Man City vs Inter Milan LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man City vs Inter Milan – LIVE!

Manchester City host Inter at the Etihad Stadium tonight in a rematch of the 2023 Champions League final. The game is another headline fixture in the new-look League phase, which will see all 36 teams compete over one table and it all got underway on Tuesday night.

City, of course, will be among the favourites no matter the format. Pep Guardiola’s side were unlucky to exit at the semi-final stage against Real Madrid last time out and will no doubt be keen to recapture Europe’s elite club trophy in what could well be Guardiola’s final season in charge.

Still, Inter will provide a stern test. They were arguably the better side in last year’s final and lifted Serie A last season, so certainly bring some pedigree into tonight’s clash as they look to make an early statement. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man City vs Inter Milan latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Prediction: Man City to win

Confirmed Man City lineup

Confirmed Inter Milan lineup

19:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian; Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski; Carlos, Taremi, Thuram

Subs: Di Gennaro, Martinez, Dumfries, De Vrij, Lautaro, Frattesi, Asllani, Pavard, Mkhitaryan

Confirmed Man City lineup

19:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Walker, Stones, Kovacic, Doku, Gundogan, Nunes, Foden, McAtee

18:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

18:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Simone Inzaghi issues verdict on Man City vs Inter Milan 'rematch'

18:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is not treating their Champions League game at Manchester City on Wednesday as a rematch of last year's final.

The Serie A winners were beaten 1-0 by Pep Guardiola's side in the 2023 final, but Inzaghi is adamant that changes to the Champions League format and the fact that there is much less riding on the result make it very different to their previous encounter.

"Tomorrow starts a new Champions League, that will be very different," the Inter boss told a press conference on Tuesday.

"I re-watched (the final) a month ago when we were in training camp. I don't think it's a rematch because it's not a final, it's a group game in the new Champions League format."

Inzaghi was enthusiastic about the changes to the format, with clubs playing eight matches in a 36-team league phase instead of the previous group stage.

But he said he was also aware of the burden on players from the amount of games they will now play after City midfielder Rodri said players were on the verge of going on strike.

"We know that you play a lot and we coaches are aware of that. I can say that preparing these games for a coach is beautiful and exciting.

"I know there are problems, but we are counting on getting through. I will have to alternate as many players as possible, today we are without (Federico) Dimarco and (Marko) Arnautovic, but we have been used to having a sometimes limited rotation for two years now."

The manager added that he was pushing his team to be aggressive and determined with City having not lost at home in the competition since 2018.

"We will need a lot of components to make a great match," he said.

Man City star Rodri warns players are 'close' to striking over increasing number of fixtures

18:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has suggested players could strike over increasing fixture congestion.

City face a busy season ahead as they compete in the new-look Champions League and an expanded Club World Cup next summer.

A number of players - including City defender Manuel Akanji and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker - have expressed concern about the additional workload facing elite players in recent days.

Euro 2024 winner Rodri, one of the leading contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or award, agrees the issue is a major concern.

Read the full story here!

Why aren’t Man City wearing their home kit against Inter Milan tonight? Oasis-inspired fourth kit explained

17:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City begin their Champions League campaign at home to Inter Milan this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side host the Italian champions for a rematch of the 2023 final of this competition in Istanbul, where the club won Europe’s elite club trophy for the first time.

It is Man City’s first foray into the new-look format of the competition, which will see all 36 participants form a single league table, rather than split into eight groups of four.

City will no doubt be one of the favourites for the tournament and have started the season in typically stunning fashion. The Premier League champions have won all four of their domestic games thus far and star striker Erling Haaland is in red-hot form, having scored nine goals already.

Winning the Champions League again in what could be Guardiola’s last season would be a fitting way for perhaps the greatest manager of the modern era to bow out.

They will begin this continental campaign, however, in slightly different fashion – and not just because of the new format.

Read why here!

Man City vs Inter Milan: Latest Champions League odds tonight

17:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City to win: 2/5

Draw: 13/5

Inter Milan to win: 5/1

Man City vs Inter Milan: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City wins: 1

Draws: 0

Inter Milan wins: 0

Man City vs Inter Milan: Champions League prediction today

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s a difficult start for City but, at home, they have to be favourites.

Erling Haaland seemingly cannot stop scoring multiple goals in games, so City should have enough tonight.

Man City to win, 2-1.

Inter Milan team news vs Man City today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Davide Frattesi and Stefan de Vrij both returned from injury against Monza on Sunday so are back in contention for Inter. Nicolo Barella was back on the bench so could get the nod to face City, but Tajon Buchanan remains out.

Federico Dimarco and Marko Arnautovic have been ruled out after being forced to sit out training on Tuesday.

Man City team news vs Inter Milan today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erling Haaland will look to carry his sensational form into the Champions League as Manchester City host Inter Milan tonight, with no fresh injuries reported.

The striker has nine goals in his first four Premier League games of the season, and now gets the chance to make his mark in Europe as Pep Guardiola’s side begin their campaign in the competition’s new format.

Haaland has 41 goals in 39 Champions League appearances in his career, with plenty of chances to add to that this season. Should City not finish in the top eight in the league phase but still reach the final, they will play 17 matches in this competition this season.

Rodri made his first appearance of the season against Brentford, playing 45 minutes, and he is expected to get more minutes here as Guardiola attempts to build his fitness ahead of Sunday’s crucial Premier League showdown with Arsenal.

Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias could come into the side, having been named on the bench last time out, while Josko Gvardiol is an option to come in at left-back should Rico Lewis drop out.

Oscar Bobb remains out after suffering a serious injury days before the new season and Nathan Ake is out.

Man City vs Inter Milan: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium is at 8pm BST.