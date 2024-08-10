Man City vs Manchester United LIVE: Community Shield team news, line-ups and more today

The 2024/25 campaign officially kicks off among English top-flight teams with the Community Shield at Wembley - and it’s the same two teams meeting as were on that pitch at the end of May for the FA Cup final.

Manchester United triumphed in that game, quite possibly salvaging Erik ten Hag’s job in the process, and they’ll once more face a derby encounter with a trophy as the prize, against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Silverware might be on the line but this is essentially a glorified friendly, baring little relevance to the season ahead - yet it will be an important part of both teams’ preparations regardless, as league action is just one week away. United in particular are struggling with injuries at the start of the season, while Man City haven’t had all their Euro 2024 and Copa America stars back for long, so additional practice time on the pitch is of the essence.

Follow the Community Shield below with all the build-up and match action as Man City face Man United:

Community Shield LIVE: Man City v Man United

English top-flight season starts with Community Shield final, with kick-off at 3pm BST

Premier League champions Man City face FA Cup winners Manchester United

Community Shield is a rematch of FA Cup final, won by United against their rivals

Predicted line-ups

11:00 , Chris Wilson

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Martinez, Amass; Casemiro, McTominay; Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Phillips, Gvardiol, Wilson-Esbrand; Perrone, Kovacic; Bobb, McAtee, Grealish; Haaland.

Early team news

10:50 , Chris Wilson

For City, several players haven’t played a part in their preseason tour, though some could be expected to return for the first game of the season.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Rodri all missed the friendlies, with Guardiola later confirming that they would not be returning to the club until next week.

Erling Haaland will likely start after his preseason hat-trick against Chelsea, while Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb and Jack Grealish should all feature after impressing in the USA.

It is yet unknown whether players such as Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji will be called upon by the Spaniard, so we may see a surprising line-up from the Cityzens.

Early team news

10:35 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United will be without new signing Leny Yoro after the Frenchman underwent successful surgery on his foot earlier this week. He’ll be out for around three months, a little longer than Rasmus Hojlund, who will also miss the Community Shield with an injury.

Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are also doubts, as are Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been linked with a move away for most of the summer.

“It’s about a trophy, so we will put out a team that is very competitive to win this trophy,” said Ten Hag when speaking about the match.

Is Man United vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Community Shield fixture

10:25 , Chris Wilson

When is it?

Man City v Man United will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday, 10 August at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 2.15pm. Subscribers can also stream the match via the ITVX App.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Man Utd vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Man United vs Man City preview

10:10 , Chris Wilson

The Cityzens are fresh off the back of a record fourth title in a row last season, though they suffered a suprise 2-1 defeat to their arch rivals in the FA Cup final in May, with a Kobbie Mainoo goal giving United the win.

Since May, United have signed the promising pair of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, though their preseason tour of the US was missing several of their key players and they duly lost to both Arsenal and Liverpool. Withsome early injuries affecting the team, it’ll be interesting to see how they get on after a few seasons with slow starts in the ten Hag era.

City, meanwhile, have been unusually quiet in the market, bar the sale of Julian Alvarez, though Pep Guardiola’s side are waiting in the wings to make their mark on the market.

The Community Shield result rarely tells fans a lot about the upcoming season, but there’s more at stake than usual in the derby and Pep Guardiola will want to lay down a marker as he looks for an unprecedented fifth title in a row in what could be his last season in charge.

Man City v Man United - latest updates

10:00 , Chris Wilson

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Community Shield match.

The traditional curtain-raiser for the Premier League season promises to throw up an interesting Manchester derby, but with many of the most important players missing from both sides, who knows what kind of match we’ll see as both teams line up for an early rematch of last season’s FA Cup final.