arsenal have a goal disallowed at the Emirates. Bukayo Saka brings the ball down the right side before picking out Martin Odegaard in the middle of the pitch. He gives it to Emile Smith Rowe on the opposite wing who plays in Kieran Tierney on the overlap. Tierney swings a cross into the box, finds Alexandre Lacazette and leaves the striker with a tap-in. It goes to VAR who sees that Lacazette was marginally offside.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

15:12 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Save! Vicente Guaita makes a fine diving stop to deny Chelsea the opening goal. Antonio Rudiger brings the ball into the Palace final third and has a go from a long way out. He catches it well and blasts his shot towards the top corner but Guaita gets a hand to the ball and pushes it wide!

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

15:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Wilfried Zaha sets up a chance for Crystal Palace by feeding the ball into the penalty area to Michael Olise. He weaves away from Antonio Rudiger and drills and shot across goal putting it wide of the far post!

Arsenal 0-0 Brentford

15:09 , Michael Jones

7 mins: An early corner for the Gunners is whipped into the box and finds Ben White. He gets a glancing head to the ball but can’t find the target.

Brentford then push up the field and Sergi Canos whips a cross into the box. Aaron Ramsdale is panicked as the ball drops over his head and bounces wide of the back post!

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

15:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: It’s Liverpool turn to have another chance on goal. Mo Salah brings the ball inside from the right and flicks it over the Norwich defenders to pick out Kostas Tsimikas who belts his effort over the bar.

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

15:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: There’s some early chances on goal at Anfield. Norwich have started well and had an early chance kept out before Liverpool’s Mo Salah smoked a shot of his own into the stands.

Norwich responded with Milot Rashica making a run in behind the Liverpool back four, receiving a pass and then slotting it past Alisson only to have the effort ruled out for offside!

Premier League 3pm kick offs

15:02 , Michael Jones

Kick off: All six Premier League games get underway. Fingers crossed for some early goals.

Premier League 3pm kick offs

14:58 , Michael Jones

The players are all making their way out around the grounds. We’ll be following all six games kicking off at 3pm and will have all the goals and action from the Premier League. Here’s a reminder of the fixtures:

Arsenal vs Brentford

Aston Villa vs Watford

Brighton vs Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Norwich

Southampton vs Everton

Kick off is up next.

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Thomas Tuchel hails ‘super important’ Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta

14:55 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Cesar Azpilicueta’s enduring impact as Chelsea captain after the Spain defender completed the full trophy set.

Azpilicueta became the first Chelsea player to claim glory in every possible global club tournament when steering the Blues to the Club World Cup crown in Abu Dhabi.

The 32-year-old is out of contract this summer and Barcelona are determined to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel hails ‘super important’ Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Southampton vs Everton

14:53 , Michael Jones

Everton’s win against Leeds United was their first in the league under Frank Lampard, and just a second in 16 top-flight matches. Toffees striker Richarlison has scored five goals in his last six appearances against Southampton.

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Arsenal vs Brentford

14:51 , Michael Jones

Brentford are hoping to become the first promoted side to complete a Premier League double over Arsenal since Blackburn Rovers in 1992-93.

Their only victory in six competitive trips to Arsenal was 2-0 in the top flight at Highbury in April 1938.

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Mikel Arteta yet to speak with referee chiefs about Arsenal’s red cards

14:49 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta is yet to talk to referee chiefs about the number of red cards Arsenal have been shown lately as he dismissed the suggestion there was an agenda against his side.

The Gunners have had four players sent off in 2022 and a total of 15 red cards have been amassed since Arteta’s appointment in December 2019.

Gabriel Martinelli was the latest, the forward shown two yellow cards in quick succession during the recent 1-0 win at Wolves.

Mikel Arteta yet to speak with referee chiefs about Arsenal’s red cards

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Aston Villa vs Watford

14:47 , Michael Jones

Watford’s five most recent Premier League away wins were under five different managers: Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson, Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri.

Will it be six under six for Roy Hodgson’s side this afternoon?

Hodgson has a great record against Aston Villa. He could become the first manager to win a Premier League game against a specific opponent with six different clubs if Watford are victorious today.

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Chelsea must take ‘realistic approach’ to rest of Premier League season, Thomas Tuchel admits

14:45 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea to adopt a “realistic approach” to their Premier League ambitions this season and secure a vital top-four finish.

Third-placed Chelsea trail defending champions and runaway leaders Manchester City by 16 points, with any thoughts of the title long gone.

