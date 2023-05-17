Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester City vs Real Madrid - LIVE!

Manchester City look to take a major step towards lifting the Champions League trophy for the first time as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final tie tonight. With Inter Milan waiting in the final, whoever comes out on top here at the Etihad will be big favourites to get the job done on June 10 in Istanbul.

Pep Guardiola’s came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu last week, with Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant strike cancelling out Vinicius Jr’s first-half stunner. De Bruyne, like Jack Grealish and John Stones, return to the starting lineup after being rested against Everton, as the City boss goes with the same side from the first leg.

With Barcelona officially winning LaLiga, Real’s full focus is now on the Champions League and winning the competition for a 15th time. The defending champions have Karim Benzema and Vinicius, who scored three times between them last season at the Etihad, back in the side tonight, while Eder Militao returns from suspension. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Manchester City FC - Real Madrid CF

Real to win on penalties, then...

19:48 , Matt Verri

Something has to give tonight!#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/eBH0gUlX6m — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 17, 2023

Pre-match thoughts from Ancelotti

19:43 , Matt Verri

“We have to apply ourselves to whatever the game demands. It might be a rigorous start, but it might be something different.

“It is not just about [Erling] Haaland. You have to appraise everyone. You can’t forget about [Bernardo] Silva, [Kevin] De Bruyne. If they have to score, score early - then we have more chance to come back.”

Slightly contrasting records...

19:36 , Matt Verri

One Champions League final appearance for Manchester City in their history. Just the 17 for Real Madrid.

City will be desperate to double that tally and then finally lift the trophy for the first time this season, but they are faced with the ultimate test tonight.

A Real Madrid side that just never go away when it comes to the Champions League!

Atmosphere building!

19:31 , Matt Verri

Rudiger unfortunate?

19:26 , Matt Verri

Such a big call from Ancelotti in defence.

Rudiger was really impressive a week ago, with Haaland barely in the match as Real kept him very quiet.

The former Chelsea man drops out of the side though despite that display, with Militao straight back in after suspension. We shall see if that proves to be the right decision.

Guardiola not ‘overthinking'

19:19 , Matt Verri

Same team, but something a bit different from Guardiola tonight?

The City boss has hinted at a change, though joked he was not overthinking things in a big game, as he has been accused of doing in the past.

“I have an idea to do something differently, just to be more fluid in attack,” Guardiola said.

“It’s nothing special. I’m not overthinking, don’t worry guys! Nothing different to what we have done in the past.”

Place to be if you like flags...

19:09 , Matt Verri

Another thriller on the cards?

19:01 , Matt Verri

It was fairly special when these sides met at the Etihad last season!

Karim Benzema’s panenka the seventh goal of what was a sensational match, followed by the drama in the second leg in Madrid as Real pulled off a stunning comeback.

More of the same tonight, please.

In the building!

18:53 , Matt Verri

Big ask for Inter...

18:48 , Matt Verri

Fair to say whoever wins tonight will be well-fancied to lift the trophy on June 10.

Inter Milan very much the underdogs going into that final, regardless of whether it’s Man City or Real Madrid that they come up against.

To win the Champions League:

Man City - 4/6

Real Madrid - 11/4

Inter Milan - 4/1

City unchanged!

18:40 , Matt Verri

Guardiola goes with the same side that earned a draw at the Bernabeu a week ago.

Akanji continues on the left of defence with Ake still out, while De Bruyne and Grealish return after their weekend rest and Silva gets the nod over Mahrez on the right.

Gundogan a man in form - four goals and two assists in his last three games.

Man City team news

18:34 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Akanji, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis

Ancelotti: We need more than just quality

18:29 , Matt Verri

Carlo Ancelotti wants his side to show “bravery and courage” tonight, as they look to move a step closer to going back-to-back in the Champions League.

“The match is unpredictable,” Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference. “If you think you are the best team in the world it doesn’t means you are 100% going to win.

“It’s not just quality when you reach the semi-finals it’s also about the personality, character and mentality that you are able to show. It’s not just quality.

“Bravery and courage are vital in games like this. Individual quality can’t show if you aren’t brave enough to try stuff.”

Inter waiting in the final...

18:21 , Matt Verri

Reminder that it will be Inter Milan in the Champions League final for whoever comes out on top tonight.

Leading 2-0 after the first leg, they eased to a 1-0 win over AC Milan last night to cruise into their first final since they lifted the trophy in 2010.

It’s now eight wins in a row for Inter across all competitions - hitting form at just the right time!

All to play for!

18:14 , Matt Verri

Two brilliant goals last week at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius scored when Man City were much the better team, before De Bruyne equalised as Real Madrid were having their best spell of the match. It leaves it perfectly in the balance for tonight’s clash.

Standard Sport prediction

18:06 , Matt Verri

Could this be City’s year? Certainly, both teams will know that winning this game will make them huge favourites for the ultimate crown.

Los Blancos are the kings of pulling out a performance in this very moment yet Guardiola’s side have all the panache, ruthlessness and ability to be the team to finally upset them.

If the hosts can get together a fast start, they may well be unstoppable.

Man City to win 3-1, and 4-2 on aggregate.

Man City team news

17:57 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Nathan Ake’s absence for the Etihad Stadium showdown, but Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri are both fit after recent issues.

The Dutchman’s hamstring injury means Manuel Akanji is again likely to be entrusted down the left side of defence facing up to Rodrygo, while Kyle Walker marks the threat of Vinicius Jr.

John Stones was, like De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva, rested for the weekend win at Everton so should return to assume his hybrid defensive-midfield role in City’s fluid 3-2-4-1 formation.

The big decision facing Guardiola is whether to start Silva or Riyad Mahrez down the right wing on Wednesday night, after the Algerian impressed at Goodison Park.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland (3-2-4-1)

Real Madrid team news

17:53 , Matt Verri

They’ve gone very early!

Eder Militao straight back into the side as he returns from suspension, with Antonio Rudiger dropping out. Eduardo Camavinga once again gets the nod at left-back.

Starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Subs: Lunin, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Lucas, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rudiger, Mendy, Mariano

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid

17:41 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:34 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Man City vs Real Madrid!

Huge night coming up, with this Champions League semi-final tie perfectly in the balance after last week’s 1-1 draw in Spain.

City have home advantage tonight and will be looking to set up a final clash with Inter Milan, but season after season we have seen Real deliver in the biggest moments.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Etihad Stadium. Stay with us!