Man City vs Manchester United: FA Cup final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Manchester City will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley this weekend.

A Manchester derby takes centre stage in the showpiece fixture of club football's oldest competition for the second year in succession, with Man City looking to secure an unprecedented back-to-back double having lifted the Premier League trophy on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s imperious side have shown little sign of letting up, despite hints of the manager soon calling it a day, and Phil Foden has stepped up this season to truly become one of the world’s best attacking midfielders.

Man Utd simply must win the FA Cup if they are to qualify for Europe after a lowly eighth-placed finished was confirmed on the final weekend of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag is fighting for his job ahead of a potential summer overhaul by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so the delivery of a trophy will provide a much-needed morale boost for all at Old Trafford.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This year’s FA Cup final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday May 25, 2024.

The game will kick-off at 3pm BST, the same time as last year's final between the same two clubs, following discussions with police, local authorities and broadcasters.

That poses a particular problems for UK broadcaster ITV, who are scheduled to show live coverage of rugby’s Champions Cup final that afternoon.

Man City beat Man Utd to lift last year’s FA Cup (REUTERS)

Where to watch Man City vs Man Utd

TV channel: In the UK, this year’s final will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage begins at 1.45pm.

Live stream: Fans can also watch the action unfold live and for free online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man City vs Man Utd team news

City are practically free of injuries heading to Wembley.

Ederson is ruled out but Guardiola may have swapped out his first-choice goalkeeper for cup specialist Stefan Ortega anyway.

Mateo Kovacic and Nathan Ake will look to make their case in training having been benched for the win over West Ham.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez returned for United on the final weekend of the league season so could be reintroduced as the starting defensive partnership at Wembley.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are all racing back to fitness while it is unlikely that Anthony Martial will be involved even if he does finally recover from groin surgery in time.

Ten Hag has deployed 4-2-2-2 system in the past two matches with Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay the advanced midfielders around wingers Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho, leaving Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford on the bench. It appears likely he’ll stick with that setup for the final.

Man City vs Man Utd prediction

How can anyone sensibly back against masterful Manchester City in a cup final of any description?

They are absolute experts in these massive one-off games on the biggest stage, proving against Chelsea that they don’t always have to be on top and dominant to still prevail in the end.

City have well and truly had United’s number in recent times and it’s so tough to see Ten Hag’s men emerging victorious again at Wembley, though I’m sure they will put up a valiant effort.

Man City to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

City have won seven of the last nine Manchester derbies across all competitions, including three in a row.

They won both Premier League meetings this season, 3-0 at Old Trafford in November and coming from behind to win 3-1 at the Etihad in March thanks to Phil Foden.

Man City wins: 61

Manchester United wins: 78

Draws: 53

Man City vs Man Utd match odds

Man City to win FA Cup: 1/6

Man Utd to win FA Cup: 4/1

Odds provided by Betfair, subject to change