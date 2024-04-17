Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Rodrygo scores early to shock City in Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg this evening with the hopes of reaching the final four.

An electric first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid with the lead exchanging hands multiple times in an open affair. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring after two minutes before a quickfire double from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo sent Real into the lead. City responded through Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol but Federico Valverde had the final say to ensure this last eight tie remains all square ahead of tonight’s game.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men, meanwhile, will be aware of the hammering they received at the Etihad Stadium last year when City won 4-0. The manager will recall that experience to his players who will want to cause an upset tonight. Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

12’ GOAL! Rodrygo opens scoring for visitors (MCI 0-1 RMA)

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr.

Man City 0-1 Real Madrid (3-4 agg.)

20:28 , Ben Fleming

24 mins: City are playing a dangerously high line against this Madrid attack and are almost caught out there.

Vinicius attacks the attention of several City defenders before finding Carvajal on the edge of the box. The Spaniard tries his luck but his effort is blocked.

Man City 0-1 Real Madrid (3-4 agg.)

20:22 , Ben Fleming

19 mins: How did that not go in? Haaland gets his header right this but it cannons back off the post. The ball drops to Silva, who is only yards out from goal, but the Portuguese midfielder can’t get his body in the right position to divert it into the net.

Man City 0-1 Real Madrid (3-4 agg.)

20:20 , Ben Fleming

17 mins: Superb work from Grealish to keep the ball in play. Silva latches onto the loose ball, whipping it in first time towards the back post. Haaland rises well but can’t keep his header down as it flies over the bar.

Man City 0-1 Real Madrid (3-4 agg.)

20:19 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: City look to hit back immediately but Rudiger does well to block Silva’s effort.

GOAL! Man City 0-1 Real Madrid (Rodrygo, 12 mins - 3-4 agg.)

20:15 , Ben Fleming

Real Madrid strike first! A long, hopeful punt upfield is brought down well by Bellingham. It’s worked out to the right before Vinicius flashes a low ball across the box.

Ederson does superbly to deny Rodrygo’s first-time effort but he can do nothing to prevent the follow-up effort and the Spaniard’s edge ahead on aggregate.

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (3-3 agg.)

20:13 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: Camavinga with Real Madrid’s first chance, now, but his long-range effort is straight into the palms of Ederson.

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (3-3 agg.)

20:12 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: De Bruyne with the first proper attack in the game as he finds space out on the right side, but his low ball into the box is straight at Lunin who claims with ease.

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (3-3 agg.)

20:07 , Ben Fleming

4 mins: A quiet start to this one, perhaps a sign of just how much is on the line over the course of the next 90 minutes.

KICK-OFF! Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (3-3 agg.)

20:02 , Ben Fleming

1 min: And we are off and running in the first half!

Here come the players

19:58 , Ben Fleming

Out of the tunnel to a rapturous reception, the players come. The latest chapter of this intriguing Champions League rivalry is ready to be written - let’s hope it’s a cracker.

Kick-off coming shortly

19:52 , Ben Fleming

Just under ten minutes to go until kick-off and the atmosphere is building inside the Etihad Stadium. What has the next 90 minutes got in store for us?

Happy hunting ground for Bernardo Silva

19:47 , Ben Fleming

Silva has netted four goals in seven games against Real Madrid – against sides he’s faced 5+ times as a Manchester City player, only versus Watford (115) does he have a better minutes-per-goal ratio than he does against Los Blancos (144).

Will the Portuguese midfielder notch up another tonight?

First-leg recap

19:41 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got under 20 minutes to go until kick-off here in Manchester, with the tie finely poised after an absorbing first leg in Madrid.

If you need reminding of how that game went down, click below:

The Pep Guardiola switch that sparked Man City and Real Madrid’s epic

Another chapter in the Guardiola-Ancelotti rivalry

19:36 , Ben Fleming

This will be the eighth time that Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti have faced each other in the UEFA Champions League, and the sixth while in charge of their current clubs Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The only pairs of managers who have faced each other on more than eight occasions in the competition are Alex Ferguson & Ottmar Hitzfeld and Carlo Ancelotti & Jürgen Klopp (nine times each).

Madrid up against the odds

19:29 , Ben Fleming

Real Madrid have only progressed from two of their previous 10 UEFA Champions League knockout stage ties after failing to win the first leg at home.

Both of the times they’ve managed to progress in that scenario in the second leg were against Manchester United (1999-2000 quarter-finals and 2012-13 round of 16).

Man City vs Real Madrid betting tips

19:22 , Ben Fleming

Manchester City and Real Madrid lock horns in a titanic clash for a place in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night (TNT Sports 1, 8pm).

The sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving the contest firmly in the balance at the Etihad Stadium.

City held the lead twice, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men battled back to earn parity and give themselves a chance of avenging their defeat to City in last year’s semi-finals.

The tie is eerily similar to last season’s duel as the two teams played out a draw in the Bernabeu before City destroyed Los Blancos in the second leg, running out 4-0 winners at the Etihad.

