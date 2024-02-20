Man City vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester City vs Brentford - LIVE!

Man City have the opportunity to move to within a point of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League as they host Brentford tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side have had this game in hand over their title rivals since December, when it was postponed due to City’s involvement in the Club World Cup.

The champions, currently third in the table, will be keen to bounce back from a frustrating weekend, when they needed a late Rodri strike just to earn a point against Chelsea. City were without Jack Grealish and Josko Gvardiol for that match and the injured duo remain unavailable, while Kevin De Bruyne drops to the bench as Oscar Bobb makes his first Premier League starts. Erling Haaland leads the line, as he looks to put the weekend’s wasteful display firmly behind him.

Brentford beat City home and away last season, and took the lead when these two sides met just a couple of weeks ago. Despite improving since Ivan Toney’s return, the Bees are still only five points clear of the relegation zone. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Man City 0-0 Brentford

19:37 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Every outfield player is basically within ten yards of the Brentford box.

Alvarez bundles his way into the box, surrounded by Brentford shirts. Has to settle for a corner.

Man City 0-0 Brentford

19:34 , Matt Verri

3 mins: It will not surprise you to hear City are dominating possession in the early stages. Brentford have barely had a kick.

Patient as ever from the hosts. Haaland looks to flick a pass through to Foden, can’t find his team-mate.

Haaland makes up for it, charges after the ball and wins it back. Curls an effort at goal from distance, comfortable save.

KICK-OFF!

19:31 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running at the Etihad!

Here we go!

19:28 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch.

This is not a fixture that Man City have enjoyed very often, Brentford have made a habit of upsetting the odds.

Bold claim from Guardiola

19:24 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola has said Brentford are the best team from set-pieces he has “ever seen”.

Fair to guess then that the City players have been told tonight is not the night to give away any cheap corners.

Players will be in the tunnel any minute.

"We need to defend very well"

19:17 , Matt Verri

Pre-match thoughts from Thomas Frank...

"We need to learn from those three goals"



Thomas Frank says his side know they are a good side and that they need to 'believe in that' against Manchester City 👇 pic.twitter.com/OGuliA7DoC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2024

Guardiola on defensive concerns

19:12 , Matt Verri

City on a 15-match unbeaten run, but they have only kept six clean sheets during that time.

They have not looked quite as convincing at the back as we have become used to, but Pep Guardiola is not drawing extra attention to it.

"We love to have clean sheets," said Guardiola. "All the teams want it and we are no exception.

"But I don't go to them and say: 'You have to get clean sheets.' If I say 'just clean sheets' they forget to play and forget what they have to do.

"What they have to do is defend better - concede few, attack better and create more chances."

Brentford have done it before...

19:02 , Matt Verri

Man City were unbeaten at home in 2023 in all competitions.

It’s a special record, and they are yet to taste defeat at the Etihad this year either.

City’s last defeat at home came on the November 12 2022, against.... Brentford. Ivan Toney struck a 98th-minute winner that day.

Not long now!

18:55 , Matt Verri

Just over 30 minutes to go until kick-off at the Etihad.

The Brentford players have been out for an early look at the pitch - they didn’t hang around too long in the rain.

Guardiola expecting tough night

18:49 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola has praised “exceptional” Brentford, believing his side will be tested once again tonight.

The Bees beat Man City home and away last season.

“We created a lot against Chelsea when lately few teams created chances against them but it doesn’t make [this match] easier because the games against Brentford in the past have always been so difficult,” Guardiola said.

“They are exceptional for the way they play. But it is an opportunity to go one point above Arsenal in second and be closer to Liverpool.

“I don’t know if we’re going to win the Premier League but we are still there and this is why we continue. We have to continue to improve and focus and be in the title race.”

Bobb in, De Bruyne out

18:39 , Matt Verri

Oscar Bobb makes his first Premier League start tonight.

He comes into the Man City side, along with Bernardo Silva and John Stones. Kevin De Bruyne drops to the bench, with Manuel Akanji moving to left-back as Nathan Ake is also named among the substitutes.

For Brentford, Yoane Wissa gets the nod up front alongside Ivan Toney. Neal Maupay will have to try and wind people up from the bench.

(Getty Images)

Brentford team news

18:32 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Mee, Roerslev, Onyeka,Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon, Toney, Wissa

Subs: Maupay, Jensen, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk

Man City team news

18:30 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Alvarez, Bobb, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Ake, Kovacic, Doku, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Lewis

Brentford in the building!

