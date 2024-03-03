Man City vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

The 192nd Manchester derby takes place at the Etihad Stadium on another huge day in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City will look to close back to within a point of leaders Liverpool after their last-gasp win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear he wants to knock City off their perch and this is a big game for Erik ten Hag, as he fights to prove he is the right manager to lead them into their new era.

City are 15 points above United, won 3-0 at Old Trafford in October and Erling Haaland will be looking to pile more misery on their rivals after his five goals against Luton.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Man Utd is scheduled for a 3.30pm kick-off time on Sunday 3 March, 2024.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man City vs Man Utd

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 3pm GMT ahead of a 3.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

Man City vs Man Utd team news

Jack Grealish is City’s only major absentee and is expected to be ruled out of action until after the international break later this month, albeit Josko Gvardiol is yet to return to action. Guardiola last week confirmed, however, the defender was getting close to making his comeback.

Worryingly for United, Haaland has declared he is “finally feeling good” after a frustrating season on the injury front.

For United, Harry Maguire will likely miss the game. Sofyan Amrabat could start at left-back, with Luke Shaw injured. Rasmus Hojlund will miss the derby, along with Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Anthony Martial.

Man City vs Man Utd prediction

Given the ease with which teams are playing through Ten Hag’s side right now, it would be a major shock to see them topple City.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 60

Draws: 53

Man Utd wins: 78

Man City vs Man Utd latest odds

Man City to win: 1/5

Draw: 4/1

Man Utd to win: 8/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.