Man City v West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Kevin De Bruyne starts

Manchester City will win a unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title if they beat West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium today.

City come into the final day two points clear of Arsenal after seeing off Tottenham in midweek, and now have one last hurdle to overcome. “One game left, destiny in our hands, we need to win one game to be champions,” Pep Guardiola said this week. “Everyone would love to be in our position. But it won’t be easy.”

However, West Ham have been widely doubted this week and even their manager, David Moyes, holds little hope in his last game in charge. “It would be difficult to stop their Under-14s winning the title,” said Moyes, in a sign that West Ham may not put up the stiffest fight on behalf of their London rivals.

Arsenal meanwhile take on Everton at the Emirates as they look to finish off their season with a win that would snatch the title if City slip up. Follow the latest scores and all the action from the Premier League’s final day below.

Premier League final day

Premier League title race goes to final day (4pm BST kick-off on Sky Sports)

Man City must beat West Ham to win fourth successive title

Arsenal take on Everton needing win and City slip-up to steal crown

Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku, Haaland

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Bukayo Saka misses out for Arsenal due to slight muscle issue

Manchester City FC - West Ham United FC

Man City team news

15:08 , Ben Fleming

Two changes for Man City from their 1-0 win over Tottenham as Doku is preferred to Kovacic, while the injured Ederson is replaced by Ortega in goal. There’s a huge boost, too, as De Bruyne is passed fit to start.

Walker makes his 300th appearance for the club.

Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Carson, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Grealish, Alvarez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

And here’s the Arsenal vs Everton lineups

15:04 , Ben Fleming

Team news is in!

15:01 , Ben Fleming

First up, Man City vs West Ham

Team news coming shortly

14:55 , Ben Fleming

Team news for all of today’s ten games should be coming shortly. We’ll keep our eyes out for any surprises from those two title-deciding fixtures.

(Getty Images)

The legacy of Pep Guardiola’s Man City – and why they may never be truly loved

14:50 , Ben Fleming

Pep Guardiola is on the brink of history. “One game, destiny in our hands,” he said, relishing the scenario rather than deflecting attention from it. A fourth consecutive English title would be an unparalleled achievement. It would also be a very popular one; within the Manchester City fanbase, anyway.

And in the wider world? “F***, I don’t know,” replied a dismissive Guardiola. “I don’t go knocking on doors asking people what they think. I don’t know, honestly.”

And if he is sufficiently busy that he scarcely had time to double up as a pollster, canvassing opinions, if many people in football are insulated from the outside world, there is a broader question of how City are viewed. As a great team? Definitely, and they will be even if they lose to West Ham on Sunday and Arsenal supplant them at the top of the table. As the best side in Europe? They were last season but, however often they are described as such, that status surely belongs with either the relentless Real Madrid or even Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen, based on the evidence of the current campaign. As a side whose achievements often come with a caveat? For now, certainly, given that 115 Premier League charges still hang over City. That said, if the eventual verdict is that City breached regulations for years to create the conditions for their current era of dominance, the fundamental fault for that was not committed by Guardiola or his players.

Richard Jolly examines the Spaniard’s legacy ahead of final day

The legacy of Guardiola’s Man City – and why they may never be loved

The Premier League has a title race problem – but Arsenal can fix it

14:40 , Ben Fleming

As Mikel Arteta addressed the Arsenal squad on Wednesday morning, the message was the same. That was to keep focusing on what they must do and forget about Manchester City.

It wasn’t quite predecessor George Graham ahead of Arsenal’s famous last game in 1988-89, when he came in the morning after title rivals Liverpool thumped West Ham United 5-1. “Best thing for us, they’ll think they have it won,” was the message before that historic title showdown at Anfield.

This season’s final day obviously doesn’t have those dimensions, where the top two directly met, but also feels unlikely to reach the heights of previous Premier League climaxes.

This is the ninth time the title has gone down to the final day since the competition was founded in 1992, but it feels illusory, closer to 2010 or 2014 rather than 1995 or 2012.

Let’s face it, does anybody seriously think Man City are going to slip up at home to West Ham United? Far more likely is that they beat them easily, just as they did on that last day in 2014 and just as Chelsea did against Wigan Athletic in 2010. It’s why Arteta has to tell the Arsenal players to simply concentrate on their own jobs.