18:23 , Matt Verri

The Bees have arrived - team news from the Etihad coming up in the next five minutes or so.

Frank: Foden can win Ballon d'Or

18:16 , Matt Verri

Thomas Frank believes Phil Foden is good enough to one day win the Ballon d’Or.

The Man City star has 15 goals and 10 assists already this season, including a hat-trick against Brentford earlier this month.

Michael Owen, in 2001, was the last English player to win the award.

"Phil Foden is a very good player," said Frank.

"For me, he's the closest England get to a Ballon d'Or winner in the future. I think he has that potential, that level.”

How it stands

18:07 , Matt Verri

Manchester City are third in the Premier League, but that is with tonight’s game in hand.

Victory here would lift them up to second, above Arsenal, and just a point behind Liverpool with 13 games to go in the title race.

Brentford, meanwhile, sit 14th, but they are only five points clear of the relegation zone.

Foden the hat-trick hero

17:57 , Matt Verri

It’s only two weeks since these sides last met.

Brentford took the lead through the always popular Neal Maupay, but Man City came from behind to win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Three points, three goals from Phil Foden.

Guardiola apologises to Phillips

17:48 , Matt Verri

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has apologised for calling Kalvin Phillips overweight after he returned from the World Cup midway through last season.

Guardiola made the public revelation when Phillips was left out of his squad to play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in December 2022, City’s first game after the World Cup in Qatar.

“He didn’t arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play,” the Spaniard said at the time. “He’s not injured. He arrived overweight. I don’t know [why].”

Phillips, who is spending the second half of the season on loan at West Ham, admitted earlier this month that the incident caused “a big knock on my confidence”.

“Yeah I’m sorry,” Guardiola said on Monday, when asked if he regretted going public with his comments, though he insisted he had spoken to Phillips privately first.

“"Once in eight years is not bad. But I'm so sorry. I apologise to him. I do apologise. I'm sorry.

"I never, never before I said something here [in the media] did not speak with the players in that case.”

Stage is set!

17:39 , Matt Verri

Sun not exactly shining in Manchester...

Etihad Stadium, Manchester ☔️



All set for @premierleague action ⏳ pic.twitter.com/QKfVtatOSA — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 20, 2024

17:31 , Matt Verri

City have rarely found it easy against Brentford, losing home and away last season, and so there will be no complacency at the Etihad.

But the draw with Chelsea will surely have sharpened their focus and, while they look far from convincing at the back, it would be a real surprise if they Guardiola’s side were to drop more points.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Brentford team news

17:22 , Matt Verri

Brentford continue to contend with a number of injury issues.

Ethan Pinnock is not expected back until after the international break next month, as he faces a lengthy spell out with an ankle issue.

Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade are among those also still on the sidelines, but Yoane Wissa is back in contention and is pushing Neal Maupay for a starting spot.

Man City team news

17:14 , Matt Verri

Man City will be without Jack Grealish tonight

He limped off with a muscle injury last week against Copenhagen and did not feature against Chelsea, with the 28-year-old facing at least a couple of weeks out.

“It’s not that much, not worse than we expect,” Guardiola said. “Maybe 10 days, maybe three weeks, maybe a month. I think it’s less, so it’s good news.”

Josko Gvardiol remains out with an ankle injury, but it is otherwise a fully-fit squad for Guardiola to choose from, Bernardo after Silva recovered from an ankle issue of his own to feature off the bench against Chelsea.

John Stones was an unused substitute against Chelsea and is one of those pushing to start on Tuesday. That would likely see Manuel Akanji drop to the bench, with Nathan Ake keeping his place at left-back.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Doku, Haaland

How to watch Man City vs Brentford

17:07 , Matt Verri

Man City vs Brentford will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

It was announced back in July last year that the match would be postponed, meaning it was never in consideration to be a TV pick when broadcasters made their selections from the December fixtures.

As a result, the rescheduled date is not available for fans live at home either, though there are other ways to follow what is a crucial match.

In the UK, highlights will be available on Sky Sports Premier League later tonight, starting at 10:30pm GMT and running for 30 minutes. Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch those on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

You can also still follow the action LIVE tonight right here with us!

Good evening!

17:00 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Man City vs Brentford!

It’s a midweek Premier League assignment for these two sides, with this fixture postponed in December due to City’s involvement in the Club World Cup.

Big night, particularly for the hosts. Victory would take them up to second in the table and just a point behind leaders Liverpool.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:30pm GMT.