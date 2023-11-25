Man City vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE!

The Premier League season resumes this afternoon with one of the biggest games of the whole campaign as the reigning champions welcome a Liverpool team who look like their biggest threat to retaining their crown. These two teams were arguably the best in Europe during the peak of their rivalry a few seasons ago, and both are shaping up for a similar battle this term.

The biggest question mark ahead of the game concerns the fitness of Erling Haaland, the Premier League top scorer this season who picked up an injury during the international break with Norway but starts today at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola has plenty to decide ahead of the game, while Jurgen Klopp takes an almost fully fit squad to Manchester.

One big omen for City, and adversely Liverpool, is that no Premier League team has left the Etihad with points in 2023 thanks to a remarkable 15-game winning streak. The club are looking for a 24th home win on a trot across all competitions, which would equal a record set by Sunderland 131 years ago. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Man City vs Liverpool latest news

GOAL! Trent levels it up!

GOAL! Haaland is 50-up in Premier League

Score prediction: Score draw to kick off weekend

14:19 , Alex Young

91min: Eight minutes added on.

14:16 , Alex Young

88min: The ball is across the line but this time Alisson has genuinely been fouled so it won't count.

14:15 , Alex Young

87min: Matip booked for a foul on Doku.

14:12 , Alex Young

83min: City win a free kick on the edge of the area. Alvarez fancies it despite his team-mate's thinking otherwise, and he curls it into the wall.

14:10 , Alex Young

81min: We've got a great 10 minutes on our hands.

GOAL!

14:08 , Alex Young

80min: Seconds after Haaland is denied from close range, Liverpool race up the other end and equalise!

Alexander-Arnold drills home through a sea of legs from inside the area! Superb finish.

14:07 , Alex Young

78min: The pace of the game has again dipped somewhat. Liverpool really need to start taking risks.

14:03 , Alex Young

75min: Nunez days goes from bad to worse as he's booked for a trip on Foden.

14:01 , Alex Young

73min: Szoboszai makes way for Gakpo.

NO GOAL!

13:57 , Alex Young

67min: Alisson makes a right mess of a corner and Dias tucks home at the back post... but the goal is disallowed for a supposed foul on Akanji.

The Liverpool goalkeeper has got away with one there.

13:54 , Alex Young

65min: Rodri is screaming for handball after his shot deflects off Gravenberch and behind, but it's hit the player's arse and gone behind.

13:49 , Alex Young

62min: Matip's header is straight at Ederson.

13:49 , Alex Young

61min: Liverpool pushing and win another corner...

13:48 , Alex Young

60min: City deal with it well. No trouble.

13:47 , Alex Young

59min: Huge jeers from the home crowd as Akanji gives away a corner. It's not supposed to be a corner, the fans know it but the linesman doesn't...

13:43 , Alex Young

55min: Klopp rolls the dice. Jota and Jones off, Gravenberch and Diaz on.

CHANCE!

13:41 , Alex Young

53min: Alvarez should score! Doku sends Mac Allister to the shops, runs into the area and finds Alvarez in space... but he sends it for a conversion.

13:38 , Alex Young

50min: The Etihad crowd wake up as Salah ducks into the area, tries to nutmeg Akanji and is crowded out to concede a goal kick.

13:36 , Alex Young

48min: A slow restart to proceedings. Not much atmosphere inside the ground.

Second half

13:33 , Alex Young

46min: Anyway, we're back under way.

13:33 , Alex Young

Sergio Aguero is repping 4,000 miles away at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

13:30 , Alex Young

Almost time for the second half. I can't imagine we will be seeing any changes.

13:23 , Alex Young

It's been not as thrilling as perhaps some were expecting, but City have the lead and it's deserved.

Haaland with his 50th Premier League goal in a frankly ridiculous 48 games.

Liverpool have had chances but they keep falling to Nunez, which is far from ideal.

(AP)

Half-time!

13:17 , Alex Young

46min: That's your lot! Liverpool need to improve.

SAVE!

13:15 , Alex Young

44min: Foden within inches of a second for City before the break, cutting inside firing towards the bottom corner and Alisson, to be fair, pulls off a superb save.

13:14 , Alex Young

43min: City break through Bernardo (stunning turn) and then Doku, who waits and waits and waits before picking Alvarez over Halaand... and it was the wrong choice as his cross-cum-shot is neither.

13:12 , Alex Young

41min: Nunez isn't having a great game, again. Salah looks to feed him into the area again but he is a clear yard offside and the City defence just let him go.

