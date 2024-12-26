Man City vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Manchester City kick off Boxing Day with the visit of Everton to the Etihad Stadium with the hope of a reversal of fortunes.

One win in eight in the Premier League has all but ended City’s title hopes, with the loss at Aston Villa last time out yet more proof of a defence in disarray and a forward line feeding off scraps.

Everton have taken points off both Arsenal and Chelsea in the previous two games, so head to Manchester in full belief but also knowing their record against City has a lot to be desired. It’s the early kick-off on Boxing Day, who will get up to speed quicker?

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Everton is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off today, Thursday, December 26, 2024.

The match will take place at Etihad Stadium.

Where to watch Man City vs Everton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man City vs Everton team news

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been ruled out for three to four weeks with a muscular problem and goalkeeper Ederson is also doubtful after missing the loss at Aston Villa.

John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Mateo Kovacic all returned to start at Villa Park and are back in contention on Boxing Day.

Everton winger Dwight McNeil (knee) remains a doubt after missing the draws with Arsenal and Chelsea. James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) are still out.

Man City vs Everton prediction

Every week you expect Man City to get better and every week they simply do not. It’s now one win in eight for the champions after their 2-1 loss at Aston Villa.

Next up they face a Toffees team who have just taken points off both Arsenal and Chelsea and Sean Dyche will be licking his lips at the prospect of extending Pep Guardiola’s miserable run, but history is against Everton.

City have dropped just two points out of a possible 42 against Everton, in a commanding run dating back to 2018. Never been as good a time as now to beat City, but it’s still a tall order, especially a home.

Man City to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 81

Draws: 48

Everton wins: 68

Man City vs Everton match odds

Man City: 1/4

Draw: 10/3

Everton: 7/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).