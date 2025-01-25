Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League updates, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE

A huge Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium tonight is the headline act of the Premier League weekend as two giants of the English game face off in an intriguing battle under the lights. City put six past Ipswich last time out to suggest they have finally started clicking again, only to let a two-goal lead slip in defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Chelsea appear to have overcome their own wobble by beating Wolves last weekend, ending their five-game winless run in the process, but a trip to City poses an entirely different test. It’s been almost four years since Chelsea beat Man City - picking the right time to do it in the Champions League final - with City winning eight of the next 10 meetings.

Both teams are struggling with injuries, while City could hand debuts to Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, their trio of January signings. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs Chelsea latest updates

Kick-off: 5.30pm, Eithad Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man City team news: Debutants galore

Chelsea team news: Felix a late absentee

Score prediction: Goals galore in a draw

Chelsea team news

15:15 , Alex Young

Chelsea will be without Romeo Lavia and Joao Felix today.

Belgian international Lavia, who endured a torrid first campaign at Stamford Bridge last term due to injury, has a muscle problem.

He picked up the issue against Bournemouth last week and missed Monday night’s 3-1 win over Wolves.

On Friday, Blues boss Enzo Maresca revealed Lavia has failed to recover from that injury and will be out for weeks, but that Levi Colwill (knock) and Enzo Fernandez (muscle fatigue) are both in line to return against City after also missing the Wolves win.

There will be no Felix for Chelsea at the Etihad, with the Portuguese forward having flown home after being granted compassionate leave following a recent family bereavement.

Trevoh Chalobah could start again after his man-of-the-match display against Wolves, which was his first appearance for Chelsea upon returning to the club following his early recall from a season-long loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Fellow centre-backs Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile are both still sidelined, while winger Mykhailo Mudryk remains unavailable.

(AP)

Man City team news

15:10 , Alex Young

Manchester City could hand new signing Omar Marmoush a swift debut this afternoon.

The Egyptian forward completed his £64million transfer from German side Eintracht Frankfurt this week and is expected to go straight into the matchday squad, with fellow new arrivals Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov also in contention.

Ruben Dias asked to come off during Wednesday night’s chaotic 4-2 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Portuguese defender had only just returned from a muscle injury but will miss out against Chelsea on Saturday evening, alongside winger Jeremy Doku.

John Stones is fit again, although none of Nathan Ake, Oscar Bobb or Rodri are expected back for City at this stage.

(Manchester City)

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea

15:03 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:58 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier Leauge clash between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Two giants of English football but, currently two very unpredictable sides meet at the Etihad.

Will we see one, two, three or zero debutants for City today? Will Palmer turn up against his for former side?

Kick-off is at 5.30pm. Stick with us.