13:08 , Alex Young

37min: Another let-off for Liverpool as Alvarez fluffs his lines when inside the area.

13:06 , Alex Young

35min: Better from Liverpool as they pounce on a slack pass from Akanji to feed Nunez into the area, but the angle is too tight for the forward.

13:06 , Alex Young

30min: Liverpool have it all do to now and almost concede a second as Doku ghosts in a bends a shot around the far post.

GOAL!

12:59 , Alex Young

27min: Haaland is 50-up in the Premier League in just 48 games!

Alisson won't want to see this back as he gives the ball away, City work it back to Haaland who shoots and the keeper shows week wrists to see the ball roll across the line.

12:55 , Alex Young

24min: Definitely a game for the tactical purists at the moment. City still looking the more threatening, but Liverpool are more than a match.

12:51 , Alex Young

20min: Alisson taking another risk as Liverpool play out from the back, with Haaland a whisker away from tackle him almost on the goal line.

12:48 , Alex Young

17min: Nunez with another great chance as he's fed through on goal but his first touch is poor, his second touch is worse and City clear.

SAVE!

12:47 , Alex Young

16min: Salah whips a fine, whipped cross towards Nunez inside the area, which the tall striker flicks his head onto and Ederson does well to push away.

12:46 , Alex Young

13min: Liverpool seeing more of the ball but not doing a whole lot with it at the moment. The pace is very slow.

12:42 , Alex Young

10min: Heart-in-mouth time for Alisson, who gives the ball away to Foden just outside his own area but the City man cannot capitalise.

12:39 , Alex Young

7min: Neville on commentary believes the ball is not running correctly across the turf, but Haaland has no trouble running onto the ball and almost gets past Van Dijk inside the area.

12:36 , Alex Young

5min: Foden and Walker down the right this time, dragging the Liverpool defence to the touchline before bringing the ball inside and then to the left but the move breaks down through Haaland.

City on top in these opening stages.

12:34 , Alex Young

3min: Mac Allister takes a tumble after colliding with Bernardo. Nothing doing. Liverpool get a chance to get their foot on the ball.

12:32 , Alex Young

2min: City aren't messing around. Doku straight down the left and tries to find Haaland, but Van Dijk gets a boot in.

Kick-off!

12:31 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

12:28 , Alex Young

Here come the teams.

12:25 , Alex Young

Daniel Sturridge gets a big hug from Klopp on the sidelines, who then makes a pun about Any Given Sunday as it's a Saturday.

It's all going on. Kick-off is five minutes away.

12:20 , Alex Young

Almost time at the Etihad. The teams are back in the dressing rooms.

Klopp on Liverpool tactics

12:06 , Alex Young

Speaking to Sky Sports: "A little bit of what Chelsea did when they were super aggressive and unpredictable.

"Everyone who pressed made the final step, these kinds of things. The respect they create, the threat they are, it holds you back from time to time because nobody wants to look silly.

"In the best games we ever played, we lost the most challenges. If we let them roll with it, then they are too good and it's really tricky.

"If you can interrupt that rhythm then we can have our own moments. We will see, we are prepared as good we can be but the boys have to do it now."

Pep on Man City tactics

11:58 , Alex Young

Speaking to Sky Sports: "Both teams are there [at the top]. We both compete for Premier Leagues, our games have been so, so tight, many times. The quality of the manager, Liverpool itself, the players - it’s there.

"With all due respect to Liverpool, we've prepared the same way. Both teams want to attack, the transitions are unbelievable. I think it’ll be an attractive game, as it has been in the past years.

"If you sit deep, they have a lot of passes. They have good deliveries from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas. Liverpool are a team that are built to run and attack the box quickly."

"We'll play with 11 that's for sure!"



Two changes from Klopp

11:54 , Alex Young

It's two changes for Liverpool as Mac Allister is back from suspension and Jones recovers from injury to start. Endo and Gakpo make way.

Nunez gets the nod up front, alongside Salah and Jota. Diaz will be hoping to come on.

Why Grealish is missing

11:43 , Alex Young

So, as expected, Haaland starts after shaking off an injury picked up during the international break.

There is no Grealish in the squad, which Guardiola has confirmed to Sky is due to illness. Doku gets the nod in the attack.

Stones is on the bench, which also features two goalkeepers.

Team news in full

11:38 , Alex Young

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Stones, Gomez, Gvardiol, Bobb, Lewis

Liverpool XI: Alissson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Jota

Subs: Gomez, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Kelleher, Quansah

Liverpool XI

11:32 , Alex Young

Here's how the visitors look.

Man City XI

11:32 , Alex Young

Haaland starts!

