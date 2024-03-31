Man City vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE!

It is a huge day in the race for the Premier League title as holders Manchester City welcome leaders Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. With Liverpool in action against Brighton in the early kick-off,

The Gunners have not won at the Etihad in almost a decade and lost at this venue almost a year ago to the day as last season’s challenge faded in excruciating circumstances for Mikel Arteta and his team. This time around, they are immediately concerned with whether Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will be fit to play while City hope Kevin De Bruyne can start after his recent groin injury.

It has been almost two decades since Arsenal last lifted the league trophy and this could prove the decisive test of their credentials, particularly after stumbling at the final hurdles in 2023. Follow all the latest from Man City vs Arsenal with Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporter Simon Collings at the ground!

Man City vs Arsenal updates

Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT | Etihad Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man City team news: De Bruyne could start but duo out

Arsenal team news: Saka leads trio of key question marks

Score predction

Where to watch Man City vs Arsenal

13:14 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning after Liverpool’s game with Brighton at Anfield.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE!

13:03 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Manchester City vs Arsenal!

We were here almost a year ago as the Gunners suffered a 4-1 defeat which ultimately did for their title ambitions.

This time around, Mikel Arteta’s men lead the league again - although that could change come kick-off - and have won their last eight Premier League games.

Man City, meanwhile, have not lost a game since early December and look good value to defend not just one but perhaps all three of last year’s haul of trophies.

Follow all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here with kick-off coming at 4.30pm GMT and our reporter Simon Collings at the ground to provide his expert analysis.