Read Miguel Delaney’s final-day preview:

The Premier League has a title race problem – but Arsenal can fix it

Juventus target Roberto De Zerbi ahead of Brighton exit

14:30 , Ben Fleming

Jurgen Klopp and David Moyes are not the only Premier League managers taking charge of their final games at their respective clubs today.

That’s after Brighton confirmed that Roberto De Zerbi would be leaving the club at the end of the season. The Italian guided the Seagulls to European football for the first time in the club’s history last season and is now the subject of interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

Roberto De Zerbi in line for top European job ahead of Brighton exit

Yesterday in the WSL

14:20 , Ben Fleming

It’s the turn of the Premier League today, but, on Saturday, the WSL came to a thrilling conclusion as Emma Hayes’ Chelsea captured their fifth league title in a row after a thumping 6-0 win away against Manchester United.

Read Jamie Braidwood’s recap of all the action from Old Trafford:

Chelsea and Emma Hayes find a stunning new way to celebrate the inevitable

Premier League LIVE

14:10 , Ben Fleming

As well as a dramatic title race, the Premier League is heading for a frantic late scramble to decide the final European places this season - with several spots still up for grabs ahead of the final day.

Aston Villa have secured the fourth Champions League place, in a stunning achievement for Unai Emery’s side.

Tottenham Hotspur had hoped to challenge for that spot, but a poor run of form for Ange Postecoglou’s side has Spurs looking over their shoulders to hold on to a Europa League place.

Manchester United, meanwhile, suddenly dropped away in the race for sixth, with Chelsea enjoying a resurgent end to an otherwise difficult campaign.

But Erik ten Hag’s side did beat Newcastle, their fellow challengers for the European places, to build some late momentum ahead of the FA Cup final against Man City. So, with a single game to go, here’s how the battle for the final European places is shaping up.

Which Premier League sides qualify for Europe this season?

Premier League LIVE

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Man City vs West Ham pre-match stats, via Opta

Manchester City are unbeaten in 16 Premier League games against West Ham, winning 13 and drawing three.

West Ham have lost 15 of their 17 top-flight visits to the Etihad Stadium, drawing one and winning the other.

City are on a club-record run of 43 successive home games without defeat in all competitions (W36, D7)

They are also the only side yet to lose a Premier League home game this term, winning 13 and drawing five.

West Ham have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 17 league outings, their worst run since they went 24 matches without a shutout in 2008.

David Moyes is winless in 15 games against Pep Guardiola in all competitions, drawing four and losing 11.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Premier League LIVE

13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal vs Everton pre-match stats, via Opta

Arsenal have set a club record of 27 Premier League victories in a season. They have only twice fared better, with 29 wins in 1970-71 and 28 in 1930-31.

The Gunners have won their final league fixture in each of the past 12 seasons, more than any other team.

William Saliba is one of two outfield players in the Premier League to play every minute for his club so far this season, alongside Max Kilman of Wolves. No Arsenal player has ever achieved this feat for the side.

Since the start of April, only Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have earned more points in the division than the 17 by Everton.

However, the Toffees are without an away win in 11 matches in all competitions since beating Burnley 2-0 in December.

And Everton have won just twice in 31 Premier League away games at Arsenal, in 1996 and 2021 (D5, L24).

(Getty Images)

Premier League LIVE

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news - Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal will have to check on Bukayo Saka after he was taken off against Manchester United with a minor injury but Mikel Arteta has no other fitness concerns.

(REUTERS)

Premier League LIVE

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news - Man City vs West Ham

Manchester City will be without Ederson, who fractured his eye socket against Tottenham. Stefan Ortega will deputise having produced a couple of key saves in that game having been introduced from the bench.

Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos could miss out for West Ham, perhaps leaving Angelo Ogbonna to partner skipper Kurt Zouma again in what could be the Italian’s final appearance for the club. Kalvin Phillips would have been ineligible against his parent club, but the midfielder is already back at Manchester City with his season curtailed by injury.

(PA Wire)

Premier League 2023/24 awards: Best player, signing and moments of season

12:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City and Arsenal have battled to the finish line in another compelling Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola’s side can win a record fourth-successive Premier League crown at the Etihad on Sunday.

While Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton have all gone straight back down following promotion last year to somewhat reduce the final-day drama.

