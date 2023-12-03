Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Phil Foden strikes in frantic start

Manchester City will want to bounce back after dropping points against Liverpool last weekend as they host Tottenham in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s men started the season as favourites after winning the treble last year but after their draw against Liverpool and Arsenal’s late win at Brentford, they began the weekend one point behind the Gunners – which was extended to four as the Londoners held on to defeat Wolves yesterday.

The City boss praised Ange Postecoglou for changing the way Tottenham play and transforming their fortunes, but knows they will want to cause an upset on Sunday. For Tottenham, however, it will be a case of putting previous results behind them. They have lost the last three in the Premier League and are dealing with a host of injury problems.

Manchester City vs Tottenham live updates

Man City host Tottenham in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports Main Event

31’ GOAL! Foden taps in following cutting City move as hosts take lead (MCI 2-1 TOT)

13’ HUGE MISS! Let off for Spurs as Haaland drags wide of open goal (MCI 1-1 TOT)

9’ GOAL! Son diverts into own net to score at both ends as City level (MCI 1-1 TOT)

6’ GOAL! Spurs stun City on counter-attack as Son finishes breakaway (MCI 0-1 TOT)

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Udogie, Porro, Royal, Davies, Bissouma, Lo Celso, Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil, Son

Spurs make one change as Bissouma returns from ban to replace injured Bentancur

Manchester City FC 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:04 , Ben Fleming

33 mins: Nearly a third as Davies makes a great sliding invitation to prevent Alvarez getting on the end of a cross.

GOAL! Man City 2-1 Tottenham (Foden, 31 mins)

17:03 , Ben Fleming

City are ahead as Foden slams home from close range. Doku finds Alvarez inside the box, who turns nicely before laying it off to Foden. It’s too easy for the City attacker who has all the time in the world - just yards out from goal - to slam home past Vicario.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

17:02 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: OFF THE BAR! Doku has Davies on toast as the Belgian twists the Spurs centre-back inside and out before striking on goal. His effort has Vicario well-beaten but it comes crashing back off the underside of the bar and the post. Spurs survive for now.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:59 , Ben Fleming

28 mins: Another corner for Spurs as Gil’s low cross is deflected behind by Silva. Porro delivers again from the left but it’s cleared away by Silva.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:55 , Ben Fleming

23 mins: Johnson shows superb acceleration to get beyond Gvardiol and into the box. His low cross is looking for Son but a much-needed sliding tackle from Dias clears it behind for a corner.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:52 , Ben Fleming

21 mins: A rare corner for Tottenham and a chance to send men forward. It’s taken short and City make a meal of getting rid of the ball and Johnson wins another set-piece for the visitors which, this time, is cleared at the first time of asking.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:49 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: There is no escape for Tottenham at the minute who are trying - but failing - to play their usual, free-flowing style.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:45 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: HUGE MISS! A rare sighting as Erling Haaland inexplicably fires wide with the goal gaping. Tottenham are caught in possession playing out of the back but the City striker somehow drags his effort wide after Silva laid it across to him inside the box

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:44 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: Forward City come again as Silva almost latches onto a deflected cross inside the box. The home side ramping things up early.

GOAL! Man City 1-1 Tottenham (Son own goal, 9 mins)

16:40 , Ben Fleming

From hero to villain for the Spurs captain. Just moments after putting his side ahead, Son puts the ball in his own net and City are level immediately!

The free-kick which is swung in from the right and Son gets his body position all wrong. The ball bounces off his knee and helplessly into the far corner.

GOAL! Man City 0-1 Tottenham (Son, 7 mins)

16:38 , Ben Fleming

A clinical counterattack!

Spurs have the lead and it’s a wonderful start for the visitors. They break from the corner and its Son who surges up the pitch and into the box before seeing his effort squirm under Ederson and into the net.

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

16:37 , Ben Fleming

6 mins: City turn over possession deep in the Spurs half as Doku forces a good save down low from Vicario.

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

16:34 , Ben Fleming

2 mins: A switch of play gives Doku the chance to run at Porro as he wins his side’s first corner. Alvarez delivers but Akanji heads wide at the near post after he gets to the ball before Vicario.

