Man City vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man City vs Man United - LIVE!

Both Manchester City and Manchester United are in desperate need of a statement result to turn their seasons around as they meet in the Premier League this afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side are on a shocking run of one win in ten matches, while United are languishing in 13th in the table.

It has been a disastrous six weeks for City, who were beaten again in midweek by Juventus. Their Champions League campaign is in danger of coming to a premature end but they do have the chance to close the gap in the title race after Liverpool’s draw with Fulham. A win here would take City to within six points of the Reds, though they would have played a game more.

Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, is looking to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat. It is a huge week for United, as they face their rivals this afternoon before taking on Tottenham in a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash in midweek. Follow all the action from the Manchester derby with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Man City vs Man United latest news

Kick-off: 4:30pm GMT | Etihad Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man City team news

Man United team news

Standard Sport prediction

Man City team news

13:50 , Matt Verri

Manchester City’s availability crisis means Pep Guardiola will need to get creative for the Manchester derby.

Rico Lewis is suspended and City are without the injured John Stones, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji, meaning Guardiola has only three senior defenders available.

Guardiola has said he may need to use midfielders as makeshift full-backs or wing-backs.

“I don't know what I have to do,” said the City boss.

“Maybe some winger has to play as a full-back or Matheus [Nunes] as a full-back, or maybe can play five at the back with wing-backs as wingers.”

Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic returned to the City squad for Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Juventus but it seems unlikely either will come back into the starting XI.

Kevin De Bruyne has seemingly answered any questions over his fitness with three successive starts.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Gundogan, Nunes, De Bruyne, Grealish, Silva, , Doku, Haaland

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Man City vs Man United

13:42 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

13:33 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City vs Manchester United!

It’s a big, big derby clash, between two sides who are in real need of a positive result to lift the mood. City in particular are in terrible form - can United take advantage?

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm GMT from the Etihad Stadium!