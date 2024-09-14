Man City vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

Manchester City beat Brentford 2-1 at home on Saturday to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season after Erling Haaland netted twice following the fastest goal of the season from the visitors.

Brentford had the perfect start when Yoane Wissa opened the scoring 22 seconds after kickoff to stun the Etihad Stadium but Haaland restored parity in the 19th minute when he scored from a tight angle with just his second touch of the game.

Haaland then made it 2-1 when Ederson booted the ball upfield where the Norwegian striker outmuscled defender Ethan Pinnock and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Mark Flekken for his ninth goal of the season.

As Haaland searched for that third goal which would have made him the first player to score hat-tricks in three straight Premier League games, Flekken made several saves to deny the league's top scorer but City held on to seal the three points.

Erling Haaland at the double for Premier League champions

17:24 , Jamie Dickenson

Grealish on Haaland

17:23

Jack Grealish praised Erling Haaland after his double secured Man City a 2-1 win over Brentford.

"The second showed what he is all about,” Grealish said. “He used his body well and a brilliant finish. It is a pleasure to play with him and hopefully he can continue."

On his own performance, he added: "I've started three or four games in a row now for club and country, I'm starting to feel like I am getting that sharpness back."

Erling Haaland at the double for Premier League champions

17:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erling Haaland bagged another brace as Premier League champions Manchester City came from behind to beat Brentford.

Haaland struck twice and was the width of the post away from becoming the first player in Premier League history to score hat-tricks in three successive games as City recorded their fourth straight win.

Pep Guardiola's men were stunned by a goal from Yoane Wissa after just 22 seconds but Haaland, who now has nine for the season, turned the game around with a first-half double.

The striker had been a doubt for the game following the death of a close family friend but his performance was as good as ever.

(Getty Images)

City go top

17:06

Man City go top of the Premier League with this victory making it four out of four for them.

Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest means City have a three-point lead over the Reds, with Brighton third after their 0-0 draw with Ipswich.

Arsenal and Newcastle could both move just two points behind City tomorrow, when they are in action against Tottenham and Wolves respectively.

FT: Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:59

Kevin De Bruyne goes to the corner flag in the dying moments, happy to wrap up the three points for the hosts.

Two more goals for Erling Haaland but it certainly wasn’t comfortable for Man City.

Brentford may feel that they could have grabbed a point, but didn’t have quite enough on the day.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:56

90 mins: Two added minutes seems harsh on Brentford, but they nearly make it count with Yegor Yarmolyuy’s shot dragging wide.

Pep Guardiola reacts by slowing the game down, bringing on Matheus Nunes for Savinho.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:52

87 mins: Kevin De Bruyne nearly played through Josko Gvardiol, but he can’t quite reach the ball.

City still have to be wary of Brentford on the break.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:47 , Jamie Dickenson

83 mins: Pep Guardiola makes another two changes, with Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias coming on for John Stones and Jack Grealish.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:46

80 mins: Wow! Erling Haaland is denied a third successive hat-trick by the post, while the rebound is scrambled clear.

Then seconds later he is played in by Kevin De Bruyne but his fierce shot is saved again by Mark Flekken.

The Dutch keeper is keeping Brentford alive here.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:42 , Jamie Dickenson

78 mins: Savinho was again close to his first goal for Man City, darting down the right flank and cutting back just to shoot wide.

In the next play John Stones gets booked for a cynical foul.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:40

76 mins: That really should have been 3-1, Savinho just can’t apply the finish with Mark Flekken using his leg to save.

Josko Gvardiol went clean through and looked set to shoot, before pulling it back for the Brazilian.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:36 , Jamie Dickenson

72 mins: Kyle Walker finds himself in space just outside the box and urged to shoot by the crowd let’s fly, with the ball just going wide.

It feels like a matter of time before City find a third now.

Brentford make another two changes, with Mads Roerslev and replacing Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:33 , Jamie Dickenson

68 mins: Erling Haaland has been a little quite since his first-half goals, but he nearly bagged a third there.

Mark Flekken - who is having a great game - blocked his effort with City pressing relentlessly.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:31 , Jamie Dickenson

67 mins: Jack Grealish nearly curls a sumptious effort into the far corner, but Mark Flekken gets a strong hand to keep it out.

Great play from City there.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:27

63 mins: City are dominating the ball in Brentford’s half, but aren’t exactly making many clear-cut chances.

Will Thomas Frank make a change? He hasn’t yet.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:24 , Jamie Dickenson

59 mins: Brentford break with a nice counter-attack, but Keane Lewis-Potter couldn’t find his team-mate with the cross.

They aren’t playing as well as the did in the early stages of the game.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:20 , Jamie Dickenson

55 mins: Jack Grealish finds some space in the box, but couldn’t get a cross in.

Brentford eventually scramble the ball away, but City are pushing hard for a third now.

Savinho manages to get a shot away but it goes straight into the arms of Mark Flekken.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:15 , Jamie Dickenson

51 mins: Kevin De Bruyne floats in a cross, but Mark Flekken gathers easily.

