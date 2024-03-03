Man City vs Man Utd LIVE! Manchester derby match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Man City vs Man Utd LIVE!

The 192nd Manchester derby takes place today between a Manchester City team fighting to replicate their Treble heroics and a Manchester United side still hoping to get into the top four. After a demoralising defeat to Fulham last time out, serious questions are once again being asked of Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are entering a new era under minority co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the clock is ticking on Ten Hag in his bid to prove he is the right man to take United forward. Rasmus Hojlund is once again missing due to injury, which will make United’s task harder.

City are without Jack Grealish as they look to move back to within a point of leaders Liverpool after their last-gasp win at Nottingham Forest yesterday. City have 12 wins in 13 games in all compeitions since Christmas but, with little margin for error in the Premier League title race, Pep Guardiola knows his side cannot afford a slip-up. Follow Man City vs Man Utd LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Man City vs Man Utd updates

Kick-off: 3.30pm GMT | Etihad Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man City team news: Jack Grealish absent with Josko Gvardiol a doubt

Man Utd team news: Marcus Rashford to continue up top

Score prediction

Prediction

13:24 , Giuseppe Muro

Given the ease with which teams are playing through Ten Hag’s side right now, it would be a major shock to see them topple City.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Man Utd team news

13:16 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United will be without Rasmus Hojlund and Erik ten Hag has a major defensive selection dilemma.

The Manchester United manager has admitted he has a “puzzle” to solve over the make-up of his back-four, with Harry Maguire still out injured.

Ten Hag has been weighing up whether to stick with Sofyan Amrabat at left-back or bring in Jonny Evans alongside Raphael Varane at centre-half and move Victor Lindelof to left-back.

Injuries to Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia have left United with a defensive shortage ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Story continues

Amrabat started at left-back in Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup win at Nottingham Forest but adopted more of a midfield role and helped United dictate the latter part of the game.

Marcus Rashford is set to lead the line after he hit back at criticism over his lifestyle and commitment to United.

Man City team news

13:10 , Giuseppe Muro

Rodri, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias will all return to the Manchester City team.

The trio sat Tuesday’s 6-2 FA Cup win against Luton but will be recalled alongside Ederson.

Jack Grealish has been ruled out with a groin injury, while Kyle Walker’s recovery pace means he is likely to get the nod over Manuel Akanji to face Marcus Rashford.

Erling Haaland will be out to pile more misery on United after his five goals at Kenilworth Road.

Josko Gvardiol is closing in on a return from his ankle injury but Pep Guardiola did not give an update on his fitness in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

How to watch: Sky Sports

13:03 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 3pm GMT ahead of a 3.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

Good afternoon!

13:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Manchester City!

A huge day for both clubs in Manchester… this should be a cracker!

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3:30pm GMT from the Etihad Stadium.