There are still European places to play for though, with Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United eyeing up Europa League or Europa Conference League action next term - although Erik ten Hag’s side can still qualify through the FA Cup should they defeat Man City in next week’s final.

Here, Indy Sport picks through the campaign and hand out our 2023/24 awards:

Premier League 2023/24 awards including best player and moment

Premier League Golden Boot standings: Can anyone challenge Erling Haaland?

12:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Erling Haaland is set to win a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot award as the title race goes down to the final day.

Manchester City will be champions for the fourth year in a row should they beat West Ham United at home, giving Haaland further incentive to bolster his tally.

Ahead of the final day, Haaland has scored 27 goals in just 30 Premier League appearances - putting the Norwegian five goals clear of his closest challenger, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is on 20 Premier League goals, while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke are on 19.

Haaland scored a record 36 goals in his debut Premier League campaign last season. In total, Erling Haaland has scored 63 goals in his first 65 Premier League games - the most of any player in his first two seasons in the division.

And barring a remarkable haul of goals elsewhere, a second Premier League Golden Boot award is set to Haaland’s as well.

Premier League Golden Boot standings: Can anyone challenge Erling Haaland?

David Moyes ‘will do everything to beat us’, says Pep Guardiola

12:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola expects David Moyes to “do everything” to spoil Manchester City’s party on his West Ham swansong.

“It’s curious. My first game in the Premier League was against Sunderland and David Moyes was there. Now, another important game, he will be there.

“Always it is an honour to see him. When I’m there, he’s always so kind. He’s a lovely person, his experience speaks for itself.

“But he will do everything to beat us.”

(PA Archive)

David Moyes determined to beat Man City - but not for Declan Rice

12:15 , Jamie Braidwood

David Moyes is determined to sign off at West Ham with a victory – but not as a favour to former captain Declan Rice.

The Hammers could swing the title race the way of Rice’s current side Arsenal if they can pull off a shock win in Moyes’ final match in charge of the club at Manchester City on Sunday.

“Everybody here loves Declan, everybody will remember him, but we’re not doing it for Declan,” Moyes said.

“We’re fully focused on ourselves. We’re not playing to make Manchester City lose the Premier League or for Arsenal to win the league, we’re playing for West Ham and we’re trying to win the game for our supporters.

“It’s difficult to beat Manchester City at any time, especially when they know they’ve got to win a game to secure the championship. That puts us under pressure because of what Manchester City can do, but it also puts them under a bit of pressure.

“Football is a strange game, and you never know what moments you’re going to have to win games. We have to try and take those opportunities when they arrive.”

David Moyes has one game left as West Ham manager (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Mikel Arteta reacts to Son Heung-min’s miss against Man City

11:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta admitted Son Heung-min was the one player in the Premier League he would have wanted on the end of the opportunity that could have put Arsenal in pole position to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners head into the final weekend of the campaign relying on West Ham to take points off Pep Guardiola’s side if they are to end a 20-year wait to win the league.

But it could have been City needing help from Arsenal’s opponents Everton on Sunday had Tottenham captain Son not been denied an 86th-minute equaliser by substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega when clean through on goal on Tuesday.

“If I had to pick a player in the Premier League for that moment then it would have been him,” Arteta said.

“Michael Jordan explained it many times, how many times you have the winning shot and how sometimes he didn’t always manage to do it.

“This is the beauty of the sport too, so what can you do?”

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min shoots at goal after racing through (Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta ‘optimistic’ about Arsenal’s title chances

11:35 , Jamie Braidwood

If Arsenal are to snatch the title on the final day then Arteta will need a helping hand from his former Everton manager David Moyes, who will take charge of his last game in charge of West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Arteta said of Moyes: “He’s been instrumental in my career so he could help us to fulfil our dream and my personal dream to win the Premier League.

“That would be unbelievable and it would be in my memory that’s for sure.

“For that dream to happen we have to win. We also have to hope that West Ham can help us achieve that dream so that part is on us and that’s the only thing we can focus on.”

(PA Archive)

Mikel Arteta ‘optimistic’ about Arsenal’s title chances

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s “dreams are still alive” ahead of their final-day bid to win the Premier League. The Gunners, who sit two points behind leaders Manchester City, will need to beat Everton and for Pep Guardiola’s men to drop points against West Ham if they are to lift their first league title since 2004.