Man City vs Real Madrid predictions: 18/1 football tip and Champions League odds

Guardiola calls for patience

19:15 , Ben Fleming

It could still be another fairytale year for Pep Guardiola’s Man City as they remain in the hunt for a historic second successive trouble. Despite that, the City boss is demanding patience from his fans and players.

“We are far away from the hypothetical dreams. When we are in the final of the FA Cup and the final of the Champions League and one or two games left with three, four, five points advantage, then I will start to think about this,” he said at his press conference.

“It’s one game at a time - Real Madrid tomorrow - and it is step by step. To still be in the position to win the Treble and being in contention at this stage, hats off, chapeau, incredible.”

Real Madrid team news

19:07 , Ben Fleming

Just one change for Real Madrid as the suspended Tchouameni is replaced by Nacho.

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr.

Subs: Kepa, Ceballos, Diaz, Fran, Garcia, Guler, Joselu, Vazquez, Militao, Modric.

Manchester City team news

18:53 , Ben Fleming

Three changes for tonight’s hosts who are boosted by the return of Walker and Ederson. They replace Stones and Ortega who drop to the bench, while De Bruyne is preferred to Kovacic in central midfield.

Man City starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Doku, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

Team news is in!

18:47 , Ben Fleming

The hosts lineup for tonight:

Real Madrid fans in fine voice

18:40 , Ben Fleming

The travelling Spanish contingent are enjoying themselves ahead of kick-off:

Foden hoping to shine

18:30 , Ben Fleming

The Englishman was rested at the weekend but will hopefully be back in the starting XI tonight. What’s for sure is that he’s enjoyed his time in the competition, scoring in each of his last five starts in the Champions League (five goals); the joint-longest run by a Manchester City player in the competition, along with Sergio Agüero (Feb 2018-March 2019).

Head-to-head

18:20 , Ben Fleming

It’s tight between the two sides historically, with Man City winning four and Real Madrid three (four draws). What is guaranteed, though, is goals. Indeed, the last five meetings between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the Champions League have produced 23 goals, at an average of 4.6 per game.

Ancelotti - ‘We have to have the quality to create problems'

18:10 , Ben Fleming

Real Madrid suffered a humiliating defeat last time the two sides met at the Etihad Stadium, but Carlo Ancelotti is convinced his side will banish their demons as they look to reach yet another Champions League semi-final.

“In the last three years we’ve faced City and they’ve been spectacular games, tomorrow will be the same,” he said. “We have to compete and believe, which is what we’re trying to do today. The tie is level and we survived 90 minutes and anything can happen. We have to have the quality to create problems.

“We’re planning to put on a complete performance. Attacking and defending well, not losing the ball unnecessarily, playing well on the counter, controlling transitions. It has to be a very complete performance and we’re not focusing on just one aspect, we have to focus on all of them.”

(Getty Images)

Why Premier League is now at risk of missing out on fifth Champions League spot

18:00 , Ben Fleming

After a disappointing set of results last week, the Premier League’s hopes of gaining an extra Champions League spot in next season’s revamped competition have been dealt a blow.

The Champions League is being expanded to a 36-team tournament from 2024/25 and two of the extra four places will be awarded to countries whose teams perform best in this season’s European competitions.

As confirmed by Uefa on their website, England sits third in the race, behind Italy and Germany, which would mean Serie A and the Bundesliga get a fifth Champions League place next season.

City will host Real Madrid at the Etihad following a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu, while it looks tougher for Arsenal as they will need to get a result at Bayern Munich after a 2-2 draw against the German side at the Emirates.

The outcome of that tie could be decisive in the race between the Premier League and Bundesliga, as Arsenal could deny Germany if the Gunners knock out Bayern in Munich.

Why Premier League is now at risk of missing out on fifth Champions League spot

Why Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid ‘project’ — and what comes next

17:45 , Ben Fleming

As Jude Bellingham sat behind the top table at the Etihad Stadium, to his right were three massive images, filling a wall. Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Erling Haaland, each holding a trophy from Manchester City’s treble. There is an alternative future in which a supersized picture of him would stare out, where he could find himself next to Rodri and De Bruyne on a wall and in a midfield.

City wanted him last year. They were not alone in that. Liverpool did too, before bowing out of the bidding. And yet, for one of the most coveted players on the planet, the decision was actually a simple one.

Why Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid ‘project’ — and what comes next

Elsewhere in Europe tonight

17:30 , Ben Fleming

It’s not just a big night for one of England’s top teams, with Arsenal travelling to Germany as they look to reach their first Champions League semi-final since 2009.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney is in Munich for the big occasion:

Arsenal’s defining Champions League night asks the ultimate Mikel Arteta question

Jude Bellingham issues warning to football authorities over tackling racism

17:15 , Ben Fleming

The motivation inspiring Bernardo Silva and Man City to new heights

17:00 , Ben Fleming

If the treble was history, the double treble would be legacy. Bernardo Silva has an eye on a hat-trick of achievements that would echo through the ages. Manchester City won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League last season, a feat only previously accomplished by Manchester United in 1998-99.

