Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and updates today after Rodrygo goal

Manchester City vs Real Madrid – LIVE!
Man City host Real Madrid with eyes on a return to the Champions League semi-finals. The two played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Spanish capital last week, meaning it is perfectly poised heading into the return leg at the Etihad Stadium this evening.
It was on this ground last year when City dismantled Madrid, running out 4-0 winners in what was arguably the greatest performance an English side has ever produced in this competition. While Pep Guardiola has warned that is unlikely to happen again, his team are in ominous form and a double treble is looking increasingly realistic. But for some deflected goals last week, City would already be in total control.
Madrid, however, are not be discounted in this competition and the signing of Jude Bellingham has undoubtedly made them stronger. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Man City vs Real Madrid latest news
GOAL! Rodrgyo gives Madrid the lead
Man City 0-1 Real Madrid (3-4 agg)
20:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
28 mins: Haaland looks to turn provider by knocking down Rodri’s floated cross but Lunin collects.
Man City 0-1 Real Madrid (3-4 agg)
20:29 , Jonathan Gorrie
24 mins: Lovely take from Vinicius on the break but his shot is blocked.
The rebound falls to Carvajal, who again sees his shot blocked.
Madrid very dangerous on the break.
Man City 0-1 Real Madrid (3-4 agg)
20:26 , Jonathan Gorrie
22 mins: Madrid surely cannot play so deep for the rest of this game. City will score - they always score.
(Sorry, Manchester United fans...)
Man City 0-1 Real Madrid (3-4 agg)
20:22 , Jonathan Gorrie
18 mins: BIG SAVE!
Lunin stops De Bruyne’s cross to Haaland with a big hand. The striker then hits the bar with a header, with ball falling to Silva for a tap in but he cannot sort his feet out in time.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (3-4 agg)
20:20 , Jonathan Gorrie
17 mins: Silva stands a cross for Haaland, who cannot keep the header down.
City have upped their tempo since the goal.
Man City 0-1 Real Madrid (3-4 agg)
20:18 , Jonathan Gorrie
14 mins: Lunin twice denies De Bruyne. The first was a corner angled straight for the goal, the second a deep cross.
All to do for City.
GOAL! Man City 0-1 Real Madrid (3-4 agg) | Rodrygo '11
20:16 , Jonathan Gorrie
11 mins: GOAL!
Rodrygo prods in after great work from Bellingham, who brings the ball down and gives it to Valverde.
He passes to Vinicius, who cuts across to Rodrygo. His first shot is well saved by Ederson but he knocks in the rebound.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (3-3 agg)
20:13 , Jonathan Gorrie
10 mins: Camavinga has the first real shot at goal but Ederson collects with ease.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (3-3 agg)
20:12 , Jonathan Gorrie
08 mins: First half chance for City as Foden cuts the ball across but Madrid clear.
Very cagey here.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (3-3 agg)
20:08 , Jonathan Gorrie
04 mins: Madrid looking to press City high and stop Ederson building out from the back.
Interestingly, Valverde took Madrid’s goal kick. Unclear as to why, at this stage.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (3-3 agg)
20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie
01 mins: A fairly tame start here, with both teams just feeling each other out.
Kick-off!
20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
Away we go!
Is tonight Jude Bellingham's night?
19:43 , Jonathan Gorrie
Quite in the first leg, the stage could now be set...
Carlo Ancelotti to TNT Sports
19:28 , Jonathan Gorrie
"We have to take our opponents into account. I think they can play a different game, with more pressure. We have to take into account transitions and ball control. We have to take everything into account to play a complete game."
Rio Ferdinand on TNT Sports
19:13 , Jonathan Gorrie
“I just can't decide who are favourites tonight. You can make a shout for both teams. Great players on either side. I just can't wait to get this started now.”
The atmosphere is building
19:05 , Jonathan Gorrie
Man City have not lost a European game here in almost five years...
Big boost for Man City
18:52 , Jonathan Gorrie
With the pace Madrid boast in attack, having Kyle Walker back is a major boost.
Confirmed Man City lineup
18:49 , Jonathan Gorrie
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Doku, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis
Carlo Ancelotti shuffles his pack
18:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
With Tchouameni suspended, Valverde drops into central midfield and Nacho partners Rudiger at the back.
Confirmed Real Madrid lineup
18:28 , Jonathan Gorrie
Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius
Subs: Kepa, Fran, Militao, Modric, Joselu, Vazquez, Ceballos, Garcia, Brahim, Guler
Man City vs Real Madrid: Latest Champions League odds today
17:51 , Jonathan Gorrie
Man City to qualify: 3/10
Real Madrid to qualify: 12/5
Man City edge towards immortality but must first beat 'kings of Europe' Real Madrid
17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
The motivation for Manchester City on Wednesday evening is nothing short of the chance to become arguably the greatest club side of all time.
No European club has ever won back-to-back trebles, but City are 12 games from that feat and will clear probably the toughest remaining hurdle if they eliminate Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final decider.
“[It is] obviously an inspiration and motivation,” said midfielder Bernardo Silva, who opened the scoring in last week’s scintillating 3-3 first-leg draw at the Bernabeu.
No English club has ever won four straight titles, which City will achieve if they win their remaining six league games, while in the Champions League era only Madrid have won the trophy in consecutive seasons, winning it three years out of four from 2014-18.
Man City’s toughest opponent? The asterisk by their titles
17:26 , Jonathan Gorrie
Bayer Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title, which broke Bayern Munich’s run of 11 consecutive German championships, leaves the Premier League at risk of assuming an unwanted status.
For more than 30 years, the English top flight has traded off a reputation for competitiveness and unpredictability, but it is now six Manchester City wins from becoming the most predictable major league in Europe.
Man City vs Real Madrid: Head to head (h2h) history and results
17:06 , Jonathan Gorrie
Los Blancos have never beaten City in Manchester.
Man City wins: 4
Real Madrid wins: 3
Draws: 4
Man City vs Real Madrid: Champions League prediction today
17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
It will be quite something if this game can live up to the first leg, and there is little reason to think the goals won’t continue to rain down.
Both teams are so adept in front of goal that it could well come down to a moment of individual brilliance to settle it, with City the favourites.
Man City to win, 3-2 (agg. 6-5).
Real Madrid team news vs Man City today
17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie
Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are Carlo Ancelotti’s only confirmed absentees. Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended.
Madrid will recall Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Dani Carvajal and Toni Kroos but a decision will have to be made in defence, where Antonio Rudiger could be partnered by Nacho Fernandez or Eder Militao.
Man City team news vs Real Madrid today
17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
Pep Guardiola has no fitness concerns ahead of the second leg.
Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake were back on the bench for the win over Luton and trained on Monday, with the England right-back in particular pushing for a return to the starting lineup after recovering from a hamstring issue. Guardiola has since confirmed Walker is available.
Rodri, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva are also competing to start after being rested.
Man City vs Real Madrid: TV channel and live stream today
17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Welcome
16:53 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s huge Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.
Kick-off from the Etihad Stadium is at 8pm BST.