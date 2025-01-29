Man City vs Club Brugge LIVE: Champions League updates after fire outside the Etihad Stadium

Man City vs Club Brugge LIVE: Champions League updates after fire outside the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City face Club Brugge in a huge Champions League showdown tonight, looking to avoid a shock elimination. Pep Guardiola's side only a win will be enough for a place in the playoff round after performing below their usual standards in the League Phase so far.

Three defeats in seven - including a 4-2 reverse against Paris Saint-Germain last week despite racing into a two-goal lead - has left the 2023 winners in a perilous position as anything other than three points at the Etihad Stadium will see them crash out of European competition altogether. They do, however, go into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Chelsea and start the night as heavy favourites to beat Brugge.

Although, the visitors have their own qualification hopes to focus on and therefore have something to play for, thus making this fixture anything but a dead-rubber. Should they avoid defeat in Manchester and results elsewhere go in their favour, then they’ll be in the hat for Friday’s play-off round draw. Follow the Man City vs Club Brugge LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Man City vs Club Brugge latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Etihad Stadium

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge

Man City team news: Stones set to start

Club Brugge team news: Vanaken doubtful

Standard Sport prediction: Comfortable home win

Man City XI

18:47 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Here is the Man City team Pep Guardiola has selected to face Club Brugge...

Team news imminent

18:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are expecting the team news to be announced shortly.

Stay tuned...

Man City statement

18:37 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Manchester City have now issued a statement regarding the incident...

Manchester City FC can confirm that there has been a fire in one of the outside merchandise kiosks, located near the entrance to the Colin Bell West Stand.



Emergency services are present at the scene and the fire has now been extinguished. The safety of all attending the match… — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 29, 2025

Presentation cancelled

18:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Man City supporters had gathered for a pre-match entertainment show which included on-stage interviews with January signings Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

However, the event was suspended as flames took hold of the stand and stewards moved fans away before fire services arrived on the scene.

The player presentation has now been cancelled.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Kick-off delayed?

18:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Due to the merchandise stand that caught fire earlier, it is unknown at this stage whether the incident will affect the scheduled kick-off time of 8pm.

We will keep you posted.

Simon Mignolet on facing Man City

18:27 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is set to start for Club Brugge and he is expecting a long night against Man City.

"We want to qualify to go to the play-off round, which would be an unbelievable performance and achievement for us," he said.

"We don't have to look at what the reasons are for Manchester City being in the situation they are in. We only know that when you have to come to the Etihad, it's going to be a tough night, whatever situation they're in.

"Maybe it might even be more difficult because of the situation they are in."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Merchandise stand catches fire

18:21 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

An area outside the Etihad Stadium had to be evacuated after a merchandise stand caught fire ahead of Manchester City's Champions League game against Club Brugge.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Predicted Man City XI

18:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Manchester City are counting their wounded as they look to cobble together a defence for this crucial Champions League clash.

Ruben Dias picked up an injury against Paris Saint-Germain and Nathan Ake remains a doubt, meaning Manuel Akanji and John Stones, recently back from injury will start.

Jeremy Doku has been ruled out, so Savinho could come in.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland

Pep's rallying call

18:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Pep Guardiola has called on Man City fans to play a crucial role tonight.

“As much as they can will be fine. We have to do the rest,” he told reporters yesterday. “Of course, if we perform well, and we will be in a good rhythm, they will be there like they were against Chelsea in the last game, that we felt more than ever this session that they were with us even though the start was really, really tough.

“We played against them years ago and they’ve made a step up in how aggressive they are, and they play really well with the ball. We have to perform really well to win the game.”

(Getty Images)

Gvardiol stresses importance of tonight

18:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Josko Gvardiol says Manchester City's Champions League clash with Club Brugge is like a "cup final".

“I will enjoy it if we win,” he said to reporters yesterday. “Tomorrow is a final for us. We want to be in the next stage.

“Our confidence is quite good. We are at home and we will have a huge spirit from our fans. I think we will be ready tomorrow.”

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Club Brugge match odds

18:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Man City to win: 1/7

Draw: 9/2

Club Brugge to win: 10/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Man City vs Club Brugge: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Man City wins: 2

Draws: 0

Club Brugge wins: 0

History certainly favours Man City, but they've only won once at home in the Champions League this season.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

17:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Manchester City should have all guns firing as they look for the goals needed to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Club Brugge have their own hopes of a play-off spot on the line, but it will likely be a backs-against-the-wall job at the Etihad for them, and hope results elsewhere go their way.

Man City to win, 3-0.

Club Brugge team news

17:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Club Brugge are sweating over the fitness of captain Hans Vanaken, who is a doubt for the trip due to illness.

Man City team news

17:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Manchester City are facing a juggling act in defence amid concerns over John Stones' fitness.

Stones is a doubt for the game after returning from injury in the win over Chelsea on Sunday, potentially leaving Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji as the only fit centre-backs. Ruben Dias has already been ruled out.

Though, in an injury boost for City, Oscar Bobb is potentially in contention to make the matchday squad after returning from a broken leg suffered on the eve of the season.

(Getty Images)

How to watch: Man City vs Club Brugge

17:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

17:29 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City vs Club Brugge.

It all comes down to the final matchday for Man City to book a place in the Champions League knockout phase.

After letting a 2-0 lead slip against Paris Saint-Germain last week, defeat at the Parc des Princes leaves City needing a win tonight to have any hope of reaching the play-off round.

Pep Guardiola's side will be expected to overcome the Belgian outfit, especially at home, but the visitors know a point should be enough to secure a place in Friday's play-off draw.

What a night potentially in store for us! Kick-off from the Etihad Stadium is at 8pm GMT.

Stay tuned for all the build-up.