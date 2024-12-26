Is Man City v Everton on TV? Kick-off time, team news and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City host Everton this afternoon in the first of the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures.

Pep Guardiola’s side fell to defeat away to Aston Villa last week, and that makes it one win in their last 12 matches across all competitions.

The Cityzens sit in seventh in the table, though despite their struggles they are only four points off Nottingham Forest in fourth.

And they face an Everton side who have fought to successive 0-0 draw against Arsenal and Chelsea, with Sean Dyche’s men having climbed up to 15th, four points above the relegation zone.

The Toffees have improved in defence, stifling some of the league’s top sides in recent weeks, and present a potential stumbling block to a City side who are struggling for goals at the moment. Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Manchester City vs Everton?

The match kicks off at 12.30pm GMT on Boxing Day, Thursday, 26 December at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming service showing every Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League.

Confirmed line-ups

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Bernardo; Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Mangala, Gueye, Doucoure; Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye

Odds

Man City win 1/3

Draw 9/2

Everton win 13/2

Prediction

Everton have frustrated the league’s top sides in recent weeks, and with City struggling to score goals over their last few games, this could be another frustrating match for Pep Guardiola and his side.

Manchester City 0-0 Everton.