Ederson nearly gets caught playing it out from the back, but the chance comes to nothing.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:11

47 mins: Savinho goes into the book for simulation, going down far too easily in the box.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

16:09

46 mins: Pep Guardiola makes a double change to start the second half, with Rodri and Josko Gvardiol coming on.

Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis are the ones to make way.

Man City 2-1 Brentford: Erling Haaland the difference

16:05

That man again. Not content with scoring back-to-back hat-tricks, Erling Haaland has hit two in the first half here to put Man City 2-1 up against Brentford.

It’s been a difficult week for Haaland, who was granted compassionate leave for this game following the death of a close family friend.

However, the Norway striker wanted to play and has been the difference between the two teams so far.

(Getty Images)

HT: Man City 2-1 Brentford

15:55

City can count themselves somewhat fortunate to be going in ahead at half-time.

Brentford have been good and went ahead with Yoane Wissa’s header within the first minute.

However, Erling Haaland has again showcased his clinical finishing with two expertly taken goals to put City 2-1 up.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

15:52

49 mins: City just about evade danger, with Kevin Schade nearly going clean through.

I wonder if Pep Guardiola will make any changes at the break?

Man City 2-1 Brentford

15:49

45 mins: Yoane Wissa limps off with an ankle injury caused by the Mateo Kovacic foul.

His replacement is Kevin Schade, with five minutes of injury time left in the half.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

15:45

42 mins: Mateo Kovacic is the first player to go into the referee’s book, after a poor challenge on Yoane Wissa.

Wissa remains down and looks in some discomfort.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

15:43 , Jamie Dickenson

41 mins: Some heavy City possession results in a corner which Savinho delivers, with Jack Grealish seeing his shot blocked.

Man City 2-1 Brentford

15:40 , Jamie Dickenson

36 mins: Savinho fashions some space and hits a shot towards goal, but Mark Flekken is there.

Erling Haaland is on another hat-trick now, which would make it three in three games!

Man City 2-1 Brentford

15:37 , Jamie Dickenson

33 mins: Jack Grealish unselfishly cuts the ball back towards Ilkay Gundogan, but Christian Norgaard just made the interception.

Savio had a shot from the resulting corner, which Brentford eventually cleared.

GOAL! Man City 2-1 Brentford | Erling Haaland '31

15:35 , Jamie Dickenson

32 mins: AGAIN! Erling Haaland goes clean through from a ball from Ederson and chips the keeper.

Haaland celebrates his second today and his ninth of the Premier League season already.

Man City 1-1 Brentford

15:31

29 mins: Ethan Pinnock heads towards goal and Ederson tips over.

The Brazilian keeper claims he didn’t touch it but the corner is called, but Brentford can’t make anything of it.

Man City 1-1 Brentford

15:29

26 mins: Brentford just gave a little too much space to Kevin De Bruyne, who fired a left-footed strike from outside the box just past the post.

The Bees have been really positive here at the Eithad but the hosts are starting to have some chances.

GOAL! Man City 1-1 Brentford | Erling Haaland '19

15:22

19 mins: Who else? Erling Haaland levels the score, with Kevin De Bruyne providing the assist.

Haaland pops up in the box and fires back across goal past Mark Flekken.

Man City 0-1 Brentford

15:15

13 mins: City get their first corner of the game, but Kevin De Bruyne’s effort can’t be reached by Ilkay Gundogan.

Man City 0-1 Brentford

15:12 , Jamie Dickenson

9 mins: BIG CHANCE! Brentford came so close to going 2-0 with Nathan Collins sweeping a corner straight against Ederson.

Thomas Frank’s side have started brilliantly, really catching City cold this afternoon.

Man City 0-1 Brentford

15:10 , Jamie Dickenson

6 mins: City have at least had the ball in Brentford’s half, but the Bees look dangerous on the counter-attack here with Ederson forced into a dramatic clearance outside his box.

Man City 0-1 Brentford

15:08 , Jamie Dickenson

3 mins: Brian Mbeumo almost fashioned a chance to double Brentford’s lead, but Rico Lewis got back just in time to deny the Frenchman.

It’s been a slot start for Man City, who are already behind.

GOAL! Man City 0-1 Brentford | Yoane Wissa '1

15:06 , Jamie Dickenson

1 min: Brentford are ahead after just 26 seconds with Yoane Wissa heading home from close range.

John Stones failed to clear Keane Lewis-Potter's header back across goal with Ederson missing as Wissa finished into an empty net.

What a start for the visitors!

KICK-OFF!

15:03 , Jamie Dickenson

We are underway in Manchester...

Sven-Goran Eriksson tribute

15:03 , Jamie Dickenson

Before the game there was a minute’s applause for Sven-Goran Eriksson, who passed away last month.

Eriksson - who was 76 when he passed away from pancreatic cancer - managed Manchester City between 2007 and 2008.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Grealish chance

14:46 , Jamie Dickenson

Jack Grealish will be hoping to continue his good form after being given another start by Pep Guardiola.

Grealish scored for England in their 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland and also played the entirety of the 2-0 victory over Finland in a central role, having impressed in Man City’s 3-1 win over West Ham before the international break.

