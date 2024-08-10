Man City vs Manchester United LIVE! Community Shield match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Man City vs Manchester United LIVE!

The 2024-25 season starts here with the traditional curtain-raiser Community Shield match at Wembley. It’s a Manchester derby to boot as Premier League champions Manchester City face FA Cup holders Man Utd.

Erik ten Hag arguably saved his job by downing City at this venue only two-and-a-half months ago to secure his second trophy in as many seasons at Old Trafford, and another piece of silverware (albeit not a major one) would set United up for a much more promising campaign. However, they have been a little shaky during pre-season with injuries taking their toll.

City, meanwhile, look set to gently ramp up their preparations in trademark style - a routine which has seen them lose the last three Community Shield matches in a row. Rodri leads a key quartet of absentees for Pep Guardiola. Follow the latest updates from Man City vs Man Utd LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Man City vs Man Utd updates

Kick-off: 3pm BST | Wembley

How to watch for free: ITV

Man City team news: Rodri leads absent quartet

Man Utd team news: Zirkzee could make debut

Score prediction

Early Man City team news

12:13 , Marc Mayo

Guardiola had suggested Erling Haaland needs to have his minutes managed but the striker has since scored a hat-trick against Chelsea, so should start here.

Rico Lewis and Ederson have overcome issues of their own and there could be roles to play for both Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish.

Phil Foden, Rodri, John Stones and Kyle Walker are set to miss out having not yet made their returns to training after the Euro 2024 final. They will return next week, Guardiola confirmed on Friday.

How to watch for free

12:06 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV1. Coverage starts at 2.15pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the ITVX app and website.

Community Shield LIVE!

12:00 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Community Shield!

It seems like a long time ago that the 2023-24 domestic season wrapped up at Wembley with Manchester United’s FA Cup final win over Manchester City. To be fair, since then we’ve had the Euros and Olympics - which isn’t actually done yet!

But we go again and there are trophies to be won, starting with the curtain-raiser Community Shield at Wembley.

Kick-off is set for 3pm BST and you can keep up to date with all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here!