Man City vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Man City host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (ES Composite)

Manchester City welcome Chelsea to town on Saturday night for an intriguing clash between two Premier League giants.

Both have plenty of league titles to their name, but neither are considered contenders this season after topsy-turvy campaigns which are showing few signs of stabilising.

City’s latest debacle saw them let a two-goal lead slip at PSG to lose 4-2 and severely hamper their Champions League hopes.

Chelsea beat Wolves at the weekend but their five-game winless run heading into that match has all but ended their title hopes.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where to watch Man City vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Man City vs Chelsea team news

Manchester City's injury woes are easing, but it is a case of as you were for this weekend. Both Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb are closing in on returns, though this game will come too soon. Rodri is out for the season.

Club captain Kyle Walker has flown to Italy to complete a loan move to AC Milan so will play no part, but January signings Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush are all in line to make their debuts.

Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill are in contention to return, having missed the win over Wolves. Cole Palmer should face his former team after shaking off an ankle injury scare.

Trevoh Chalobah will surely keep his place after a man-of-the-match performance upon his return, with Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana out for the foreseeable. Romeo Lavia is set to be out for a few weeks. Renato Veiga is set to join Juventus on loan.

Man City vs Chelsea prediction

This should be a really entertaining game under the lights at the Etihad. Neither team are known to put the brakes on, especially City at home, so Chelsea will sense an opportunity against their leaky defence.

Chelsea, too, have struggled to keep clean sheets of late, so goals should be a guarantee. Can Enzo Maresca get one over on his former mentor? Will City be boosted by their trio of January signings?

Man City 2-2 Chelsea

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 67

Draws: 41

Chelsea wins: 71

Man City vs Chelsea match odds

Man City: 5/6

Draw: 21/10

Chelsea: 11/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).