"I’ve started two games in a row for, I can’t even remember how long, so it’s all about getting that rhythm and I think I’ve got it back,” he told Sky Sports.

Last time out

14:32 , Jamie Dickenson

Man City beat West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium with Erling Haaland scoring his second consecutive hat-trick. Check out the highlights here.

Etihad primed for Bees visit

14:12 , Jamie Dickenson

The stage is set at the Etihad for Manchester City’s meeting with Brentford.

A win for City would make it four out of four in the Premier League so far this season, but the Bees have started well themselves with two wins and a draw.

Brentford pulled off a famous victory at City in the 2022/23 season, with Ivan Toney scoring twice.

(Offside via Getty Images)

Haaland does start as City make four changes

14:00 , Jamie Dickenson

Erling Haaland will start as Man City make four changes from the side that beat West Ham 3-1 before the international break.

Kyle Walker and John Stones come in for Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias in defence, while Ilkay Gundogan replaces Bernando Silva in midfield and Savinho starts ahead of Jeremy Doku on the wing.

Phil Foden is fit enough to make the bench, as does Rodri who is yet to feature this season.

Brentford starting XI

13:52

Brentford XI: Flekken, van den Berg, Pinnock, Norgaard, Wissa, Mbuemo, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Janelt.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Schade, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Trevitt, Roerslev.

Manchester City starting XI

13:51 , Jamie Dickenson

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Kovacic, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Akanji, Savinho, Lewis, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Doku, Rodri, Silva, Gvardiol, Nunes, Foden, McAtee.

Teams news to follow

13:49 , Jamie Dickenson

We will have the confirmed starting line-ups from the Etihad in just a few minutes time...

Erling Haaland to start

13:45 , Jamie Dickenson

Erling Haaland is reportedly set to start for Manchester City against Brentford despite being granted compassionate leave following the death of a close family friend.

Haaland scored for Norway in their 2-1 Nations League win over Austria on Monday night, with the family since in mourning after the passing of Ivar Eggja.

Pep Guardiola has left it up to the striker to decide whether he wants to play today, having trained at the City Football Academy this week.

And the feeling is that Haaland - who posted a tribute on Instagram to the man he affectionately referred to as ‘uncle’ - will start this afternoon.

Man City hearing into 115 charges starts on Monday

13:34 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester City’s hearing into their 115 charges for breaching FFP (Financial Fair Play) regulations will begin on Monday.

Expulsion from the Premier League would be a genuine possibility if the 115 charges against Manchester City are proven.

City strongly refute all the charges raised against them, regarding alleged financial impropriety and other issues from 2009 onwards.

A resolution should be reached before the end of the current season.

Pep Guardiola said: "I'm happy it's starting on Monday. It starts soon and then hopefully finishes soon.

“An independent panel will decide and I am looking forward to the decision."

(Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Man City results so far this season

13:24 , Jamie Dickenson

Here are Manchester City’s results so far this season as they bid for a fifth consecutive Premier League title:

Man City 0-0 Man Utd (Man City win 7-6 on penalties), Community Shield

Chelsea 0-2 Man City, Premier League

Man City 4-1 Ipswich, Premier League

West Ham 1-3 Man City, Premier League

Erling Haaland has scored seven league goals in just three games!

Pep Guardiola unsure whether Erling Haaland will feature

13:15 , Jamie Dickenson

Pep Guardiola is unsure whether Erling Haaland will play in Manchester City’s game against Brentford after being offered compassionate leave following the death of a family friend.

The Haaland family are grieving the passing of Ivar Eggja, who has died at the age of 59.

Haaland affectionately referred to Eggja as ‘uncle’, with him performing a crucial role in the player’s camp.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Brentford: Latest Premier League odds today

13:06 , Jamie Dickenson

Man City to win: 1/6

Draw: 13/2

Brentford to win: 15/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

13:00

Man City wins: 11

Draws: 1

Brentford wins: 7

Man City vs Brentford: Premier League prediction today

12:46

City will be too strong at home despite Brentford’s good form.

Man City to win, 3-1.

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Brentford team news v Man City today

12:41

Brentford have a number of injuries going into their clash with Man City, although Kristoffer Ajer is available.

Matias Jensen has been ruled out, while Joshua Dasilva, Rico Henry, Igor Thiago and Aaron Hickey all remain sidelined.

Henry will soon make his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury but is not available for Saturday’s trip.

(CameraSport via Getty Images)

Man City team news v Brentford today

12:37

Erling Haaland has been offered compassionate leave following the death of a family friend, but could yet feature.

Nathan Ake is expected to miss out until after next month’s international break after sustaining a muscle injury while playing for the Netherlands against Germany.

But Phil Foden is back in training after pulling out of the recent England squad due to illness.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Brentford: TV channel and live stream

12:33

TV channel: The match will not be broadcast live in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Free highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm tonight on BBC One.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

12:13 , Jamie Dickenson

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s Premier League game with Brentford.

Kick-off from the Etihad Stadium will be at 3pm BST.