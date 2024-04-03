Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester City vs Aston Villa LIVE!

The reigning Premier League champions face one of their biggest tests of the season run-in as Champions League-chasing Aston Villa come to the Etihad Stadium looking to complete a famous league double over Man City. Pep Guardiola & Co. cannot afford further dropped points after being held by a stubborn Arsenal last time out.

Villa won the reverse fixture 1-0 but face a tough task to beat City home and away for the first time in 22 years as they are without injured talisman Ollie Watkins for the short trip to Manchester City. The Villa striker was forced off at half-time of the win over Wolves and has not been passed fit for tonight’s game.

City are also without several key men, with Ederson, Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake all missing, though fellow defender John Stones is hoping to feature after being an unused substitute against the Gunners three days ago. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog!

Man City vs Aston Villa latest news

Kick-off time: 8.15pm BST, Etihad Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Man City XI: Haaland and De Bruyne dropped

Aston Villa XI: Watkins injured, Bailey dropped

Score prediction: Champions drop points

20:04 , Alex Young

The teams are back in the dressing room. Not long to go now.

19:57 , Alex Young

De Bruyne and Haaland are out warming up with the rest of the squad, so fitness doesn’t appear to be a concern.

Martinez OUT of the game

19:45 , Alex Young

It gets worse for Villa as Martinez has been withdrawn from the game through illness!

Robin Olsen will now start.

Emi Martínez misses out through illness.

Rob

19:35 , Alex Young

Haaland, De Bruyne and De Bruyne are all benched as Man City make four changes. Lewis starts with Ake out and Stones not fit enough to make the line up.

Aston Villa make five changes, including Duran replacing the injured Watkins. Torres and Bailey benched.

Team news in full

19:19 , Alex Young

Manchester City XI: Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Doku, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

Subs: Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Haaland, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Digne, Zaniolo, Iroegbunam, Douglas Luiz, Rogers, Diaby, Duran

Subs: Tielemans, Torres, Alex Moreno, Chambers, Gauci, Olsen, Kesler-Hayden, Bailey, Kellyman

Aston Villa XI

19:16 , Alex Young

...and the visitors.

Representing Aston Villa tonight!

Man City XI

19:16 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look.

In the blue corner! 🩵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Doku, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez



XI | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Doku, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

SUBS | Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Haaland, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho

19:08 , Alex Young

Rico Lewis is expected to start tonight, with Stones still not fit for a place in the XI.

Haaland dropped

19:01 , Alex Young

It was only yesterday that Guardiola called Haaland "the best striker in the world", but now he has dropped him.

It comes after Roy Keane called Haaland's "general play" against Arsenal "so poor" and "almost like a League Two player".

Guardiola said on Tuesday: "I don't agree with him, absolutely not.

"He's the best striker in the world. He helped us win last season and the reason why we didn't create many answers from Erling is we need more presence in the final third with more people.

"We played an exceptional game, I reviewed the game against Arsenal but we just missed more people in the final third. The quality and different skillset we have, Haaland is exceptional."

Last meeting

18:50 , Alex Young

Back in December, Aston Villa continued their remarkable run of home form by beating Manchester City 1-0 at Villa Park on a night they could well have scored more.

Leon Bailey fired the hosts to a 1-0 win which equalled a club record with a 14th consecutive home victory and lifted them above the stuttering Premier League champions into third place.

Bailey's 74th-minute strike came thanks to a deflection off Ruben Dias but few inside Villa Park cared amid jubilant celebrations.

Unai Emery's first career win over Pep Guardiola in 14 attempts came in his 50th match in charge of Villa, a side he has transformed from relegation battlers to top-four contenders in the space of a year.

Read more here.

18:45 , Alex Young

It’s an interesting tactic by Guardiola, with Villa one of the stronger teams in the league even without Watkins.

18:31 , Alex Young

So, a big night for the likes of Alvarez and... Nunes perhaps? Or Grealish to start.

18:24 , Alex Young

It sounds like De Bruyne has also not made the starting lineup tonight. We will have confirmed team news in less than an hour.

Score prediction

18:19 , Alex Young

Villa remain one of the most dangerous teams in the division and certainly have the ability to unlock City’s defence. Having failed to score against Arsenal, there is a sense of vulnerability about Guardiola’s team.

A 1-1 draw.

18:14 , Alex Young

Early (very) unconfirmed reports that Haaland has been benched for tonight’s game.

Aston Villa team news

18:12 , Alex Young

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been ruled out of tonight’s game.

The striker picked up a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-0 win over Wolves. He wanted to carry on after half-time but the doctor advised him not to risk it.

Villa boss Unai Emery says it is a "small injury" but enough to rule him out of the trip to the Etihad Stadium, along with Jacob Ramsey who has been missing since the start of last month with a foot problem.

Emery said at his pre-match press conference: "They will not be available for tomorrow. They have small injuries.

"Jacob Ramsey is not getting better like he wants. We are not in a hurry with him. For tomorrow he will not be available.

"With Ollie, it is more or less the same. Ollie's injury is a small injury, with some days rest, maybe he could be available for the next match."

Man City team news

18:01 , Alex Young

A trio of Manchester City players are set to miss out tonight.

City were already without both experienced defender Kyle Walker and first-choice goalkeeper Ederson for Sunday’s drab goalless draw with rivals Arsenal, with John Stones an unused substitute as he works back to fitness.

City then saw their defensive problems worsen further when Nathan Ake was forced off after less than half an hour at the Etihad Stadium.

Asked for an update on Stones, Walker and Ederson at his pre-Villa press conference on Tuesday, manager Guardiola said: “I don’t think [they will play]. John maybe, the other two no chance.

“[John] has to feel fully fit. But the injury was less than we expected. We’ll see. Maybe for the next games he’ll be ready.”

On Ake, he added: “Injured. Hopefully he will be back soon. I don’t know exactly the timing. Next game he won’t be ready.”

Where to watch Man City vs Aston Villa

17:54 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST ahead of kick-off at 8:15pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

17:46 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

It is one of the trickier ties on for reigning champions in the run in, but City will be buoyed by the absence of Villa frontman Ollie Watkins through injury.

But Villa have already beaten City once this season - can they complete the league double over them for the first time in 22 years?

Kick-off is at 8.15pm BST.