The Blues have already lifted the European Super Cup and Club World Cup titles this term however, and face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea must take ‘realistic approach’ to rest of season, Thomas Tuchel admits

Premier League: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle

14:42 , Michael Jones

The 12:30pm kick off between West Ham and Newcastle ended in a 1-1 draw after Craig Dawson gave the Hammers an early lead before Joe Willock equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Neither side could force a winner in the second half and the points were shared.

That means that West Ham fail to move back into the top four and remain a point behind Manchester United in fifth whilst Newcastle remain five points clear of the relegation zone in 17th.

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Liverpool’s success built more on attitude than quality, Jurgen Klopp insists

14:39 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side are not the Harlem Globetrotters and their success is built more on attitude than quality.

Following the £37.5million January signing of Luis Diaz, the Reds boss admits he now has the best squad he has ever had in his career.

Wednesday’s Champions League win over Inter Milan at the San Siro was a case in point as he brought Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Diaz off the bench.

Liverpool’s success built more on attitude than quality, Jurgen Klopp insists

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Southampton vs Everton team changes

14:37 , Michael Jones

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes just one change to the Southampton team that drew with Manchester United last time out. Romain Perraud is replaced with Tino Livramento.

Frank Lampard’s Everton remain unchanged from the starting XI that defeated Leeds 3-0 in their last match.

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Southampton vs Everton line-ups

14:35 , Michael Jones

Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Iwobi, Allan, Van de Beek, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Liverpool vs Norwich team changes

14:30 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp gives Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson a rest as he makes seven changes to the Liverpool team that defeated Inter Milan during the week. Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas join Virgil van Dijk in defence with Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain filling out the midfield. Luis Diaz starts up top in place of the injured Diogo Jota.

Dean Smith makes just one change to the Norwich starting XI. Mathias Normann is in for Pierre Lees-Malou.

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Liverpool vs Norwich line-ups

14:28 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Diaz, Salah

🔴 #LIVNOR 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴



Firmino is out with a muscle injury that is being assessed. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 19, 2022

Norwich XI: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Normann, Gilmour, McLean, Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



▪️ Normann replaces Lees-Melou

▪️ Kabak on the bench ahead of Tzolis#NCFC | #LIVNOR pic.twitter.com/rKzgHjp4rH — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 19, 2022

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea team changes

14:25 , Michael Jones

Patrick Vieira makes three changes to the Crystal Palace team. Conor Gallagher, Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard all drop out with Cheikhou Kouayte, James McArthur and Michael Olise brought in.

Thomas Tuchel makes four changes to the Chelsea team that defeated Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final. Malang Sarr, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Jorginho all return with Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount the men to make way.

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea line-ups

14:21 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Olise, Schlupp, Zaha

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Pulisic, Kante, Jorginho, Sarr, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Brighton vs Burnley team changes

14:18 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter makes three changes to the Brighton team that defeated Watford 2-0 in their previous game. Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross all drop out with Shane Duffy, Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister all returning to the side.

There are three changes for Sean Dyche’s Burnley side as well. James Tarkowski isn’t in the squad so Nathan Collins partners Ben Mee at centre back. Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil both return in midfield with Ashley Westwood out and Jay Rodriguez dropping to the bench.

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Brighton vs Burnley line-ups

14:14 , Michael Jones

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Duffy, Veltman, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, Mac Allister, Moder, Welbeck, Maupay

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Aston Villa vs Watford team changes

14:11 , Michael Jones

Steven Gerrard makes just one change to the Aston Villa team that lost to Newcastle last time out. Danny Ings returns to the forward line with Ollie Watkins dropping out.

Edo Kayembe and Juraj Kucka drop out of the Watford starting XI and are replaced with Imran Louza and Ismaila Sarr as Roy Hodgson makes two changes to the team that last to Brighton last Saturday.

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Aston Villa vs Watford line-ups

14:08 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Ings, Coutinho

This is your Aston Villa team to face Watford. 🟣 #AVLWAT pic.twitter.com/lbb3zfqap3 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 19, 2022

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Sissoko, Cleverly, Sarr, King, Dennis

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



Sarr makes his first start for Watford since November!#AVLWAT pic.twitter.com/GrMplzPf9m — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 19, 2022

Premier League 3pm kick offs: Arsenal vs Brentford team changes

14:05 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta makes just one change to the Arsenal team that defeated Wolves 1-0 last time out. Gabriel Martinelli is suspended following a red card during that game so Emile Smith Rowe comes in to replace him.

Josh Dasilva is back in the starting XI for Brentford afater coming on as a substitute against Crystal Palace. Vitaly Janelt is the man who drops to the bench.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website