11:29 , Alex Young

Sounds like I was right, not my colleagues, about Jota. Confirmed teams to come very soon.

Klopp excited but insistent

11:23 , Alex Young

Jurgen Klopp says today's top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City is so exciting he would tune in to watch it from anywhere in the world, but says one game does not determine his team's title chances.

"It's not a test on how close we get to City, it's just a really super exciting game, I would watch it wherever on the planet," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"We have to prepare for it properly and we know we have to be at our best to get a chance. We will see ... Man City are who they are and they're extremely strong and we have to be as strong as possible.

Klopp's team have gone unbeaten in their last five games to climb to within a point of Premier League leaders City in the tight title race.

"A lot of games we were good and deserved what we got," he said. "We needed to get the points.

"With City, I don't know 100%, but they got a point here, a point there, stuff like this, unexpected ones. That's the quality they have, the desire to win the next one that's pretty special."

(Getty Images)

Latest odds

11:11 , Alex Young

Here's how the bookies see this one going (via Betfair).

Manchester City - 8/13

Draw - 12/5

Liverpool - 3/1

City to make it 16 league wins on the bounce, then.

Pep names title challengers

11:06 , Alex Young

Guardiola believes Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and even Manchester United could mount a title challenge this season.

After a poor season last year, where they missed out on Champions League qualification, Jurgen Klopp's side look back to their best and are clear challengers for the title.

"Absolutely," Guardiola said. "Arsenal will be too, I see them as so, so solid. Spurs even, the two defeats they had lately, the feeling when I see the way they are playing and with one game a week, I think they will be there.

"Chelsea start to recover and have one game a week. I think the four or five contenders are there. I don't know if Newcastle will join, maybe United will join us but many things can happen."

Latest on Haaland

10:56 , Alex Young

According to those Twitter leaks everyone loves, Erling Haaland STARTS.

Pinch of salt, and all that. I'm looking at you, FPL players.

Pep talks up Klopp

10:50 , Alex Young

Pep Guardiola has called Jurgen Klopp the biggest managerial adversary of his career (presumably much to Jose Mourinho's chagrin).

Guardiola has had some battles over the years, but says Klopp has made him a better manager.

Asked if the German was his biggest rival, he said: "Yes, by far. Because we have faced each other a thousand million times.

"Absolutely, he made me better, he helped me reflect on a lot of things with the problems they have created for us, it's part of when you are many years in this business, him and his teams, here and Dortmund have always been big rivals, good games for both, both teams have a positive approach to the games and always attractive.

"I'm pretty sure he made me a better manager through his teams, and of course, the way we play for them is good with the transitions, they have a lot of space in behind, they are fantastic with the runs, they are a fantastic team, fantastic legs, a top side, no doubt."

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Predicted XIs

10:39 , Alex Young

Earlier I suggested that Jota would be the most likely to start for Liverpool over Diaz, Gakpo etc.

My colleagues do not agree, it seems.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji; Rodri, Silva; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Score prediction

10:30 , Alex Young

Much is dependent on the team City are able to field but Liverpool do not have a good record at the Etihad Stadium. Still, Klopp’s side are full of goals and City can be exposed, as was shown against Chelsea.

A 2-2 draw.

Liverpool team news

10:23 , Alex Young

Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch should feature for Liverpool after returning to training.

Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez could also return, while Kostas Tsimikas has calmed fears over his fitness.

Andy Robertson and Thiago remain out.

So, who starts alongside Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah? Diogo Jota the likeliest?

10:17 , Alex Young

Darwin Nunez starts today, according to *very unconfirmed* reports on Twitter.

Interesting.

Will Haaland be fit?

10:13 , Alex Young

Pep Guardiola is dealing with a number of injury problems.

Erling Haaland is suffering with an ankle problem sustained over the international break, as is Ederson, but both are expected to be fit. We are hearing reports the striker is in the squad, which is not a surprise.

Nathan Ake also shook off an injury to train earlier this week.

John Stones will miss out plus there are injury concerns over Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Sergio Gomez. Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Gomez are long-term absentees.

Erling Haaland picked up the injury with Norway (via REUTERS)

Where to watch

10:05 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 11am GMT ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch a live stream through the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Match of the Day will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.

Welcome

10:00 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

It's the two best teams in the country (look at the table, Arsenal fans) and one huge title test as the top flight resumes after another international break.

Will Erling Haaland be fit? Will Jurgen Klopp complain about the kick-off time and can anyone beat City at home?

Kick-off at the Eithad is at 12.30pm. Stick with us.