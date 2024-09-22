Man City vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE!

Arsenal travel to Manchester City in a Premier League blockbuster at the Etihad Stadium. Buoyed by last weekend’s 1-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby, the Gunners can make a huge statement against their title rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be without injured captain Martin Odegaard but have vowed to try to beat City after being criticised for their negative approach in the 0-0 draw in the corresponding fixture last season. Victory would send Arsenal top of the table and send a real message about their title chances.

City, who have fitness doubts over Kevin De Bruyne, have won their first four Premier League games and Erling Haaland is out to continue his blistering goalscoring start to the season. With kick-off at 4.30pm BST, follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings at Dan Kilpatrick at the Etihad.

Man City team news

13:33 , Giuseppe Muro

Kevin De Bruyne could be involved for Manchester City.

De Bruyne was forced off at half-time against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday but Pep Guardiola has not ruled the midfielder out of the game at the Etihad.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Guardiola said: “Kevin feels a little better, but not yet. Tomorrow we train and we will see. He could be involved.”

Rodri made a first start of the season against Inter after recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained in the Euro 2024 Final for Spain.

Phil Foden is yet to play a full 90 minutes this season but he was a second-half substitute on Wednesday.

Nathan Ake remains sidelined, while Oscar Bobb is also out.

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

How to watch: Sky Sports

13:25 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon!

13:24 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Man City vs Arsenal!

The top two teams in English football meet in an early-season Premier League blockbuster at the Etihad… this could be a cracker.

We’ll bring you all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4.30pm BST. Stay with us!