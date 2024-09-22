Man City vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds, h2h results today

Arsenal travel to Manchester City looking to make a huge statement about their title chances.

The Gunners visit the Etihad buoyed by their 1-0 win at Tottenham last weekend and know a win against their title rivals will move them top of the Premier League.

Arsenal will again be without Martin Odegaard after Mikel Arteta confirmed the midfielder will be out for the foreseeable future with the ankle injury he sustained playing for Norway.

But Arsenal players have vowed they will try to win at City after they were criticised for their negative approach in a 0-0 draw in the corresponding fixture last season.

City, who have fitness doubts over Kevin De Bruyne, have won their first four Premier League games and know an early-season victory against Arsenal would establish themselves as title favourites.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 22 September, 2024.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man City vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man City vs Arsenal team news

Guardiola revealed City’s medical staff confirmed De Bruyne could not play the second half against Inter, although later hinted the playmaker could be involved against Arsenal.

Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake, meanwhile, are definitely out for the champions.

Arsenal will be without Martin Odegaard for an extended period of time after scans revealed the midfielder had suffered relatively significant ankle ligament damage. Declan Rice is back from suspension, while Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori were able to feature on Thursday.

Big blow: Martin Odegaard is facing an extended period out of action (Action Images via Reuters)

Still out for the Gunners are Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mikel Merino.

Man City vs Arsenal prediction

Neither team will want to give much away this early into the season.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 65

Draws: 46

Arsenal wins: 100

Man City vs Arsenal latest odds

Man City to win: 4/6

Draw: 2/1

Arsenal to win: 7/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.