In the last three decades, since the European Cup evolved into the Champions League, only Real Madrid have retained the trophy. Until, perhaps, City this season. And since the English league was established in 1888, no team has won four successive titles. With six games to go, City are two points clear at the top of the table, their fate entirely in their own hands.

For all Silva’s eloquence in possession, he has rarely been as outspoken in his ambition. Repeat the treble and City could have a claim to be the greatest side ever; a title which many currently afford to Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona. Silva does not shy away from the idea. “It is obviously inspiration and motivation,” he said.

“We know how well this team has done and we want to create that legacy and to do another Premier League, to do six in seven years and four in a row, And we want to win the Champions League, to do two in a row. Only Madrid did three in a row but no one else won consecutive Champions League and if we win two trebles in a row that would be legacy.”

The motivation inspiring Bernardo Silva and Man City to new heights

Pep Guardiola sends Man City fresh Champions League warning ahead of Real Madrid return

16:45 , Ben Fleming

Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City to retain the hunger required to win the Champions League rather than being complacent because they lifted the trophy last season.

City face Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday after securing a 3-3 draw in the Bernabeu last week, with manager Guardiola saying they should not feel under less pressure because they ended their long wait to become champions of Europe.

He said: “We need to feel the pressure that you don’t want to lose the game. If you think we have done it already, we will not have this piece of hunger to compete against these teams. It’s true that the fact we won it has made us feel better and more comfortable but we need the right energy. Our people at home will help us a lot.”

Read more of the Spaniard’s thoughts below:

Pep Guardiola sends Man City fresh Champions League warning ahead of Real Madrid tie

Last night’s action...

16:30 , Ben Fleming

Two of our Champions League semi-finalists are already known, PSG and Borussia Dortmund yesterday booking their place in the final four on another captivating night of European action.

PSG and Borussia Dortmund through to Champions League semi-finals

Last time out

16:15 , Ben Fleming

On such nights, the Champions League remains the gold standard. It was the sort of game that gives the competition magical, mystical properties, the kind that will be marvelled at for years. It was seminal and special, a match of six goals, five of them arguably outstanding, of two stunning comebacks, of a blistering first half by Real Madrid and a sublime turnaround orchestrated by Pep Guardiola ended with the tantalising prospect of a return fixture next week, the reality that one of these terrific teams will be eliminated.

Which? At different points first City and then Real felt on the brink of suffering a blow that, if not a knockout, would probably leave them too wounded to prevail. Now the advantage probably lies with the defending champions, simply because the second leg is in Manchester. Yet an evening that showed cracks in their aura of invincibility ended with the feel of a triumphant affair. A test was passed, even without victory.

The Pep Guardiola switch that sparked Man City and Real Madrid’s epic

Man City vs Real Madrid betting tips

16:00 , Ben Fleming

Manchester City and Real Madrid lock horns in a titanic clash for a place in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night (TNT Sports 1, 8pm).

The sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving the contest firmly in the balance at the Etihad Stadium.

City held the lead twice, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men battled back to earn parity and give themselves a chance of avenging their defeat to City in last year’s semi-finals.

The tie is eerily similar to last season’s duel as the two teams played out a draw in the Bernabeu before City destroyed Los Blancos in the second leg, running out 4-0 winners at the Etihad.

Man City vs Real Madrid betting tips: Champions League odds and predictions

How Real Madrid could line up

15:43 , Ben Fleming

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid early team news

15:40 , Ben Fleming

Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for Real Madrid, with Nacho Fernandez in line to return and partner Antonio Rudiger in central defence. Rodrygo should be fit to feature after a knock.

Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, Ancelotti confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga will likely replace Tchouameni in central midfield. “He believes in himself a lot, he’s been good but of course there are things he has to improve and he will surely do it because he has a lot of quality,” the Italian said.

How Man City could line up

15:33 , Ben Fleming

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Foden, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Manchester City early team news

15:29 , Ben Fleming

City have been handed a major boost after Pep Guardiola confirmed that Kyle Walker is in contention to start the second leg. John Stones was absent from the weekend win over Luton for Manchester City, while Nathan Ake and Phil Foden were on the bench as they managed various niggles.

“He has had one or two training sessions. He feels good with his mood. I don’t know if from the beginning, or from the bench, but I think he will be with us tomorrow. It is incredibly good news for many reasons,” the Spaniard confirmed in his press conference. “The attributes and quality of Kyle everyone knows it, he is special.”

Is Man City v Real Madrid on TV? Time, channel and how to watch

15:18 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 17 April at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the second leg live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+. Purchase a TNT Sports subscription via Discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon

15:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City and Real Madrid will hope to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals with their tie finely poised.

A thrilling first leg ended 3-3 in the Spanish capital, leaving the encounter between two European heavyweights firmly in the balance.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions moved to the top of the Premier League between legs and will hope to continue their success as they seek more silverware.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s serial winners have so much experience to call upon and will be out to upset the home crowd.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Manchester City v Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch