Man City vs Manchester United LIVE! FA Cup Final result, match stream, latest updates today

Man City vs Manchester United LIVE!

Manchester United produced their best performance of a mediocre season to upset Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday and deprive their rivals of the double. Goals by teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put United in the driving seat by halftime at Wembley and they survived a City siege after the break to win the trophy for the 13th time.

Champions City, bidding to become the first club to win the double in successive seasons, were well below their best in the first half and gifted United the lead in the 30th minute when Garnacho tapped home after a defensive mix-up. United doubled their lead before the break as Mainoo finished calmly after a superb team move.

City woke up in the second half and Erling Haaland hit the crossbar, but they had to wait until the 87th minute for substitute Jeremy Doku to score and set up a tense finale. United hung on, however, to ensure they will qualify for next season's Europa League. Read back our dedicated blog below!

Saturday 25 May 2024 19:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Saturday 25 May 2024 18:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

In the lead up to this FA Cup final, Manchester City’s captain, Kyle Walker, had cited a notable shift in the sartorial habits of the city’s children as evidence of a power balance transformed.

“When I first came here [to Manchester] you saw a lot of United shirts and now you see a lot of kids wearing City shirts,” the defender told The Times. "We’re swinging the pendulum.”

For Kobbie Mainoo, though, ’twas ever thus, a boyhood United fan born and raised in Stockport - firm City territory - surrounded by classmates decked in blue.

Read the full story here!

Saturday 25 May 2024 18:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik Ten Hag led Manchester United to a stunning FA Cup victory over rivals Manchester City, then warned the club’s hierarchy: ‘If you don’t want me, I’ll go and win elsewhere!’

Speculation over Ten Hag’s future had been rife in the build-up to the game, with one report on Friday claiming that new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his leadership team had already decided to part ways with the Dutchman this summer, regardless of Saturday’s result.

Read the full story here!

Saturday 25 May 2024 18:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola insists his poor gameplan was to blame for Manchester City’s shock FA Cup final defeat - and not their Premier League title celebrations.

City arrived at Wembley on Saturday looking to become the first team in English football history to secure back-to-back doubles but were stunned by a superb Manchester United display.

Read the full story here!

Player ratings

Saturday 25 May 2024 17:13 , Alex Young

Here are Malik Ouzia’s player ratings. He is a fan of Kobbie Mainoo.

Saturday 25 May 2024 17:06 , Alex Young

The result also means Manchester United have qualified for the Europa League ahead of Newcastle.

Saturday 25 May 2024 17:00 , Alex Young

FA Cup no.13 for United!

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:57 , Alex Young

Incredible scenes at Wembley! Fully deserved as United exact revenge on their cross-city rivals.Well done, Erik ten Hag!

Full-time!

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:56 , Alex Young

99min: They’ve done it! United have won the FA Cup!

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:55 , Alex Young

97min: A minute to go.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:53 , Alex Young

94min: Fernandes tries to beat Ortega from distance. He hasn’t, but he has wasted a few more seconds.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:52 , Alex Young

93min: McTominay and Garnacho replaced by Mount and Lindelof.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:49 , Alex Young

91min: SEVEN minutes added on.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:49 , Alex Young

90min: Akanji tries his luck from 25 yards. It’s high and wide and Pep won’t like that.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:47 , Alex Young

88min: It’s backs against the walls time for United now.

GOAL!

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:46 , Alex Young

87min: Uh oh. It’s not over yet!

Doku cuts inside and beats Onana at his near post. That was poor from the keeper.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:45 , Alex Young

85min: Amrabat steps in front of Foden to give away a cheap free kick.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:42 , Alex Young

81min: United are starting to believe. City just cannot seem to do much with their possession.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:37 , Alex Young

73min: Walker is furious at how long Martinez takes to get off the pitch. Evans is on as his replacement.

Hojlund is on for Rashford.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:36 , Alex Young

77min: Walker denied again by Onana! This one low across his body, the keeper getting down well with one hand.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:34 , Alex Young

75min: Haaland goes down under pressure from Mainoo, but the referee isn’t interested. Even Guardiola doesn’t think it’s a foul.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:31 , Alex Young

71min: Martinez is down with camp after a goalmouth scramble to deny Doku.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:28 , Alex Young

70min: Foden goes down in the area but he’s not looking for a foul, to be fair. Obstructed and slipped.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:28 , Alex Young

69min: United’s first corner of the game is over everyone’s head and out for a throw in.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:25 , Alex Young

66min: Evans is being warmed up.

MISS!

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:23 , Alex Young

64min: Alvarez had to score.

Foden spots the run, splits the defence and Alvarez run onto the pass into the area but his shot gets stuck under his boot and drags it wide.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:22 , Alex Young

63min: Wan-Bissaka has Doku’s number so far. Guardiola is frantically trying to energise his players on the touchline.

Malik Ouzia at Wembley

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:20 , Alex Young

The Manchester City analysts are sat in the row behind us in the press box and I'd say their desk will do well to survive the 90 minutes if things carry on like this.

SAVE!

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:18 , Alex Young

60min: Incredible save from Onana to deny a rocket from Walker.

My word that had some venom behind it.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:17 , Alex Young

59min: Garnacho almost gets the better of Gvardiol again on the counter, but this time the defender mops up without error.

Malik Ouzia at Wembley

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:16 , Alex Young

A huge roar goes up from the United end as Kevin de Bruyne is sacrificed with 35 minutes to play.

That almost feels like a victory but it's so congested in that midfield that City need a different outlet.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:15 , Alex Young

57min: Guardiola has seen enough. De Bruyne is off, Alvarez is on.

WOODWORK!

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:14 , Alex Young

55min: Haaland almost breaks the crossbar in two with a thunderous first-team effort from 12 yards.

United survive.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:13 , Alex Young

54min: Doku’s first real involvement finds Foden in the area but his first touch lets him down and the ball runs through to Onana.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:12 , Alex Young

53min: Half a shout for a United penalty as McTominay goes down under pressure from Rodri but it’s so soft.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:09 , Alex Young

50min: City’s high line just isn’t working. Fernandes again breaks the offside trap and almost sets Garnacho free into the area but chooses another option and City get back to clear.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:07 , Alex Young

48min: As they did in the first half, City start this half by dominating possession.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:06 , Alex Young

47min: Four times a team has come from two goals down at half-time to win the FA Cup, the last time a decade ago as Arsenal beat Hull.

Second half!

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:04 , Alex Young

46min: Doku and Akanji are on for Ake and Kovacic. No changes from United.

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:03 , Alex Young

Not long to go now. Second half awaits.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:57 , Alex Young

We know what City need to do in the second half, but how to United go for this? Do they sit back and invite on City and keep at it.

A big decision from Ten Hag. You would assume the latter.

Half-time!

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:49 , Alex Young

48min: A big team talk needed from Guardiola.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:48 , Alex Young

47min: De Bruyne sends in the free kick and it sails into Onana’s arms.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:47 , Alex Young

45min: Mainoo booked for a rash tackle from behind on De Bruyne. Nailed on yellow card.

Two minutes added on.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:46 , Alex Young

44min: De Bruyne gets the better of Rashford to turn into the area, but then leaves the ball behind.

Sums up City so far.

Malik Ouzia at Wembley

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:45 , Alex Young

Could you think of two more contrasting goals? An ugly mess for the opener, a thing of absolute beauty for the second.

Every touch, every pass perfect. United's best 40 minutes of the season?

GOAL!

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:45 , Alex Young

39min: It’s two! A beautiful move sees Fernandes flick the ball into Mainoo’s path to simply slot home. Ortega is wrong-footed.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:44 , Alex Young

42min: City have simply not been at it at all so far. They’ve had one shot on target - Bernardo from distance - and are making sloppy mistakes in defence.

NO GOAL!

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:39 , Alex Young

38min: United think that have a second as Garnacho races through and slips in Rashford to slot home, but this time the Portuguese is a good yard off.

Malik Ouzia at Wembley

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:38 , Alex Young

I feel a bit for Gvardiol. It looked like Ortega had stopped his advance, only to then come again in the moment the defender turned his attentions to heading the ball back.

He's looked up and found his goalkeeper in a different place to last glance.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:37 , Alex Young

35min: United are pumped up as Martinez thumps the ball out of play and roars at his team-mates.

City need to respond.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:36 , Alex Young

32min: The atmosphere is electric at Wembley, and just got even louder.

GOAL!

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:32 , Alex Young

30min: It’s a gift for Garnacho!

Gvardiol heads the ball over Ortega and Garnacho is on hand to run in and slot home into an empty net!

Malik Ouzia at Wembley

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:30 , Alex Young

It surely has to be worth Rashford and Garnacho swapping flanks for a while. Every time United try to use that out-ball in behind down the left, Kyle Walker is too quick.

Get Rashford in behind Gvardiol and Ake and they might have a little more joy.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:29 , Alex Young

27min: Varrane is always in the right place at the right time. Rodri almost pings a perfect pass onto Haaland’s head but the centre-back pops up to clear.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:28 , Alex Young

26min: As I type that, City almost open up United.

Foden with a smart touch to send Kovacic scampering to the byline, he pulls it back across the six-yard box but there’s not a light blue shirt in sight as Mainoo can mop up.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:27 , Alex Young

25min: United and Ten Hag will be fairly happy with what they’ve shown so far, especially chasing the ball in a blistering 25C heat.

Malik Ouzia at Wembley

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:24 , Alex Young

It is so congested in the middle of the park. When City have the ball, United have effectively got six men in a narrow midfield.

A couple of times now, City players have tried to shift it wide quickly to stretch them and completely mis-hit a pass straight out of play.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:22 , Alex Young

21min: United looking to go long to Rashford whenever they can, but Walker has his number every time.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:20 , Alex Young

18min: City not quite clicking in the final third as Foden and Silva get in a mix-up.

Still early days (minutes).

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:17 , Alex Young

16min: City win a free kick about 40 yards out on the right and again City look to send a ball in towards the opposite side. Again Varane heads clear.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:14 , Alex Young

13min: Another cross from the left from City and another good defensive header away from United, this time through Varane.

City appear to be targeting that left flank.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:14 , Alex Young

12min: Rashford has moved away from the left wing, and Walker, to try his luck through the middle.

City back to bossing possession.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:11 , Alex Young

10min: Straight up the other end, Foden looks to loft a ball towards Haaland in the area but Martinez heads the ball away.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:10 , Alex Young

9min: First shot on target for the game falls to United as Garnacho drives into the box and fires straight at Ortega.

Encouraging.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:10 , Alex Young

8min: United finally do get a touch on the ball as Onana sends it long to Rashford but again Walker has the better of him.

An interesting battle between forward and defender, there.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:08 , Alex Young

6min: United just chasing shadows. Have barely touched the ball in four minutes.

Malik Ouzia at Wembley

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:06 , Alex Young

It's your classic two banks of four from United out of possession - only with an extra two sandwiched between them.

Very compact, with Mainoo and Amrabat trying to fill those spaces between the lines that the likes of Foden and De Bruyne thrive in.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:06 , Alex Young

4min: City are now settling into their stride now, pass after pass after pass.

Malik Ouzia at Wembley

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:04 , Alex Young

We had a goal inside 13 seconds last season - we've almost had an opening at each end inside a minute here.

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:04 , Alex Young

2min: Almost straight away Haaland is appealing for a penalty! He falls to the floor under pressure from the United defence, but referee and VAR are not interested.

That was after Rashford almost got the better of Walker at the other end.

Frantic start!

KICK-OFF!

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:02 , Alex Young

1min: Up and running at Wembley!

Malik Ouzia at Wembley

Saturday 25 May 2024 15:00 , Alex Young

Perhaps it was the fact that we had this exact final 12 months ago, more likely that fact that most people can only see it going one way, but it felt like the build-up to today was very lowkey.

You wouldn't know it in here though - cracking atmosphere.

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:57 , Alex Young

Prince William goes down the lineups to shake everyone’s hand. And now the national anthem.

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:55 , Alex Young

Here come the teams!

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:53 , Alex Young

A rendition of ‘Abide With Me’ now, as is tradition for the FA Cup Final.

Malik Ouzia at Wembley

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:51 , Alex Young

The DJ here appears to have borrowed Ali G's yellow tracksuit. Looks a little out of place on the podium behind a military marching band in all their royal finery.

Final prep done

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:47 , Alex Young

Both teams are now back in their respective dressing rooms. Not long to go.

Malik Ouzia at Wembley

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:39 , Alex Young

Twenty minutes until kick-off and the atmosphere is building nicely now.

The United end is already a sea of red, white and black flags while City's has just enjoyed what I'm sure won't be the last punch rendition of Blue Moon.

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:33 , Alex Young

All the big guns are at Wembley.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer have all been spotted.

Ten Hag to BBC One on rumours he will be sacked

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:26 , Alex Young

"I don't talk about my future.

"It's not about me, it's about the team and winning the cup."

More on the teams

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:21 , Alex Young

Man City make three changes as Stones, Ake and Kovacic come in.

Rashford gets the nod for United as one of two changes. Varane comes in as Casemiro drops to the bench.

Ten Hag says “Casemiro is not 100%.”

Malik Ouzia checks in

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:18 , Alex Young

The atmosphere is building at Wembley.

Man City are looking to make history with a double-double today.



Manchester United, meanwhile, need to win to qualify for Europe as manager Erik ten Hag looks destined to be sacked.



Man City are looking to make history with a double-double today. Manchester United, meanwhile, need to win to qualify for Europe as manager Erik ten Hag looks destined to be sacked.

Team news in full

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:08 , Alex Young

Man City XI: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Dias, Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Amrabat, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Kambwala, Lindelof, Eriksen, Mount, Amad, Antony, Hojlund

Man United XI

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:03 , Alex Young

...and United!

Say hello to your #FACupFinal Reds 👋



COME ON UNITED!!! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2024

Man City XI

Saturday 25 May 2024 14:02 , Alex Young

Here’s how the holders look.

In the blue corner! 🩵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker (C), Stones, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Carson, Dias, Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/SsmPxmFeCx — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 25, 2024

Saturday 25 May 2024 13:58 , Alex Young

Confirmed teams are imminent.

Saturday 25 May 2024 13:51 , Alex Young

A start for Marcus Rashford potentially.

Saturday 25 May 2024 13:43 , Alex Young

It sounds like there is no Anthony Martial in the squad today, and there are doubts over Casemiro’s involvement.

Confirmed teams to come.

Guardiola taking nothing for granted

Saturday 25 May 2024 13:30 , Alex Young

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City's "obvious" recent superiority over arch-rivals Manchester United will count for nothing today.

Chasing back-to-back domestic doubles and a repeat victory over United after last season's success, City are overwhelming favourites. Yet Guardiola is taking nothing for granted.

The City manager said: "People think it's going to happen because we finished 31 points in front of United, people say it will be easy.

"I understand that but it's a different competition, one game. It can be 10 against 11, bad decisions, mistakes, whatever - and you can lose a game. We know we can lose a game.

"In long periods, we have been better than United these past years, it's obvious. It's facts - every game we are there.

"But in one game, anything can happen. The players know it and feel it. So I hope we are ready to play the last game of the season and to try to win the FA Cup.

"It's the FA Cup. Wow! It's nice. That's why it deserves all of our focus."

Ten Hag sends warning to successor over Ratcliffe and INEOS

Saturday 25 May 2024 13:23 , Alex Young

Erik ten Hag, perhaps anticipating the sack, has sent a warning to any potential successor over the club’s expectations.

Ten Hag enjoyed a successful first season at Old Trafford, winning the Carabao Cup, reaching the FA Cup Final and a third-place finish in the Premier League.

However, his this season fallen well below expectations, even realistic ones. Ten Hag himself admitted it has been "crap", with the club finishing eighth - their lowest in Premier League history - and with a negative goal difference to boot.

And now Ten Hag has blasted the unrealistic expectations in and outside the club.

