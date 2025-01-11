Man City vs Salford LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester City vs Salford - LIVE!

Man City look to avoid a major upset as they host Salford in the third round of the FA Cup this evening. The League Two side make the short trip across Manchester to the Etihad Stadium and it promises to be a memorable occasion for the club, and particularly for the Class of 92 owners.

As for City, back-to-back victories ended a run of one win in 13 matches, suggesting Pep Guardiola’s side have started to steady the ship. Having already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and with their Premier League title bid effectively over, the FA Cup could prove to be City’s best hope of avoiding a first trophyless season since the 2016/17 campaign.

Salford are playing in the third round of the FA Cup for the first time and come into this tie in confident mood, having won their last six matches without conceding a goal to rise up to third in League Two. Ryan Giggs is expected to be in the dugout, with Gary Neville and Paul Scholes among those watching from the stands. Follow all the action from the Etihad with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Kick-off: 5:45pm GMT | Etihad Stadium

How to watch: BBC One

How to watch Man City vs Salford

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage starts at 5.30pm GMT ahead of a 5.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website – both free with an email subscription – will provide a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Man City vs Salford!

Hugely-anticipated FA Cup third-round tie, as Pep Guardiola’s side take on the Class of 92-back Salford.

City have had their problems this season, but defeat to League Two opposition here really would be disastrous.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:45pm GMT from the Etihad Stadium.