City are favourites to claim a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League crown but Arteta remains optimistic ahead of what could be a dramatic last day of the season.

“I’m really excited and I can’t wait for Sunday to be in front of us,” Arteta said. “Obviously I’m very optimistic as well with the possible outcome.

“The hope is there. It didn’t happen (on Tuesday), we have to do our job. We will have to prove again that we are better than our opponent and we have to wish that West Ham have a really good day and help us to fulfil our dream.

“We have the possibility to live a beautiful day on Sunday where the dream is still alive and it’s still possible. It’s football, we have to live the moment.”

(PA Wire)

Guardiola warns players to expect tense day

10:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

City put themselves in position to defend their crown as they overcame Tottenham in a hard-fought contest in midweek to move back above Arsenal at the top.

Guardiola, who is without first-choice goalkeeper Ederson but hopes Kevin De Bruyne will recover from a blow to the ankle, now has a plan to rouse his players for the final challenge.

He said: “I saw perfectly the reaction in the locker room at Spurs away a few days ago. They were relieved, they were ‘wow’, but they were not extra celebrations or something like that.

“They were happy but incredibly calm, it was nothing more special than another game in the Premier League.

“They know there is still a lot of work to do. And today, they will feel it. What I’m going to show them, they will feel there is a lot of work to do.”

Asked for further details, Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference: “It is something that belongs to us.

“I’m going to show them how good they are and what they have to do. As simple as that. It’s nothing special.”

Guardiola warns players to expect tense day

10:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

“I have the feeling it will be an Aston Villa game. We would love to be 3-0 up after 10 minutes - but it isn’t going to happen,” Guardiola added.

“We’ve seen enough West Ham games (to know) they have a few things we have to control. They will be ready to beat us. That happened with Aston Villa - they didn’t play for anything - in the same position, two years ago.

“I know what happened, it’s going to happen the same. Ourselves and our people have to come here to be ready from the first minute, to do it together.”

Guardiola warns players to expect tense day

10:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Pep Guardiola is preparing his Manchester City players for another nerve-shredding finish to the title race.

The champions will secure an unprecedented fourth-successive Premier League crown - and a sixth in seven seasons - if they beat West Ham in their final game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Yet any slip-up would offer Arsenal the chance to seize top spot at the last moment, as the Gunners head into their clash with Everton, trailing by just two points.

Such finishes are hardly unfamiliar to City. Guardiola remembers well how his side needed to recover from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to see off Liverpool’s challenge on the closing day two years ago.

Then, of course, there was City’s dramatic last-gasp success in 2012, when Sergio Aguero scored deep into injury time to snatch the title from Manchester United.

City manager Guardiola said: “If you ask all the Premier League teams at the start of the season, what would be the best position for the last game of the season - we are in the best position. That’s for sure.

“One game left, destiny in our hands, we need to win one game to be champions. Everyone would love to be in our position.

“But it won’t be easy. It’s win or win, otherwise Arsenal will be champions. It is not more complicated than that.”

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City need to beat West Ham in their final game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The legacy of Pep Guardiola’s Man City – and why they may never be truly loved

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola is on the brink of history. “One game, destiny in our hands,” he said, relishing the scenario rather than deflecting attention from it. A fourth consecutive English title would be an unparalleled achievement. It would also be a very popular one; within the Manchester City fanbase, anyway.

And in the wider world? “F***, I don’t know,” replied a dismissive Guardiola. “I don’t go knocking on doors asking people what they think. I don’t know, honestly.”

And if he is sufficiently busy that he scarcely had time to double up as a pollster, canvassing opinions, if many people in football are insulated from the outside world, there is a broader question of how City are viewed. As a great team? Definitely, and they will be even if they lose to West Ham on Sunday and Arsenal supplant them at the top of the table. As the best side in Europe? They were last season but, however often they are described as such, that status surely belongs with either the relentless Real Madrid or even Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen, based on the evidence of the current campaign. As a side whose achievements often come with a caveat? For now, certainly, given that 115 Premier League charges still hang over City. That said, if the eventual verdict is that City breached regulations for years to create the conditions for their current era of dominance, the fundamental fault for that was not committed by Guardiola or his players.