“Let me be clear," he told Voetbal International. "It has been bad. It has been crap. But despite everything, we are going to play an FA Cup final."

He added: "Manchester United won the league for the last time in 2013, 11 years ago. But, still, they expect us to win every game while competing at the top. This club is not ready for that.

Read more here!

Ten Hag 'to be sacked' even if FA Cup won

Saturday 25 May 2024 13:14 , Alex Young

Winning this weekend’s FA Cup final will not save Erik ten Hag’s job, as Manchester United have reportedly already decided to sack the manager.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already made his mind up on dismissing the Dutchman as he continues to overhaul United’s footballing structure following years of being out of title contention, according to The Guardian.

A five-man shortlist has been drawn up in the search for his replacement, which includes ex-Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna are also said to be on their radar, the Ipswich boss currently fielding interest from Brighton and Chelsea as he mulls over his future.

Mauricio Pochettino is another contender after Standard Sport reported on Friday morning that he is keen to move to the Old Trafford hotseat.

Read more here!

Latest odds

Saturday 25 May 2024 13:08 , Alex Young

Manchester United are up against it to win today, according to the bookies (and anyone with eyes).

Manchester City are heavy, heavy favourites to win at Wembley and retain the trophy.

Result after 90 minutes

Man City - 1/4

Draw - 7/2

Man Utd - 15/2

To lift the trophy

Man City - 1/10

Man Utd - 11/2

(Odds via Betfair.)

Malik Ouzia has (almost) arrived

Saturday 25 May 2024 13:01 , Alex Young

Our man is strolling down Wembley Way.

FA Cup Final prediction

Saturday 25 May 2024 12:56 , Alex Young

How can anyone sensibly back against masterful Manchester City in a cup final of any description?

They are absolute experts in these massive one-off games on the biggest stage, proving against Chelsea that they don’t always have to be on top and dominant to still prevail in the end.

City have well and truly had United’s number in recent times and it’s so tough to see Ten Hag’s men emerging victorious again at Wembley, though I’m sure they will put up a valiant effort.

Man City to win, 2-0.

Man United team news

Saturday 25 May 2024 12:47 , Alex Young

Manchester United will welcome Mason Mount back to their squad today, but there are doubts over Casemiro.

Mount is set to make the squad along with Victor Lindelof, though Casemiro has reportedly not been fully involved in training this week, so could miss out.

Anthony Martial has seemingly played his final game for the club after not being pictured with the travelling squad on Saturday.

Harry Maguire will miss out after his muscle injury failed to heal “as expected”, according to Ten Hag, along with Luke Shaw despite both included in England’s 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2024.

Ten Hag has been boosted somewhat by returns for Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez of late.

One big question is whether United will return to their 4-2-3-1 setup favoured for much of the season or if Ten Hag will stick with the 4-2-2-2 which saw them end the season with back-to-back victories.

Man City team news

Saturday 25 May 2024 12:39 , Alex Young

Manchester City are almost full strength heading into today’s clash.

Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that they have almost their full squad available, albeit goalkeeper Ederson will miss out after a facial injury sustained against Tottenham earlier this month.

Stefan Ortega will deputise, and is the cup keeper in any case, having impressed in the Spurs game.

Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish are fit too, meaning Guardiola has almost a full squad available for the trip to Wembley.

One subplot today could be this being a City swansong for De Bruyne. Transfer rumours this week have linked the influential playmaker with a move to Saudi Arabia.

How to watch FA Cup Final for free

Saturday 25 May 2024 12:33 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, this year’s final will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One and ITV1. Coverage begins at 1.15pm on BBC and 1.45pm on ITV.

Live stream: Fans can also watch the action unfold live and for free online via the BBC iPlayer or ITVX website and app.

Welcome

Saturday 25 May 2024 12:28 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

If you’re getting a sense of deja vu, you’re not alone. After 141 finals without one, we have been treated to back-to-back Manchester derbies in the showpiece.

City comfortably won last year, and the bookies are predicting more of the same this year. But you know ever, this is the FA Cup after all.

The action at Wembley Stadium kicks off at 3pm. We have Malik Ouzia there for us today, so stick with us.