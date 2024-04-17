Man City vs Real Madrid: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

Whoever wins tonight’s Champions League quarter-final second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be firm favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley next month.

Arguably the continent’s two best teams face off at the Etihad Stadium with the aggregate score tied at 3-3 after a thrilling first leg in Spain.

Both Real and City fought back from a goal down to lead before Fede Valverde’s strike ten minutes from time earned a justified, if temporary, truce on the scoreboard.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MAN CITY VS REAL MADRID LIVE!

If the second leg is even half as good a game, this tie has the potential to go down as one of the Champions League’s classic encounters.

Many would have preferred to see it take place in the final itself and few will argue with seeing its victor as the heir apparent to Europe’s throne.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Real Madrid is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Where to watch Man City vs Real Madrid

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Click here for more details.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Phil Foden scored a stunner in Madrid (REUTERS)

Man City vs Real Madrid team news

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Doku, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius

Subs: Kepa, Fran, Militao, Modric, Joselu, Vazquez, Ceballos, Garcia, Brahim, Guler

Man City vs Real Madrid prediction

It will be quite something if this game can live up to the first leg, and there is little reason to think the goals won’t continue to rain down.

Both teams are so adept in front of goal that it could well come down to a moment of individual brilliance to settle it, with City the favourites.

Story continues

Man City to win, 3-2 (agg. 6-5).

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Los Blancos have never beaten City in Manchester.

Man City wins: 4

Real Madrid wins: 3

Draws: 4

Man City vs Real Madrid match odds

Man City to qualify: 3/10

Real Madrid to qualify: 12/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).