KICK-OFF! Man City 0-0 Tottenham

16:32 , Ben Fleming

City get us underway in front of their home fans as we begin to bring the footballing weekend to its conclusion.

Man City vs Tottenham

16:26 , Ben Fleming

Closing in on kick-off here, with the atmosphere building nicely inside the Etihad. We’ve had a superb afternoon of football so far - can we end it on a high here?

Man City vs Tottenham

16:20 , Jamie Braidwood

It was a pre-season friendly with a legacy, one that sparked an interest in Pep Guardiola. As he did his research – even with nothing at stake, he wanted to be prepared – he took heed of a manager who plied his trade almost 6,000 miles away, in a league that attracts little attention in England.

On Sunday, for Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, he will share a touchline with Ange Postecoglou as peers: in 2019, they worked within the same wider footballing family, but the similarities may have ended there.

Postecoglou coached Yokohama F Marinos; the City Football Group have a stake in the Japanese club and as Manchester City prepared for the 2019-20 season, they faced Yokohama, part-way through a J1 League campaign that saw them crowned champions.

“I saw some games before,” Guardiola recalled. “And I said, ‘wow, there are things that I like’. I said to the players that I know we are not ready because it is pre-season but we are going to face a good team who can challenge us.”

City won 3-1; as Guardiola readily recalled, they had better players. Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling scored that day. The starters also included Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Leroy Sane and David and Bernardo Silva.

But it formed a conviction in Guardiola that it was worth keeping an eye on the Australian manager in Japan.

Big match preview by Richard Jolly

Tottenham’s evolution represents a gift and a curse against Man City

Man City vs Tottenham

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

What a day it’s been in the Premier League so far! Liverpool scored twice late on to beat Fulham in a seven-goal thriller, which means the Reds go above Manchester City in the table.

City will go second again should they defeat Tottenham.

Man City vs Tottenham

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Ange Postecoglou has cited the early part of Manchester City’s journey under Pep Guardiola as a reason why he has total conviction in his ideas at Tottenham.

“There are plenty of coaches that coach very differently to me, but they’re at that club for four or five years and they have that success,” he said. “That’s what I’m talking about with a plan.

“It’s not about just playing one way or having a clear identity. Having a plan means getting the right people involved in the club who you believe will take you where you want to go.

“Then you invest in them, in the club, in the squad and you stick to that plan. It doesn’t mean that’s just exactly the same as anyone else.

“City are different to Arsenal, Arsenal are different to Liverpool, Liverpool are different to both of them but as far as I can see they have the same managers and they’ve gone through tough times.

“They saw something in them. You have to show something, it’s not just about blindly appointing someone and saying you’ve got five years, but those managers have shown they have a plan and the club have said ‘let’s back these people.”’

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham take on Manchester City this weekend (John Walton/PA). (PA Wire)

Man City vs Tottenham

15:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City’s fans will be there to lift the team if they ever hit a poor run.

City supporters have seen little but success during Guardiola’s reign as manager, winning five Premier League titles and a glorious treble last season.

Yet Guardiola recognises that run may one day come to an end and it is then the City manager hopes the fans, so used to being entertained, will be able to inspire them.

The Spaniard said: “We want the fans to enjoy and have fun, have one hour and 30 minutes in good moments. That depends on us. When we play good, always they are there.

“It’s just sometimes the situation is not going well. In that moment it’s not because the players don’t want it - because they’ve proved over how many years their consistency - but it is in that moment we need them.

“Of course we won a lot and, in the future, maybe you have to understand in the mind that this is an exception. It’s not normal to win the treble, it’s not normal to win five Premier Leagues in six years.

“You have to understand that - OK, continue to enjoy - but if the bad moments are coming this season and the next one and the next one, you have to be there.

“And I’m pretty sure they’ll be there because it’s a club that has come from Maine Road and from being in mid-table, not fighting for the titles. They were there all the time.

“I was not here but the people talk to me. So if it’s coming back down a little, ‘Come on, let’s go.’ Do what you have to do to come back there on top of the league and don’t be down for a long time.”