By Richard Jolly

The legacy of Guardiola’s Man City – and why they may never be loved

The Premier League has a title race problem – but Arsenal can fix it

09:40 , Jamie Braidwood

As Mikel Arteta addressed the Arsenal squad on Wednesday morning, the message was the same. That was to keep focusing on what they must do and forget about Manchester City.

It wasn’t quite predecessor George Graham ahead of Arsenal’s famous last game in 1988-89, when he came in the morning after title rivals Liverpool thumped West Ham United 5-1. “Best thing for us, they’ll think they have it won,” was the message before that historic title showdown at Anfield.

This season’s final day obviously doesn’t have those dimensions, where the top two directly met, but also feels unlikely to reach the heights of previous Premier League climaxes.

This is the ninth time the title has gone down to the final day since the competition was founded in 1992, but it feels illusory, closer to 2010 or 2014 rather than 1995 or 2012.

Let’s face it, does anybody seriously think Man City are going to slip up at home to West Ham United? Far more likely is that they beat them easily, just as they did on that last day in 2014 and just as Chelsea did against Wigan Athletic in 2010. It’s why Arteta has to tell the Arsenal players to simply concentrate on their own jobs.

Final day preview, by Miguel Delaney

The Premier League has a title race problem – but Arsenal can fix it

Premier League LIVE

09:20 , Jamie Braidwood

As well as a dramatic title race, the Premier League is heading for a frantic late scramble to decide the final European places this season - with several spots still up for grabs ahead of the final day.

Aston Villa have secured the fourth Champions League place, in a stunning achievement for Unai Emery’s side.

Tottenham Hotspur had hoped to challenge for that spot, but a poor run of form for Ange Postecoglou’s side has Spurs looking over their shoulders to hold on to a Europa League place.

Manchester United, meanwhile, suddenly dropped away in the race for sixth, with Chelsea enjoying a resurgent end to an otherwise difficult campaign.

But Erik ten Hag’s side did beat Newcastle, their fellow challengers for the European places, to build some late momentum ahead of the FA Cup final against Man City. So, with a single game to go, here’s how the battle for the final European places is shaping up.

Which Premier League sides qualify for Europe this season?

Premier League LIVE

09:10 , Jamie Braidwood

If Man City lose, Arsenal will instead win the title if they earn victory against the Toffees, finishing top by a point. Given Guardiola’s side have not lost a single home match all season, though, that seems an improbable outcome at the last.

But they have drawn five of their 18 home league games so far though, and two of their last five at the Etihad in all competitions - and a draw for Man City against West Ham on the final day combined with an Arsenal win would see both teams at the top tied on 89 points.

That would mean the title goes to goal difference, which would see the north London club celebrating a first league championship in 20 years, their last coming in 2003-04, as they currently hold a goal difference one better than City, which would in turn improve with a victory. City’s, naturally, would remain as it is now with a draw.

City won the title by five points last year, but in 21/22 were made to wait until the final day as they edged out Liverpool by just one point - and on that occasion needed to come from 2-0 down in the final 15 minutes to claim a 3-2 win and take the points they needed to celebrate.

Premier League LIVE

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Both Arsenal and Man City are at home on the final day, making them heavy favourites to win each match, but Mikel Arteta knows he needs a favour from David Moyes if it’s to be celebrations at the Emirates instead of the Etihad come 6pm on Sunday.

The equation for how the Gunners can win the title is fairly routine from their perspective: they must first of all win against Everton, thus moving themselves to 89 points for the campaign.

Then it’s over to West Ham, and the hope that they can rouse themselves for a final-day upset against last year’s treble-winners.

Naturally, a Man City win would mean they stay a minimum of two points clear and, regardless of Arsenal’s result, would be once again crowned champions.

Premier League LIVE

09:02 , Jamie Braidwood

:: If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Premier League LIVE

09:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Final day Premier League fixtures, all 4pm BST kick-off

Arsenal vs Everton - live on TNT Sports 1

Brentford vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Manchester United

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Bournemouth - live on Sky Sports Arena/Football

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolves - live on Sky Sports Premier League

Luton vs Fulham

Manchester City vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports Main Event

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Premier League LIVE

Friday 17 May 2024 16:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest updates from the Premier League’s final day.