Pep Guardiola’s side face Tottenham next (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Man City vs Tottenham

15:44 , Jamie Braidwood

From Opta:

Tottenham Hotspur have lost their last three Premier League matches, having been unbeaten in their previous 11 games (W9 D2). Spurs haven’t had a longer losing run since losing six on the spin in October and November 2004, with Jacques Santini and Martin Jol managing three games each in that run. The last Spurs manager to lose four in a row was David Pleat in March and April 2004.

Tottenham have scored first in their last three Premier League matches but gone on to lose all three, only the fifth side to do that in Premier League history and first since Leicester in December 2014. No team has ever scored first and lost four games in a row.

Man City vs Tottenham - Team news!

15:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Three changes for Manchester City from midweek - as Ederson, Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvaraz come in.

Tottenham make one change from last week’s defeat to Aston Villa, as Yves Bissouma replaces the injured Rodrigo Bentancur after returning from suspension.

Emerson Royal and Ben Davies continue as the centre-back pair but Richarlison is back on the bench.

Man City vs Tottenham - Team news!

15:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, Porro, Royal, Davies, Bissouma, Lo Celso, Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil, Son

Man City vs Tottenham

15:28 , Jamie Braidwood

We’ll bring you team news in a couple of minutes: Postecoglou did not include a single centre-back or defensive midfielder in his starting line-up against Aston Villa last week. Will he be so bold against away at Manchester City?

Man City vs Tottenham

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Ange Postecoglou insists he will relish the prospect of taking injury-hit Tottenham to Premier League champions Manchester City this weekend.

Spurs make the trip to the Etihad on a three-match losing run and with their list of absentees into double figures with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur among those sidelined.

Tottenham boast a good record against Pep Guardiola’s City with five wins from their last eight meetings, but that has come from playing a more pragmatic style compared to Postecoglou’s attacking philosophy.

Even with a growing injury list, the Australian is not about to ditch his possession-based, front-foot tactics any time soon despite a seemingly daunting visit to last season’s treble-winners.

“It’s always a challenge playing against City or any team Pep manages. You love that, you relish that, that’s the arena you want to be in, measuring yourself against the very best,” Postecoglou stated.

“Yeah, great if things were a bit smoother for us but it is what it is and I still think during this period for us, even last week, there were moments in the game when we played some fantastic football.

“We’ve got to crack on, we’ve got to get on with it. We can’t take our eyes off what we’re trying to achieve here. For me that’s always paramount to everything I do, every decision I make.

“Every time we put a team out there it’s about us becoming the team we want to become. Through that process there’s going to be some challenges, as there is now, some tough times and you just have to stay focused on what you’re trying to achieve.

“For me these are the important times because this will show what kind of football team we want to be. You can sort of shy away, say we have injuries, we’re playing Man City away but you’re either going to be a club that tries to knock off the big clubs or you are a big club. You are one or the other.

“My hope and my ambition for this club is to make it a big club and to do that you have to be successful and win things. To win things you have to have a plan, stick to it and believe in it.”

Ange Postecoglou will not change his approach when Tottenham travel to Manchester City (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Man City vs Tottenham

15:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Manchester City win 2/7

Draw 5/1

Tottenham win 8/1

Prediction

Manchester City win a high-scoring encounter. Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham

Man City vs Tottenham - Early team news

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

John Stones could be fit to start for Manchester City after making a midweek return from injury off the bench, while Mateo Kovacic is also back fit to bolster Pep Guardiola’s options. Kevin de Bruyne remains out.

Spurs suffered another blow last weekend with Rodrigo Bentancur, only just back from an injury lay-off, set to miss another significant period of football with an ankle injury. Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero are back available after suspension in much needed good news for Ange Postecoglou, who remains without Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Richarlison. Pape Matar Sarr is also not yet fit to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Stones; Foden, Silva, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Johnson; Son.

Man City vs Tottenham

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Manchester City vs Totenham?

Manchester City vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 3 December at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Man City vs Tottenham

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Man City vs Tottenham.

We will be bringing you all the action from the Etihad Stadium including build up, team news and some of the wider stories involving the two teams.

Manchester City will be wanting to return to winning ways following their draw against Liverpool, while for Spurs, who have lost their last three matches after a high-flying start, it is an important chance to lay down a marker to the others in the race for a Champions League spot.